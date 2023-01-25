GAME CLIP HIGHLIGHT - Edwardsville Tigers vs. O'Fallon Panthers Girls Basketball

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Certain Hyundai and Kia cars are not covered by some auto insurance companies.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Man Sentenced to 235 Months In Federal Prison After IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzEast Saint Louis, IL
She Said He "Never Came Back," So She Left His Young Children Alone In An Abandoned HouseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
10 St. Louis Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
edglentoday.com
Hoover Leads With 14 Points, Tigers Go On Late Run To Defeat Belleville East 45-31 In SWC Girls Game
EDWARDSVILLE - Zay Hoover led the way for Edwardsville with 14 points, while Kaitlyn Morningstar and Emerson Weller added eight points each as the Tigers went on a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter to defeat Belleville East 45-21 in a Southwestern Conference girls basketball game Thursday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.
edglentoday.com
Kloster Scores First Seven Points In Last Period, Tillman's Free Throws With 6.7 Seconds Left Gives Tigers 41-39 Win Over Panthers
O'FALLON - Isayah Kloster scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to put Edwardsville ahead and A.J. Tillman sank a pair of free throws with 6.7 seconds left in regulation to give the Tigers a 41-39 win over O'Fallon in a Southwestern Conference boys basketball game played Friday night at the OTHS Panther Dome.
KMOV
Rich’s 26 contributes to East St. Louis boys basketball win against Alton
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - The East St. Louis High School Flyers boys basketball team defeated the Alton Redbirds 67-51 Friday night. The Flyers played with a lot of energy in the first quarter, going on a 25-9 run. The Flyers consistently played defense against the Redbirds throughout the half, and senior standout and Kansas State commit Macaleab Rich led the way.
edglentoday.com
Tigers Bring Home SWC Cheerleading Title, Prepare For Sectional This Weekend
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville varsity competitive cheerleaders took first place in the Southwestern Conference Championships which they hosted at Liberty Middle School on January 7. The O'Fallon Panthers placed second and Belleville East Lancers placed third in the competition that consisted of all seven SWC teams. Article continues after sponsor...
WQAD
Illinois High School Girls Basketball Rankings
The latest edition of the IHSA Associated Press basketball rankings were released on Wednesday, Jan. 25. If you missed last week's rankings, we've got you covered. Here are the high school girls basketball rankings with rank, record and votes received. Class 4A. Alton (24-0) 79 PTS. Fremd (22-2) 69 PTS.
St. Louis Powerball player gets lucky on Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th isn't typically associated with good fortune, but one lucky St. Louis Poweball player won $100,000 when he opted to play on that day. The winning ticket was purchased at St. Louis' Joel's Benton Park BP, 1815 Arsenal.
Puppetry world mourns the loss of Bob Kramer
Bob Kramer, the beloved puppeteer, is thought to be deceased, according to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Best toasted ravioli in St. Louis? FOX 2 viewers weigh in
ST. LOUIS – Toasted ravioli has been a St. Louis sensation for decades. It’s a common appetizer for hundreds of restaurants in the region, often complemented with dipping sauce. Legend has it, the appetizer first gained popularity in St. Louis on accident. In the 1940s, a chef for...
St. Louis Schnucks sells winning $50,000 scratchers ticket
The top prize of $50,000 in the Missouri Lottery's "Deck the Halls" Scratchers game was found on a ticket purchased at Schnucks Market, 1032 Lemay Ferry Road, in St. Louis.
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
stlmag.com
The top romantic and cozy restaurants in St. Louis
American. At one of St. Louis’ most distinctive restaurants, the focus is on multi-course tastings. The cuisine is an homage to the cooking and foodstuffs of the 19th-century Ozarks. 3307 Washington, 314-449-1208. $$$$. American. This outstanding (and still relatively unknown) dinner house boasts dishes from chef Jon Dreja (Franco,...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville and Glen Carbon Offering Free CPR Classes
EDWARDSVILLE/GLEN CARBON - The Edwardsville Fire Department and the Glen Carbon Fire Protection District will host a series of free CPR classes throughout the month of February as part of their “Savings Hearts for Valentines” program. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss...
Rare Missouri Mountain Lion Hit By Car, Photo Shows
A mountain lion, a species that remains incredibly rare in the state, was hit on a Missouri highway north of Villa Ridge. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), mountain lions have been extirpated (or locally extinct) since the 1920s. Occasional individuals do wander in from bordering states, however. This is the most likely cause for a large mountain lion appearing on Old Highway 100 north of Villa Ridge, MO before being struck by a vehicle. The predator was able to flee the scene, but may have sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident.
RIP Blake Fowler, Beloved St. Louis Bassist
The local hardcore community will play tribute to Fowler at Off Broadway on Saturday
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville student Taryn Leigh Trauernicht Earns Dean's List Honors At Iowa State
AMES, Iowa – Edwardsville student Taryn Leigh Trauernicht, an industrial engineering student was named to the fall semester Dean's List at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. More than 10,200 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2022...
Major cold front hits St. Louis overnight, some freezing rain possible
Hopefully, you took advantage of the warm weather Saturday. A cold front arrives overnight, bringing back much colder air to the St. Louis region.
What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
mymoinfo.com
Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
Winter storm warning: When to expect snow near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is coming from the southwest and is expected to arrive in the St. Louis area this evening. It should be in the St. Louis metropolitan area by around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. tonight. The storm will start as rain and then transition to snow at around midnight. The […]
Comments / 0