A 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts will soon be facing multiple murder charges after she allegedly killed two of her young children and left the third, an infant, severely injured, before attempting to take her own life. Lindsay M. Clancy remained in the hospital under police guard after she strangled and killed her 5-year-old daughter, Cora Clancy, and 3-year-old son, Dawson Clancy, inside their suburban home, authorities said.

DUXBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO