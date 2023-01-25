ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco City Council adds infrastructure, community engagement to top 10 priorities for 2023

Frisco City Council added planning and delivery of infrastructure to its list of top 10 priorities for 2023. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Frisco City Council added roads and infrastructure, and community engagement to its top 10 list of priorities this year. Council Member Tammy Meinershagen suggested the city prioritize envisioning and...
FRISCO, TX
Austin Monitor

City looks for silver lining in TxDOT’s I-35 expansion

With the Texas Department of Transportation circling in on finalized plans for Interstate 35, city staffers are racing to seize opportunity of a number of cap-and-stitch projects that could come to be a silver lining in the largely unpopular interstate expansion. In a biannual update Jan. 19, Corridor Program Office...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

City to provide feedback updates on ForwardDallas Comprehensive Land Use Plan progress

The ForwardDallas Comprehensive Land Use Plan update will help guide future development in the city. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) After hosting workshops over the past months aimed at gathering resident feedback on an update to the ForwardDallas Comprehensive Land Use Plan, leaders from Dallas’ Planning & Urban Design Department are ready to share the feedback they received and garner additional input as they prepare to develop a draft map of land-use options across the city.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Harbor Freight Tools now offering equipment, hardware in Grapevine

Harbor Freight Tools offers equipment and tools for lawn and garden, building and construction, lighting, and more. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Harbor Freight Tools opened its location at 1250 William D. Tate Ave., Ste. 100, Grapevine, on Jan. 24. Harbor Freight is a tool and equipment company with items for welding, plumbing, electrical, automotive and more.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Jones Branch Park makes 20th park in Grapevine

Some of the Grapevine Parks & Recreation Department staff gathered for a photo to commemorate the opening of Jones Branch Park in late October. (Courtesy Danae Simmons) Grapevine celebrated the opening of a new community park in late October. Jones Branch Park features playground equipment for children, a pavilion and wide concrete sidewalks. The opening marks the 20th park in Grapevine, according to the Grapevine Parks & Recreation Department website. The park is specifically designed so those who live close to the park can walk to it. It is located at 2801 Panhandle Drive, Grapevine. 817-410-3450. www.gograpevine.com/listing/jones-branch-park.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney City Council declares intention to pursue redevelopment of city-owned properties downtown

The properties targeted for potential redevelopment include the current city hall, the development services building and two parking lots, according to the presentation. (Courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney City Council is interested in pursuing the potential redevelopment of four city-owned properties in downtown McKinney. Four of the 22 city-owned properties...
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mayor Voelker shares City Hall progress, 2022 accomplishments in Richardson State of the City address

Richardson Mayor Paul Voelker shared the city’s goals in 2023 and highlighted accomplishments of the past year during the annual State of the City address Jan. 25 at the Charles W. Eisemann Center. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Richardson Mayor Paul Voelker shared the city’s goals in 2023 while highlighting accomplishments...
RICHARDSON, TX
mysouthlakenews.com

The Weekly Adventures of the Southlake Police Department (January 20th-27th, 2023)

Here is a smattering of the multitude of actions performed by your Southlake police officers from January 20th, 2023 to January 27th, 2023:. –Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the Home Depot parking lot. They found it had been stolen and the driver was in possession of narcotics. The driver was arrested for drugs and UUMV (Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle).
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy