The Star

Longtime Kings Mountain football coach Greg Lloyd steps down

After 16 years as Kings Mountain High School football coach, Greg Lloyd announced his resignation Thursday afternoon, according to school athletic director Matthew Bridges. “First off, I would like to thank and congratulate coach Greg Lloyd for his 16 years of service to our football program, school and community,” Bridges said in a...
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
Newark Advocate

Tough tourney tuneup: Muskingum Invite tests local high school bowlers

HEATH ― Some outstanding bowlers, including a pair of returning state qualifiers competing in their home house, found the shot a bit challenging Saturday during the Muskingum University Invitational at Park Lanes. With the sectional tournament fast approaching, the big high school event helped get them ready, in atmosphere (packed house), lane conditions...
NEWARK, OH
hometownnewstc.com

School Board meets championship volleyball players

STUART — The Martin County School Board here got an up close and personal lesson Jan. 17 on how staff members and athletic coaches here worked arduously to guide the Jensen Beach High School Girls Volleyball Team to the Florida High School Athletic Association’s 5A State Championship last year.
JENSEN BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

