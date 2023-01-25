In Community-Based Study, Switching to Ixazomib in Newly Diagnosed MM Brought Improved Responses Across Age Groups

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study points to practice-changing care for patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer
Josep Tabernero, Director of the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO), presented data from the international phase III SUNLIGHT study during an Oral Abstract Session at this week's American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) 20th Annual Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, January 19-21, San Francisco, CA (U.S.). This open-label controlled two-arm, phase...
MedicalXpress
Study finds increase in women 65 and older dying of cervical cancer
A new study conducted by UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers shows an alarming number of California women 65 and older are facing late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses and dying from the disease. This is despite guidelines that recommend most women stop screening for cervical cancer at this age. "Our findings...
pharmacytimes.com
Afternoon Chemotherapy Found to Improve Treatment Outcomes in Women With Lymphoma
Chronochemotherapy aims to time drug delivery when the body is the least vulnerable to harmful effects, while the cancer cells are the most vulnerable. Among female patients with lymphoma, afternoon treatment with chemotherapy was found to decrease both mortality rate and cancer recurrence, according to new study findings. Although chemotherapy...
curetoday.com
FDA Approves Post-Surgical Keytruda for Lung Cancer Subset
The Food and Drug Administration approved Keytruda, an immunotherapy agent, for patients with stage 1B, 2 or 3A non-small cell lung cancer. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Keytruda (pembrolizumab) to be given after surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy for patients with stage 1B, 2 or 3A non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to the agency.
pharmacytimes.com
Pembrolizumab Plus Chemotherapy Significantly Improves Overall Survival in First-Line Advanced, Unresectable Biliary Tract Cancer
Specific data and results for pembrolizumab in patients with advanced or unresectable biliary tract cancer will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and will be submitted to regulatory authorities. Positive results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-966 trial have found that pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) in combination with standard of care...
Cancer breakthrough as pioneering new treatment gets green light for NHS use
A FIRST of its kind cancer treatment has been approved for the NHS. Pioneering CAR-T therapy will be offered to hundreds with blood cancer to help their own immune systems to fight off the disease. The treatment turbocharges white blood cells and trains them to kill tumours. Trials suggest patients...
Healthline
How Is Chemotherapy Used in the Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)?
A type of chemotherapy drug, called mitoxantrone, can potentially treat multiple sclerosis (MS) by suppressing blood cells that attack your myelin, the protective layer covering your brain and spinal nerves. Approximately. people in the United States have multiple sclerosis (MS). MS doesn’t have a cure, but doctors and healthcare professionals...
pharmacytimes.com
Phase 3 Trial Showed Zolbetuximab Significantly Improved Survival In Patients with Metastatic Gastric, Gastroesophageal Cancers
Zolbetuximab treatment reduced risk of death by 25% compared to placebo. Based on the results of the phase 3 SPOTLIGHT trial, zolbetuximab (Astellas Pharma), an investigational first-in-class Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) targeted monoclonal antibody, and mFOLFOX6, a combination regimen of oxaliplatin, leucovorin, and fluorouracil, were found to increase progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with CLDN18.2-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma, compared to placebo. During the trial, PFS was the primary endpoint for the treatment arm, with secondary endpoints of overall survival (OS), objective response rate (ORR), duration of response (DoR), safety, tolerability, and quality-of-life.
Healthline
Does Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Cause Peripheral Neuropathy?
Peripheral neuropathy is a rare complication of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It may also be a side effect of certain cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy. of all new leukemia diagnoses in the United States. Though CLL commonly progresses more slowly than acute leukemias and may never require treatment, it can eventually lead to complications.
studyfinds.org
Chemotherapy may be most effective for women in the afternoon, lymphoma study shows
DAEJEON, South Korea — While chemotherapy is one of the most common forms of cancer treatment, it often kills healthy cells in the process. Now, a team of South Korean researchers says timing is everything when it comes to killing cancer cells. Their results show found that receiving the treatment in the afternoon decreases mortality rate by over 12 times and cancer recurrence by nearly three times.
