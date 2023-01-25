Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
One big change from one less lane on West Marginal Way, and what else the West Seattle Transportation Coalition heard from SDOT
Last night’s West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting featured SDOT staffers talking about the low bridge and West Marginal Way. For the former, what SDOT’s Meghan Shepard told WSTC was mostly a recap of last week’s presentation to the City Council’s Transportation and Public Utilities Committee. We covered that here. She had one new stat – numbers from the one week of free rides offered on the West Seattle Water Taxi and Metro bus users who used the Transit GO app. Shepard said 2,100 people used the app that week – the last of three weeks the low bridge was closed to street and path use – and 1,435 free ride tickets were redeemed. (The funding for that is from the voter-approved Seattle Transit Measure sales tax.)
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Two dates, plus online look at ‘further study’ findings
4:52 PM: The Sound Transit Board‘s meeting has just concluded. As we learned shortly before the meeting, West Seattle “areas of further study” results for ideas such as scrapping the Avalon station were not part of today’s presentation after all, but will be included when the board’s System Expansion Committee meets at 1 pm Thursday, February 9th. The slide deck for this afternoon’s presentation by ST’s Cathal Ridge nonetheless included two dates of note:
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: 2-hour power outage in south Alki
2:23 PM: Thanks for the tips. 280 Seattle City Light customers in the south Alki area are without power right now. The SCL outage map shows it went out just before 2 pm. One person who contacted us reported hearing a “boom” just before losing power. No word yet on the cause. – the SFD 911 log shows no incidents in the area.
westseattleblog.com
Talking transportation and a lot more as HPAC starts its 2023 work
There was a lot to talk about when HPAC, the community coalition for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge, convened its first 2023 meeting online Wednesday night. Transportation was the big topic. The photo above shows SW Holden from 12th SW to 11th SW. The former intersection is getting a pedestrian-activated signal, and SDOT was going to as a result remove the flashing beacon at the latter – until local advocates convinced them not to. That responsiveness was something on which they complimented the night’s marquee guest, SDOT director Greg Spotts. He started work just as what HPAC called “two and a half years of hell’ – the West Seattle Bridge detour – was ending. HPAC co-chair Kay Kirkpatrick, facilitating the meeting, told Spotts that SDOT was very responsive to the area’s needs and concerns during that time.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE FOOD NOTES: Sunfish, Salty’s, Camp West
SUNFISH REOPENS: A reader wondered recently when Sunfish, the fish-and-chips spot at 2800 Alki SW, would reopen after its long winter break, so we’ve been checking in. Tonight we saw the OPEN sign; stopped in, and they told us this was their second day back. So if Sunfish is your fish-and-chips place of choice, it’s time to get back to the beach.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Front-yard robbery after online offer
I was robbed at knifepoint about 11 am in the front yard of my N Admiral home, a couple blocks north of Met Market on 41st. I had listed a used 9-year-old MacBook Pro laptop on OfferUp and Craigslist earlier this morning, and a person who is registered on OfferUp under the name Abukar responded via the OU app that he urgently needed a replacement for his broken laptop for school, and asked if it was available immediately, saying he was a few minutes away in downtown Seattle. I considered setting up a meet at Starbucks or Safeway but decided to give my address and meet him outside … big mistake, although what happened later could have occurred anywhere.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another bank robbery
Police are investigating the second West Seattle bank robbery in two days. This time, Washington Federal at California/Dakota. Police tell us at the scene that they believe the robber – so far described only as a white male – got away on foot. Yesterday’s holdup was at HomeStreet Bank (41st/Alaska; WSB sponsor).
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: West Seattle bagel pop-up this weekend
Since West Seattle has long been without a standalone bagel shop, fresh truly local bagels aren’t easy to find. Adam Pfeifle bakes them and is having a pop-up this Sunday, for which he’s taking pre-orders. Adam is a veteran baker, and also a military veteran. He says his first baking job was as a donut baker in Snoqualmie; he later went to culinary school and worked in restaurants including two now-closed West Seattle eateries, West City Kitchen and Ma’ono. His culinary career was punctuated by joining the military in 2001 and serving “two tours in Iraq as a combat medic, in 2004 and 2008.” Adam says his bagels are made with sourdough starter “in 200-bagel small batches from my home’s chefs kitchen, based in West Seattle. To achieve optimal flavor, our products cold-ferment from 20-24 hours.” His pop-up is for 1-3 pm pickup on Sunday (January 29th) west of The Junction. Here’s the pre-order link (10 varieties!).
westseattleblog.com
ELECTION 2023: Maren Costa officially announces Seattle City Council District 1 campaign
A second candidate has officially announced a campaign for the Seattle City Council District 1 seat that Lisa Herbold is leaving after two terms. Maren Costa is a West Seattle resident whose announcement describes her as having been “illegally fired in 2020 for organizing Amazon workers” after organizing Amazon Employees for Climate Justice in 2019 and expanding its mission in 2020 “to include better working conditions for warehouse workers during the pandemic.” As reported nationally, a National Labor Relations Board lawsuit was filed against Amazon; it was settled out of court. As for why she’s running for City Council, Costa’s announcement quotes her as saying, “Everyone in our community deserves a livable wage, safe working conditions, and affordable housing. And we need Council members who understand that ‘feeling safe’ means different things to seniors, or to families, or to those of us who are LGBTQ+, or to the unhoused, or to people of color. And it is critical that at this moment, we look for solutions that also help us respond to the climate crisis.” Costa also says she recently “worked at Microsoft as a principal user experience designer leading the shopping team” and is an adviser “for three climate startups: Power Bloom Solar, Carbon Zero, and Impact Karma.” You can read Costa’s full announcement here. Her announcement comes six days after the first one in the race; Preston Anderson announced his campaign last week. Formal filing week is May 15-19, so the field of candidates won’t be finalized until then; the primary election is August 1st.
westseattleblog.com
WEEKEND PREVIEW: West Seattle Timebank’s annual Soup Swap
It is undeniably soup season. If you like making your own, you might be interested in the West Seattle Timebank‘s annual Soup Swap. It’s happening outdoors this Sunday at 2 pm. In case you haven’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, we’re mentioning it this afternoon while there’s still enough time to make and freeze the soup you’ll bring. Here’s how it works. That page includes the RSVP link (you’ll get the address after you RSVP). If you’re just interested in the Timebank, not soup, they’re having a meeting online Sunday night at 6:30 – the link is also in our calendar listing for both events. (Image courtesy Pixabay)
westseattleblog.com
9 notes for the rest of your West Seattle Friday
(Photo by David Hutchinson) DONATE WARM CLOTHING: Three drives wrap up today, and both welcome your donations of clothing/coats to help neighbors in need keep warm: Admiral Church (noon-4 pm dropoff at 4320 SW Hill); Dave Newman State Farm Agency (dropoff until 5 pm at 3435 California SW; WSB sponsor), and Alki Beach Pride‘s drive with seven dropoff spots.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE MUSIC: From Australia to Kenyon Hall
GREAT AUNT (from Melbourne, Australia) “Raw and austere, simple and bold; full of stomping feet and clapping hands, chants and harmonies, whispered words and soulful lament – that’s the music of Great Aunt. Listen, and you’ll hear tales of joy and grief, whiskey and wine, gratitude and purpose-seeking.”
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: What was done with one stolen pickup between theft and recovery
The most common reason for auto theft is to use the vehicle to get to another crime scene. That’s what police have long said, and that’s what we’ve seen in practice so many times – a vehicle caught in security video turns out to have been stolen somewhere else. Such was the case with this pickup:
westseattleblog.com
GRATITUDE: Friends of West Seattle Elementary’s first progress report
(Photo courtesy Friends of West Seattle Elementary) In the photo above are student leaders with a “fundraising thermometer” they’re using to track progress for Friends of West Seattle Elementary‘s first fundraiser. We told you two months ago about the launch of FOWSE, the school’s new Parent Teacher Organization, and tonight we have an update:
westseattleblog.com
YOU CAN HELP: Buy the basics for Chief Sealth International High School students
It’s difficult to focus on your studies if you have basic needs that aren’t being met. For students in need at Chief Sealth International High School, a small fund can help cover some things. But the fund itself needs a boost, according to this request we were asked to share with you:
westseattleblog.com
YOUTH SPORTS: Last call to step up to the plate for West Seattle Baseball signups
Baseball season gets ever closer! Another local youth league is still welcoming players to sign up for spring – here’s the announcement sent by West Seattle Baseball:. Calling all baseball players! West Seattle Baseball registration is open until February 15th, and some divisions are nearly at capacity. Sign up at westseattlebaseball.com.
westseattleblog.com
Young writer in the family? Learn to ‘Write YOUR Story,’ free!
Julia Douthwaite Viglione, a local educator/writer whose community involvement includes leading the monthly Classic Novels (And Movies) Book Club, is offering a free writing workshop for kids/tweens starting one week from today:. Write YOUR Story. Ages 8 – 12 — Thursdays, February 2, 2023 – May 4, 2023...
