Related
WPFO
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
Former Mass. police officer indicted in multi-million dollar Mass Save scam
A former Massachusetts police officer and his brother were indicted on several additional charges in connection with an alleged Mass Save bribery and kickback that’s netted an estimated tens of millions of dollars for the pair. In federal court Thursday, former Stoneham Police Officer, Joseph Ponzo, 49, and his...
Internet evidence key, but not enough in Massachusetts murder case
BOSTON — Prosecutors in Massachusetts are basing their murder case against a man whose wife is presumed dead but whose body has not been found in large part on a series of gruesome internet searches he made around the time of her disappearance. Scouring data on personal electronic devices...
WMTW
8-month-old baby injured in Massachusetts family tragedy dies, District Attorney says
An 8-month-old boy who, investigators say, was seriously injured at the hands of his mother who is also facing murder charges in the deaths of his two siblings, has died, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: Hundreds attend prayer vigil for Duxbury family. Lindsay Clancy, 32,...
hyannisnews.com
FEDS: HYANNIS MALE (AND TWO OTHERS) CONVICTED OF VIOLENT KIDNAPPING & SHOOTING STEMMING FROM CAPE COD HEROIN CONSPIRACY
BOSTON – [DOJ MEDIA STATEMENT] – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. Anthony Basilici, 39, of Pawtucket, R.I., was...
Patrick Clancy GoFundMe Raises $300k After Father's 'Unimaginable Tragedy'
As of late Friday morning, the GoFundMe had raised over $385,000, more than half of its $700,000 goal. Some 5,200 donors contributed.
3rd child dies in Duxbury incident; mom in custody
The 7-month-old boy rushed to the hospital after he and his two siblings were found unresponsive in their Duxbury home earlier this week died Friday morning, according to prosecutors.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island
BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
Massachusetts Mom Allegedly Killed Two Young Kids, Strangled Infant, Then Leapt From Window
A 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts will soon be facing multiple murder charges after she allegedly killed two of her young children and left the third, an infant, severely injured, before attempting to take her own life. Lindsay M. Clancy remained in the hospital under police guard after she strangled and killed her 5-year-old daughter, Cora Clancy, and 3-year-old son, Dawson Clancy, inside their suburban home, authorities said.
Massachusetts dentist pleads guilty to embezzling $1.2M
A dentist from Massachusetts pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $1.2 million from his employer as well as fraudulently receiving benefits from the government using his employer's name.
Ex-Stoneham Officer, Brother Charged In Kickback Scheme Worth Millions: Feds
A former Stoneham police officer and his brother, who owns an electrical contracting company, were charged in federal court Thursday, Jan. 26, with receiving bribes and kickbacks that earned them millions of dollars in Mass Saves contracts, authorities said. Joseph Ponzo, 49, of Stoneham, and …
WCAX
Cops: 5 kids removed from NH home because of squalid conditions
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire couple is facing criminal charges for allowing five children, including one who hollered out a window for help, to live in squalid conditions, police say. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, both of Manchester, were arraigned Friday on charges including felony...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford man who brutally stabbed ex-girlfriend after molesting daughter sentenced to prison
“A 42-year-old New Bedford man was sentenced to serve 15 to 20 years in state prison after being convicted earlier this week of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and molesting her daughter, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Elias Centeio pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court on Tuesday...
2 injured, windows smashed after brawl breaks out on MBTA bus
BOSTON — Two people were injured and a window was smashed after a brawl broke out on an MBTA bus. According to Transit Police, on January 25, around 3:30 p.m., a group of juveniles, unprovoked, attacked another group of juveniles at BHA/Columbia Rd. The group who attacked also used...
Body That Washed Up On Marblehead Beach Was Decomposed, But Intact: Report
An investigation is underway after a body was discovered on a beach in Salem Harbor this week, authorities said.Marblehead Police to a report of a body lying on the beach at the end of Edgemere Road in Marblehead around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, the department said on Facebook. Upon arrival…
nbcboston.com
Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say
A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
Police: NH couple facing charges after 5 children found living in feces-covered home
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire couple was arrested Thursday after five children, including one who was trapped in a room, were found living in a squalid home earlier this month, law enforcement officials said. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, both of Manchester, are slated to be...
Investigation into missing East Boston woman leads police to Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Mass — The search for a missing East Boston woman lead police to Somerville Thursday afternoon. Boston 25 News camera caught investigators scouring an Alston Street apartment, an effort related to finding Reina Morales Rojas, a source told Boston 25 News. According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office,...
Authorities identify the woman killed in fatal crash in Action
ACTON, Mass. — Authorities identify the 66-year-old woman that was killed in a hit-and-run in Acton earlier this week. Irene Durand-Bryan, 66 of Acton was struck by a Ford van outside her home in the area of Concord Road near Alcott Street on Monday morning. She was transported to Emerson Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Middlesex District Attorney’s office.
whdh.com
Investigation underway after driver crashes into building in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a building in Dorchester on Friday. A red sedan could be seen smashed against the side of a building at the intersection of New England and Mallard avenues, according to police. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No additional information was...
