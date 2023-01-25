Read full article on original website
Related
Justin Fields sister shares massive WWE news
It’s safe to say that Chicago Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields is one of the most popular athletes in the United States right now, especially after multiple record-breaking performances for the Bears this season. But it looks like his sister is now making some major moves in the sports world, as well. On Thursday morning, Read more... The post Justin Fields sister shares massive WWE news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ringsidenews.com
Doudrop Finally Reveals Her Illness
Doudrop was a mainstay on NXT UK before she got her main roster call-up. Vince McMahon changed her name from Piper Niven to Doudrop. She was last seen on WWE television in September 2022. Doudrop previously stated that she was on the road to recovery following her battle with an...
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Responds To The Rock’s Claims He Won’t Be Ready For WrestleMania
Roman Reigns has addressed the rumours of him facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39 as the dream match appears to be looking less and less likely. For months – if not years – rumours have run rampant that The Rock would be the one to finally take down Roman Reigns in a WrestleMania clash for the ages, especially since Reigns began referring to himself as The Tribal Chief.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Writer Says Bianca Belair Was Not Originally Supposed To Win Royal Rumble
"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has found great success since her call-up in April 2020. But her historic 2021 run, which included headlining Night One of WrestleMania 37 and defeating Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone) for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, all began with a Royal Rumble win that wasn't originally meant to be.
Sami Zayn: If Done Right, Fans Will Absolutely Buy Me Beating Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
Sami Zayn discusses fan desire to see him win the Royal Rumble Match and feeling he could believably defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania as long as the creative storytelling remains strong. Sami Zayn and The Bloodline is currently the hottest act in WWE. Starting from the inkling of an idea...
PWMania
AEW Star Reacts to Ric Flair’s Harsh Criticism About Him
Konosuke Takeshita has reacted to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s harsh criticism. Flair discussed Takeshita’s knife-edge chops delivered to Bryan Danielson during their AEW Dynamite match on January 11, specifically the chops Danielson took while down on his knees, on a recent episode of his “To Be The Man” podcast.
ewrestlingnews.com
John Cena Sr. Believes His Son Will Appear At The WWE Royal Rumble
John Cena’s return to the ring may be mere days away, according to comments made by his father John Cena Sr. After over a year away from the ring, Cena Jr. competed on the final SmackDown of 2022, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For January 27, 2023
Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
tjrwrestling.net
Mark Briscoe Says “It’s Time To Carry On For Jay”
Mark Briscoe has given some public comments following his AEW Dynamite debut that celebrated the life of his late brother, Jay Briscoe. The wrestling world was shocked and saddened on January 17th when Jay Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh) died in a car accident when another driver went into his lane and hit his car head on. There have been a lot of tributes for Jay Briscoe since then including what happened last night on AEW Dynamite.
PWMania
Teddy Long Reveals What He Told Sami Zayn Backstage at WWE RAW is XXX, More
Teddy Long recently spoke with Sportskeeda’s Wrestling Time Machine for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling following this week’s RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary special. During the discussion, Long commented on being at RAW is XXX:. “It’s always great to go back to the WWE, you...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Writer Confirms Reason The Bellas Did Not Appear On Raw XXX
Though the "WWE Raw XXX" anniversary show was meant to highlight the greatest moments and superstars in "Raw" history, there has been some controversy regarding the lack of women highlighted on the episode. Two WWE Hall of Famers, Nikki and Brie Bella, were originally promoted for the celebratory show but were later removed from advertisements without a given explanation. Nikki would take to social media later in the week and establish that WWE originally told them they had no plans for the Bellas at "Raw XXX," so they booked a press event for their upcoming E! Network show, "Nikki Bella Says I Do." Now, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has supported the explanation given by Nikki as to why they couldn't attend "Raw" his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast.
wrestletalk.com
Find Out What Happened In The Kevin Owens Vs. Solo Sikoa Main Event On SmackDown
The January 27 edition of WWE SmackDown was headlined by Kevin Owens going one-on-one with Solo Sikoa ahead of tomorrow’s Royal Rumble event. Earlier in the show, Sami Zayn arrived outside the arena to thank Jey Uso for defending him during the Raw 30 Tribal Court segment and told him that if he needed anything just ask.
PWMania
Kevin Nash Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Appear at WWE RAW is XXX
Some top names were missing from the legends’ segments on Monday’s RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary show. As PWMania.com previously reported, Tatanka opted not to participate so that he could watch his son compete in wrestling, and Mick Foley announced on Facebook that he would also be skipping the event because he had been traveling for a month and needed some time to rest and spend time with his family.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Discussed Beth Phoenix For WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix was one of the pioneers of women’s wrestling. This is because she was a huge star during a time when female wrestlers were not given much focus. That being said, it seems WWE has discussed having Phoenix compete at WWE Elimination Chamber. Beth...
411mania.com
Various News: Kevin Owens Arrives for WWE Royal Rumble Wearing ‘Sami Zayn Forever’ Shirt, Bryan Danielson Appears in Nikki Bella Says I Do
– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was shown arriving at the Alamodome today for the WWE Royal Rumble wearing a “Sami Zayn Forever” t-shirt. In a clip of his arrival, he points to his shirt and says, “Oh this? It’s nothing.” Owens challenges Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at tonight’s event.
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Owens Comments On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Exit
Kevin Owens has given his thoughts on Stephanie McMahon’s WWE departure as well as how she was to deal with. It’s been a very interesting first month of 2023 for WWE thanks to Vince McMahon re-inserting himself into the company after retiring last July. Vince is back in WWE as the Executive Chairman with an intent to sell the company while his daughter Stephanie McMahon is no longer working there.
sportszion.com
WWE Royal Rumble 2023: surprise entrant leaked for 30 man royal rumble match!
WWE Royal Rumble is the first premium pay-per-view event of the year where all eyes will look for the winner of the 30-men battle royal with much anticipation as the winner will headline Wrestlemania the biggest event of the year. Needless to say, the winner gets to choose the opponent...
Wrestle Zone
WWE SmackDown Results (1/27/23)
Check out last week’s coverage: WWE SmackDown Results (1/20/23) The show opens with a recap of the trial of Sami Zayn. In the parking lot, The Bloodline arrives. Sami Zayn, who was sent home by Roman Reigns, sneaks up and thanks Jey Uso for standing up for him on Monday.
wrestlinginc.com
WBD Reportedly Banned The Briscoes For More Than Jay's Offensive Slurs
Mark Briscoe appeared on "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday and took on Jay Lethal to honor the memory of Jay Briscoe, who passed away earlier this month. However, Tony Khan confirmed that he "fought hard" to get Mark on the show as Warner Bros. Discovery executives previously banned them from appearing on AEW programming on TBS and TNT. Furthermore, their reasons for doing so were reportedly two-fold.
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Wants No DQ WrestleMania Match Against Top WWE Star
This past Monday during the 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw," Austin Theory successfully retained his United States Championship in a No Disqualification match against Bobby Lashley. Of course, it didn't play out in a particularly straightforward manner. After "The Almighty" had seemingly gained the upper hand, a returning Brock Lesnar took to the ring and delivered an F-5 to both competitors — with Theory landing on top of Lashley rather fortuitously before securing the pinfall. Still, "The Now" holds a major title as we continue on the Road to WrestleMania, which is worth noting.
Comments / 0