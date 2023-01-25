Read full article on original website
Lights to be added to sports court on Rolling Acres in Argyle
Argyle Town Council approved the addition of lights at a sports court on Rolling Acres Drive. (Courtesy town of Argyle) Argyle Town Council approved the installation of lights at a sports court on Rolling Acres Drive. The Jan. 23 approval comes after a recommendation from the Argyle Planning and Zoning...
Colleyville council approves 60-foot billboard on SH 121
A proposed rendering of a 60-foot billboard was presented to the Colleyville City Council and approved during the Jan. 17 meeting. The billboard will be near the city limits off of SH 121. (Rendering courtesy Burkett Media) A 60-foot billboard will be coming off SH 121 in Colleyville after the...
Frisco City Council adds infrastructure, community engagement to top 10 priorities for 2023
Frisco City Council added planning and delivery of infrastructure to its list of top 10 priorities for 2023. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Frisco City Council added roads and infrastructure, and community engagement to its top 10 list of priorities this year. Council Member Tammy Meinershagen suggested the city prioritize envisioning and...
City looks for silver lining in TxDOT’s I-35 expansion
With the Texas Department of Transportation circling in on finalized plans for Interstate 35, city staffers are racing to seize opportunity of a number of cap-and-stitch projects that could come to be a silver lining in the largely unpopular interstate expansion. In a biannual update Jan. 19, Corridor Program Office...
City to provide feedback updates on ForwardDallas Comprehensive Land Use Plan progress
The ForwardDallas Comprehensive Land Use Plan update will help guide future development in the city. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) After hosting workshops over the past months aimed at gathering resident feedback on an update to the ForwardDallas Comprehensive Land Use Plan, leaders from Dallas’ Planning & Urban Design Department are ready to share the feedback they received and garner additional input as they prepare to develop a draft map of land-use options across the city.
Lewisville fire department relocates to temporary facility
The Lewisville Fire Administration relocated to a temporary facility Jan. 23. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Lewisville Fire Administration completed relocation to a temporary facility on Jan. 23. The department moved from 188 N. Valley Parkway to 1955 Lakeway Drive, Ste. 230. Fire Station No. 1 also relocated to 1150 McGee Lane on Jan. 23.
Garages of America to build 3-story storage complex in East Frisco
Garages of America sells individual customizable suites for customers to store their cars and are specifically designed to hold luxury show cars, according to its website. (Rendering courtesy Garages of America) Garages of America, a self-storage car garage facility, is about to break ground on five garage buildings for Frisco...
US 380 widening project in Frisco to move forward in 2023
Work began in April to widen US 380 near Frisco. Crews are working on the southern portion of the road, so traffic has been shifted to the north side of US 380. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact Newspaper) A project to widen US 380 in Frisco is expected to move forward in...
keranews.org
White Settlement Road will keep controversial name after council scraps plans to consider change
Fort Worth City Council will not rename White Settlement Road – at least not any time soon. The road, which carries a name tied to Fort Worth’s history of pushing out Native Americans from the region, has transformed since it was paved in 1956. Once a prairie-lined road heading west, the street is now a bustling thoroughfare surrounded by businesses.
Possible Sprouts Farmers Market planned for East McKinney
Director of Engineering Gary Graham explained the cause for city staff's disapproval of the requested variance at the Jan. 17 meeting. (Courtesy city of McKinney) Discussion of a retail development coming to East McKinney indicated the potential for a Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store, according to a Jan. 17 City Council meeting.
McKinney ISD approves winter storm water damage repair costs
The main damage at Evans Middle School was caused by a sprinkler line break near the north entrance, causing water damage to both gym floors. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) Evans Middle School and Glen Oaks Elementary School saw burst pipes due to low temperatures over the 2022-23 winter break. MISD board...
Harbor Freight Tools now offering equipment, hardware in Grapevine
Harbor Freight Tools offers equipment and tools for lawn and garden, building and construction, lighting, and more. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Harbor Freight Tools opened its location at 1250 William D. Tate Ave., Ste. 100, Grapevine, on Jan. 24. Harbor Freight is a tool and equipment company with items for welding, plumbing, electrical, automotive and more.
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening Soon
Great news for people in Frisco today with an update from H-E-B on a second store. The location has been revealed. The second H-E-B store in Frisco will be on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm. In zoning documents, it is referred to as "the Four Corners Shopping Center."
Candidate filings for City Council, school board received in McKinney
The candidate filing period for City Council and school board elections is open until 5 p.m. Feb. 17. (Community Impact file photo) Candidate applications have been filed for the upcoming May election cycle, including three candidates for City Council seats and six candidates for the McKinney ISD board of trustees.
New Jones Branch Park makes 20th park in Grapevine
Some of the Grapevine Parks & Recreation Department staff gathered for a photo to commemorate the opening of Jones Branch Park in late October. (Courtesy Danae Simmons) Grapevine celebrated the opening of a new community park in late October. Jones Branch Park features playground equipment for children, a pavilion and wide concrete sidewalks. The opening marks the 20th park in Grapevine, according to the Grapevine Parks & Recreation Department website. The park is specifically designed so those who live close to the park can walk to it. It is located at 2801 Panhandle Drive, Grapevine. 817-410-3450. www.gograpevine.com/listing/jones-branch-park.
McKinney City Council declares intention to pursue redevelopment of city-owned properties downtown
The properties targeted for potential redevelopment include the current city hall, the development services building and two parking lots, according to the presentation. (Courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney City Council is interested in pursuing the potential redevelopment of four city-owned properties in downtown McKinney. Four of the 22 city-owned properties...
Mayor Voelker shares City Hall progress, 2022 accomplishments in Richardson State of the City address
Richardson Mayor Paul Voelker shared the city’s goals in 2023 and highlighted accomplishments of the past year during the annual State of the City address Jan. 25 at the Charles W. Eisemann Center. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Richardson Mayor Paul Voelker shared the city’s goals in 2023 while highlighting accomplishments...
mysouthlakenews.com
The Weekly Adventures of the Southlake Police Department (January 20th-27th, 2023)
Here is a smattering of the multitude of actions performed by your Southlake police officers from January 20th, 2023 to January 27th, 2023:. –Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the Home Depot parking lot. They found it had been stolen and the driver was in possession of narcotics. The driver was arrested for drugs and UUMV (Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle).
Several hurt when an SUV crashes into a busy North Dallas restaurant
Several people were hurt when an SUV crashed into a Far North Dallas restaurant last night on Preston Road near Frankford. Speranza Ristorante Italiano was busy and customers were in the dining room when the SUV crashed in