Healthline
Here’s Why Multiple Myeloma Is Considered a Blood Cancer
Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer because it forms in plasma cells, a kind of white blood cell that creates antibodies. Multiple myeloma, sometimes called myeloma, is uncommon. About. in the United States has a lifetime risk of developing multiple myeloma (less than 1%). The overproduction of plasma...
ajmc.com
Cost-Effectiveness Analysis of CAB-LA for PrEP in the United States
This content is paid for and developed by ViiV Healthcare. At the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) 2022 conference on May 10, 2022, in Washington, DC, Ashley E. Davis, PhD, director of health economics at RTI Health Solutions, presented the findings from a cost-effectiveness analysis of cabotegravir long-acting for PrEP in the United States, where it was 1 of 3 winners from more than 1600 submissions for “Best General Podium Research Presentation”. RTI Health Solutions received funding for this study from ViiV Healthcare. ViiV Healthcare sponsored the development of the model. This article summarizes the presentation highlights and was not peer reviewed.
ajmc.com
Ocular MG Should Be Considered in Patients With Ptosis, Diplopia, Says Study
With most previous studies on ocular myasthenia gravis stemming from investigations the neurology field, the present investigators came to their conclusion via neuro-ophthalmic analysis. In the absence of a standardized definition of ocular myasthenia gravis (OMG) from established diagnostic criteria, researchers of a new retrospective, single-center study say that OMG...
MedicalXpress
Immunotherapy combined with targeted therapy for colorectal cancer yields promising outcomes for patients
A new study that used insights from the lab to drive a clinical trial for patients with a difficult-to-treat form of colorectal cancer improved patients' response to treatment and has yielded key insights with broad relevance to other forms of cancer. Led by investigators from the Mass General Cancer Center,...
ajmc.com
AJMC® in the Press, January 27, 2023
Coverage of our peer-reviewed research and news reporting in the health care and mainstream press. A study published in the November 2022 issue of The American Journal of Managed Care® was cited in articles by Earth.com and MedicalXpress. The study, “COVID-19 Surges and Hospital Outcomes in the United States,” found increased hospital mortality odds among non–COVID-19 patients, implying compromised quality of care during COVID-19 surges. Additionally, no large-scale changes were found in discharges to other facilities.
pharmacytimes.com
Atezolizumab, Bevacizumab is First Combination to Reduce Risk of Cancer Recurrence in Some Forms of Early-Stage Liver Cancer
Overall survival data were immature at the time of interim analysis and follow-up will continue to the next analysis. New findings from the pivotal phase 3 IMbrave050 trial investigating atezolizumab (Tecentriq, Genentech) plus bevacizumab (Avastin, Genentech) in patients with early-stage hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) at high risk of disease recurrence has found that the trial met its primary endpoint of recurrence-free survival (RFS).
ajmc.com
The Health Information Technology Special Issue: Tackling New Challenges to Digital Transformation
A letter from the guest editor highlights the potential for the findings in this special issue help us take steps toward realizing the promise of information technology in health care. Am J Manag Care. 2023;29(1):17-18. https://doi.org/10.37765/ajmc.2023.89299. _____. Over the past 12 years that The American Journal of Managed Care® has...
Symptoms of Lung Cancer
Lung cancer can produce uncomfortable symptoms including chest pain, a worsening cough, and trouble breathing.
1470 WMBD
FDA approves Eli Lilly’s drug for rare blood cancer
(Reuters) -Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday the U.S. health regulator approved its drug for the treatment of a rare form of blood cancer. The wholesale cost of the treatment, Jaypirca, will be $21,000 per 30 days for the 200 mg dose, the U.S. drugmaker told Reuters. The Food...
ajmc.com
Examining Safety, Efficacy of Pirtobrutinib in CLL/SLL, MCL, and WM; Results Seen for Patients With Intolerance to Covalent BTK Inhibitors
In abstracts presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition, the investigational BTK inhibitor pirtobrutinib showed promising efficacy and safety in several types of B-cell lymphoma. Pirtobrutinib, an investigational, highly selective Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, demonstrated promising efficacy and safety across multiple types of B-cell...
Comments / 0