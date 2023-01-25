Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
central.edu
Central women take team track and field title at Dubuque
PELLA — For the second time this season, the Central College women's team track and field squad took home the team crown at a meet by winning the Spartan Invitational hosted by the University of Dubuque Saturday. Central topped the nine-team field with 132 points. Central previously won the...
central.edu
Dutch men fourth at Dubuque track meet
PELLA — Missing several of its key point-scoring athletes, the Central College men's track and field team was fourth at the Spartan Invitational Saturday. The University of Dubuque won its home invitational with 232 points. Central trailed with 49 points while missing most of its field event athletes. "We...
central.edu
53-point second half as Central stages men's basketball block party
PELLA—Central College put five players in double figures while staging another defensive block party to subdue Coe College 85-71 and retain its hold on first place in the American Rivers men's basketball race Saturday. The Dutch (13-5 overall, 8-2 conference) trailed by as many as seven points in the...
central.edu
Klein clinches heptathlon title
PELLA — A strong second day secured the heptathlon title for Central College men's track and field junior Brody Klein (Rainier, Wash.) at the Dutch Winter Multi Meet Friday night. Klein won the 10-man field, besting the second-place finisher by 110 points and totaling 4,744 points. He was the...
Comments / 0