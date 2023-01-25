IOB Cost of Water Going Up
Ingleside on the Bay Mayor Jo Ann Ehmann uses a hose outside of City Hall at 475 Starlight Dr. Thursday, January 19 to spray a little water on the lawn, but not much. The city, like much of the Coastal Bend, remains under Stage 1 water restrictions. The restrictions allow watering outdoors no more than once a week and a ban is in effect for any usage during other peak periods of the day. Despite some recent rainfall, the reservoirs on which the system depends remain far below acceptable levels. That’s making life even harder for IOB residents who will see an increase in their water rates, effective next month. Ehmann said the city council on January 17 approved a rate hike from its present charge of $65.98 a month, to the new cost of $67.50. Blame the extra charges on supply and demand. The City of Corpus Christi services the peninsula community via the San Patricio County Water District. It’s that agency that notified IOB of a rise in cost, due in part to operating expenses.
