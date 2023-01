A single story of a friendship developing between a civil rights activist and a Ku Klux Klan leader seems improbable and therefore worth sharing. Here are two such stories. In the 1960s, Xernona Clayton and her husband moved to Atlanta to support Martin Luther King Jr.’s efforts. The mayor offered Clayton a job as director of the Model Cities program, working with the chairs of five communities. She was told that getting along with one of the chairs might be difficult. When she was introduced to Calvin Craig and received a handshake that was more of a fingertips-shake, she guessed this was the one.

