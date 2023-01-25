ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Newark Advocate

Tough tourney tuneup: Muskingum Invite tests local high school bowlers

HEATH ― Some outstanding bowlers, including a pair of returning state qualifiers competing in their home house, found the shot a bit challenging Saturday during the Muskingum University Invitational at Park Lanes. With the sectional tournament fast approaching, the big high school event helped get them ready, in atmosphere (packed house), lane conditions...
NEWARK, OH

