ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

IOB Cost of Water Going Up

By Ingleside Index
Ingleside Index
Ingleside Index
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3quJqU_0kRKLdXY00

Ingleside on the Bay Mayor Jo Ann Ehmann uses a hose outside of City Hall at 475 Starlight Dr. Thursday, January 19 to spray a little water on the lawn, but not much. The city, like much of the Coastal Bend, remains under Stage 1 water restrictions. The restrictions allow watering outdoors no more than once a week and a ban is in effect for any usage during other peak periods of the day. Despite some recent rainfall, the reservoirs on which the system depends remain far below acceptable levels. That’s making life even harder for IOB residents who will see an increase in their water rates, effective next month. Ehmann said the city council on January 17 approved a rate hike from its present charge of $65.98 a month, to the new cost of $67.50. Blame the extra charges on supply and demand. The City of Corpus Christi services the peninsula community via the San Patricio County Water District. It’s that agency that notified IOB of a rise in cost, due in part to operating expenses.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ingleside Index

LNG Plant for Ingleside Gets Initial Nod

, You’d have to throw a football pretty far, but that’s no consolation for some residents in Ingleside who gathered Monday, January 16 inside City Hall to oppose a planned ‘Micro’ LNG (liquified natural gas) plant destined for a site along the northwest border of the city, approximately “six football fields” distance from the Ingleside ISD’s high school and athletic fields. The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plan that requires a zoning change for a portion of the property, a further vote by City Council was expected January 24. The developer submitting the plan is The Amirian Group based in...
INGLESIDE, TX
tpr.org

Iconic Port Aransas watering hole is saved from the waves of change

If you've spent any time in Port Aransas on the Texas coast, you're probably familiar with Shorty's Place. The iconic bar was opened in 1946. But redevelopment in the area posed a threat to its future. So, current owner Edwin Myers has taken the bold step to physically move the building five blocks away to keep it from being wiped out of existence.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Council fires city attorney

The Port Aransas City Council has fired its city attorney for the second time in a year. During its meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, the council voted 4-3 to terminate the contract with Roxann Pais Cotroneo. Mayor Wendy Moore and council members Dale Christianson, Tanya Chambers and Kelly Owens voted to fire Cotroneo. During the meeting, no one said why they […]
Ingleside Index

CALENDAR

Ongoing events (may be subject to change due to COVID-19) Ingleside North Bay Lions Club currently meets on the 2nd Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Ingleside Dairy Queen. For more information call Mari Jo at 281-785-9314 Food bank every 3rd Wednesday of every month at the Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ingleside Monday The Aransas Pass City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month in the Council Chambers at City Hall. The Aransas Pass Rotary Club meets at 12 p.m. at the Bakery Café every Monday. Tuesday The Ingleside City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. on...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

New face at IOB City Hall

Kristin Welch, 39, a Massachusetts native is the new City Secretary in Ingleside on the Bay, effective last Monday, January 16. She’s been in Texas most of her life, currently commuting from Portland where she lives with her husband of the past 16 years, Douglas. The couple is raising two boys and two girls. Welch worked for the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife almost 20 years, first as a Customer Service Representative on Goose Island, then she rose to the position of Office Manager on Mustang Island before taking the job here. She replaces Amber Owens who returned to Iowa for family reasons.
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Clear Backpacks Assist with School safety, According to IISD Survey

The use of clear backpacks within Ingleside Independent School District has created a safer school environment, from the perspective of parents and staff members. This was according to data released from the school district from the annual IISD parent survey, which was completed last month. After administrators carefully reviewed the data, one of the items staff was eager to share was how parents overall were more for than against the clear backpack rule. Results included 40 percent were for clear backpacks, while 36 percent were against, and 28 percent were neutral. “The clear backpacks aid in creating an environment that is safe...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

IVFD Votes for Command Officers

Membership of the Ingleside Volunteer Fire Department held an election of Line Officers last month, one resulting in a significant change in leadership. Assistant Fire Chief Larry Norotsky will instead serve as a Captain. Each role covers a one-year span through December 31. The City Council approved the officer lineup that includes the promotion of John Witt from Captain to Assistant Fire Chief. He is also the Water Department Superintendent for the City of Ingleside. Robert Puig last year had been promoted from Captain to Assistant Fire Chief and was reappointed to the same role this year. Puig is retired from the U.S. Navy. Gerald Crain had been a Lieutenant in the Department and last year was promoted to Captain, a role he will continue. He is also a Navy veteran. And Adrian Rodriguez was reappointed for another year as a Captain. He’s a management employee for the H.E.B. grocery chain. As for the Chief of the department, R.J. Thomas, another Navy retiree, will continue to serve in that capacity on an interim basis until city leaders name a full-time, permanent hire. There has been no timeline provided on when that individual will be named.
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside VFW Hall Goes Smoke-Free

, , , , , Ingleside’s Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6386, located at 1452 Hwy. 361 is changing with the times. In mid-December it modified its policy and smoking is no longer permitted inside. Outside, a covered area with picnic tables has been designated for those who still light up, including Canteen Manager Craig Talley, 59, a U.S. Navy veteran whose been a smoker since age 19. But Talley said the venue has also been a popular draw for tournament events, like cornhole. One recent booking, he acknowledged, was canceled over objections to smoking that had been permitted...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Out & About

IOB Welcomes Mardi Gras with Style Get your golf carts decked out. Ingleside in the Bay’s Parks and Recreation Committee is planning its annual Mardi Gras Golf Cart Parade Saturday, February 18, starting at 4:45 p.m. from the intersection of Starlight Dr. and Oak Ridge Dr., ending at Bahia Marine on Bayshore Dr. If you don’t have a golf cart just line the streets and watch and wait. Revelers will be tossing out goodies! Laissez le bon temps rouler ! Historic Theatre Hosts New Market Every fourth Saturday each month the historic Rialto Theatre in downtown Aransas Pass at 327 S. Commercial St....
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Scout Troop Struggles to Attract Members

, , , , ‘On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.’ These words are recited every time Boy Scout Troop 26 in Ingleside convenes, meeting Sundays from 1-2:00 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of their host, Ingleside United Methodist Church at 2572 Church St. If you think all Scouts do is help old ladies cross the street – you’re wrong. Participation in the Ingleside group has dwindled to...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Coffee with a Cop to Include Caffeine, Community Conversations

The Ingleside Chamber of Commerce is bringing back a little caffeine and conversation with its Coffee with a Cop community networking series. Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Barbara Gregg said Coffee with a Cop began just before the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and while it came to a halt for a few years, the chamber felt it was time to restart it for the greater Ingleside community. “Covid stopped so many in person activities; last year we saw more and more relaxed events and more in person gatherings,” she said. “Coffee with a Cop is just another way that we keep...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

San Patricio Official Outlines Successes, Challenges in State of the County

, , , , , A tall, imposing figure, San Patricio County Judge David Krebs deftly handled a microphone, although he struggled to control his PowerPoint presentation, lightheartedly dismissing some technical issues to focus on a broad range of serious issues in his annual State of the County address Tuesday, January 10 at the Aransas Pass Civic Center, hosted by the Aransas Pass and Ingleside Chambers of Commerce. Throughout the more than half-hour show and tell Krebs barely mentioned anything about the two host cities other than making a brief reference about the upcoming Shrimporee and Round Up Days. Instead,...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Index

99
Followers
135
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Ingleside Index

Comments / 0

Community Policy