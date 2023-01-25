Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
DISD Teachers Rebuke School Board
Several teachers spoke out against the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) during the public comment section of the district’s Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, claiming that safety issues in the classroom are contributing to poor teacher retention. DISD instructor Elizabeth Farris told the trustees that “denigration and disrespect” toward...
K12@Dallas
Dallas ISD Board of Trustees approve Legislative Agenda priorities, prioritize safety
The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees approved five priorities for the 88th Session of the Texas Legislature, during the Jan. 26 board meeting. Key priorities include funding and supporting the following initiatives:. School safety. Safety will continue to remain a top priority for Dallas ISD. To ensure students remain protected...
keranews.org
Plano ISD sees a big jump in students experiencing homelessness
The number of Plano ISD students who qualify for homelessness aid is on the rise. The McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act is a federal law that created a program to help students experiencing homelessness access education. Plano ISD’s Jennifer Miley said the district usually identifies around four or five hundred McKinney Vento students each school year. She’s the executive director of student, family and community services for Plano ISD.
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
Arlington ISD superintendent announces retirement
ARLINGTON, Texas — It’s official: Yet another superintendent has decided to retire from a North Texas school district. On Thursday, Arlington Independent School District Superintendent Marcelo Cavazos announced he’s retiring after serving 11 years as the district’s top leader. In a news release, the district said...
Affidavit: Arrest of Prosper ISD board president stems from incident at church
According to an arrest affidavit, Drew Wilborn, 43, allegedly touched a 16-year-old girl inappropriately at Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.
Prosper ISD school board president resigns after arrest
The Prosper Independent School District says School Board President Andrew Wilborn has resigned. Wilborn was arrested Wednesday in Dallas for indecency with a child.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Library Advisory Board Chair Removed Over Facebook Post
Arlington’s library advisory board chair was removed from the position this week following backlash over her social media post, criticizing council members during the height of a debate over LGBTQ displays. In an 8-0 vote, city council members voted to remove Cat Serna-Horn from her position. The vote Tuesday...
K12@Dallas
South Oak Cliff Golden Bears recognized by Board of Trustees
The South Oak Cliff Golden Bears continue to be recognized for their historic win of the UIL Class 5A Division II Football State Championship. During the January board meeting, the Golden Bears were officially recognized by Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Stephanie Elizalde, and the Board of Trustees for their back-to-back state championship.
dallasexaminer.com
City of Dallas offers chance to Be Citation Free in 2023
Court and Detention Services is helping people become citation free in 2023. From Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, the department will host Ticket Track Down, an initiative that encourages people to track down their tickets and respond to them. During this initiative period, socks will be collected when the respondent...
Plano Named Least Affordable City For Minimum Wage Workers
A new report says that Plano, Texas is the least affordable city in the U.S. for residents that earn a minimum wage salary. Financial technology company SmartAsset conducted the study by evaluating the minimum wage in 79 of the largest American cities and adjusted them to account for the cost of living in each city.
Prosper ISD school board president arrested in Dallas, charged with indecency with a child
Prosper school board President Drew Wilborn was arrested on a charge of indecency with a child late Wednesday afternoon. The district sent a letter home to parents saying to the best of their knowledge it did not involve any Prosper ISD students.
inforney.com
Portillo’s at Rayzor Ranch wins planning panel's approval
The site of a future Portillo’s restaurant in Rayzor Ranch and several single-family residential developments are among the projects that will move forward after initial approval by Denton’s Planning and Zoning Commission this week. Here’s a look at each of the proposals and what’s next for the projects.
Lewisville fire department relocates to temporary facility
The Lewisville Fire Administration relocated to a temporary facility Jan. 23. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Lewisville Fire Administration completed relocation to a temporary facility on Jan. 23. The department moved from 188 N. Valley Parkway to 1955 Lakeway Drive, Ste. 230. Fire Station No. 1 also relocated to 1150 McGee Lane on Jan. 23.
Tarrant County health officials keeping close eye on measles as data shows low MMR vaccination rates in some schools
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Tarrant County Public Health officials are keeping a close eye on MMR vaccination rates after a recent measles outbreak among children in Ohio. “The main message for parents is measles can be serious,” Tarrant County Public Health Epidemiology Division Manager Russ Jones said. “If we have an introduction -- not saying we will -- but we're vulnerable in some places to having a measles outbreak.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Black Cowboys Ride into History at the African American Museum, Dallas
At the African American Museum in Dallas, visitors learn the American Old West was really the Black West. “Black Cowboys: An American Story” expands the story of Hollywood’s favorite heroes to include the Black men and women who worked on the cattle drives and ranches. The exhibition is on view at the Fair Park museum through April 15.
fox4news.com
Cedar Hill ISD police investigating 4-year-old girl's school choking death
CEDAR HILL, Texas - Family, friends and teachers in Cedar Hill, south of Dallas, are remembering a student who choked to death at school. Multicolored balloons were released Thursday in honor of 4-year-old Mireya Jaimes Albarran. She was a pre-K student at Highlands Elementary School who reportedly loved school, her...
CandysDirt.com
Frisco Planning And Zoning Commission Approves Site Plan For Second H-E-B Location
There is currently no timetable for construction on the store to be located at FM 423 and US 380. Frisco’s second H-E-B location cleared a hurdle Tuesday evening as the city’s planning and zoning commission approved a new site plan for the proposed location at FM 423 and US 380.
Social Media Saves the Day Raising $20K For Black Bookstore Owner Facing Eviction
When it comes to helping small-owned businesses, call on social media. AfroTech reported that bookstore owner, Nia-Tayler Clark, has raised $20K, thanks to social media supporters. Before she was even able to open her business, BLACKLIT, in Dallas, Clark was threatened with eviction, and given 10 days to come up with $27,000.
irvingweekly.com
Irving Chief of Police Issues Statement on Murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police Officers
The following statement was issued today, January 27, 2023, by Irving Police Chief Derick Miller on the murder of Tyre Nichols. "The murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers is appalling. But as leaders of our community, we must not just be appalled. We must be resolute in our determination to look deep within our practices, policies, and even our ranks to ensure this deplorable misuse of authority can never happen again.
