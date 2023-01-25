ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FACT CHECK: Did ‘Dozens’ Of Russian Ships Leave The Black Sea?

A video shared on Facebook claims “dozens” of Russian “battleships” have left the Black Sea in a sign of Russia’s alleged withdrawal. There is no evidence that the Russian Navy has retreated from any body of water. The Ukrainian Navy has reported that several Russian ships remain in the Black Sea.

