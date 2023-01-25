Read full article on original website
Faith, family, football: Trevor Higgins to remain as Pana football coach
PANA — Trevor Higgins thought about hanging up the whistle because he chiefly wants to be a devoted dad and minister. “I've always said that it's faith, family, football in that order,” Higgins said. “And if it ever got out of order, then I needed to change it up.”
Mike Brennan reflects on 24-year run as high school football head coach in area
Recently, Mike Brennan stepped down as Danville head football coach to take a position in the Pottsville Area School District. As Brennan returns to his hometown, he’s stepping away from the game to focus on other things. We sat down with Coach Brennan to discuss his 24-year run, his state championships at Mount Carmel, and […]
Gunnar Cox named new head football coach at West Nassau High School
For the first time in nearly a decade, West Nassau football is getting a new coach. The Callahan school hired Gunnar Cox as its new head football coach ahead of the 2023 season, the athletic department announced Friday. Cox, a graduate of nearby rival Yulee High School, had previously served as defensive coordinator at...
Longtime Kings Mountain football coach Greg Lloyd steps down
After 16 years as Kings Mountain High School football coach, Greg Lloyd announced his resignation Thursday afternoon, according to school athletic director Matthew Bridges. “First off, I would like to thank and congratulate coach Greg Lloyd for his 16 years of service to our football program, school and community,” Bridges said in a...
Tough tourney tuneup: Muskingum Invite tests local high school bowlers
HEATH ― Some outstanding bowlers, including a pair of returning state qualifiers competing in their home house, found the shot a bit challenging Saturday during the Muskingum University Invitational at Park Lanes. With the sectional tournament fast approaching, the big high school event helped get them ready, in atmosphere (packed house), lane conditions...
High school basketball | Gardens girls pulling it together just in time for districts
PALM BEACH GARDENS — Basketball season is no stranger to the Cinderella storyline, and this winter, the hardwood has set the scene for the tale of Palm Beach Gardens girls basketball. Under the new direction of assistant turned head coach Jessica Salero, Gardens spun a new narrative in 2023...
School Board meets championship volleyball players
STUART — The Martin County School Board here got an up close and personal lesson Jan. 17 on how staff members and athletic coaches here worked arduously to guide the Jensen Beach High School Girls Volleyball Team to the Florida High School Athletic Association’s 5A State Championship last year.
