Norfolk, NE

NDOT Snowplows visit Norfolk and Pender Elementary Schools to Celebrate “Name a Snowplow” Contest Winners

By Luke Stara/NDOT
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
News Channel Nebraska

'Shock and anger': Norfolk mayor speaking out about NFAT

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The mayor of Norfolk is speaking out about a northeast Nebraska transit service that had to cease operations due to alleged theft within the organization. The North Fork Area Transit service had to shut down on Jan. 6 due to a lack of funds. Former general manager Jeffrey Stewart is being accused of embezzling over $740,000 for flights, purchases at casinos, meals at area restaurants, home goods and more, all for personal use, according to investigators.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former Northeast ag dean, instructor named deputy director at NDA

LINCOLN, Neb. – A former Northeast Community College administrator and instructor has been named deputy director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA). Director Sherry Vinton announced the appointment of Hilary Maricle as deputy director recently. Maricle, who has extensive experience and education in agriculture, agribusiness, natural resources, and...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter weather drops more snow on Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The weekend is here, and so is more snow for some parts of Nebraska. Wayne, Antelope, Pierce, Thurston, Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock, Holt, Knox, Dixon, Dakota and Cedar Counties are now under a winter storm warning, upgraded from a winter storm watch the day before. The...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Schuyler teacher receives award for ag education

SCHUYLER, Neb. -- A popular phrase said that the children are our future, but it leaves out how it's the teachers that shape their minds to make change and learn. The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation recognized such work by honoring Schuyler kindergarten teacher, Ann Sobota, with the 2023 Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year Award.
SCHUYLER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

13 Nebraska counties to see license plate duplicates

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer's Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle

SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Osceola man to get 2nd competency hearing in Adams County case

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors want a second opinion on whether a man involved in a September shooting incident with Hastings Police is ready to stand trial. Anthony Mattison, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Fremont 4th-grader brings loaded handgun to school

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Fremont Police are investigating after a loaded handgun was found in a fourth-grader’s backpack Thursday morning. “Thank you to the teacher that reported this incident,” said Dr. Brad Dahl, Associate Superintendent of Fremont Public Schools, in a news release from the district. “The protocol we have in place worked. A staff member noticed something out of the ordinary with several students gathered around and intervened immediately. The Fremont Police were called, responded and began their investigation.”
FREMONT, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Snow set to fall overnight, bitter cold to follow

Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska is set to experience more winter weather and bitterly cold temperatures over the next few days. Weatherology meteorologist Michael Cairo says while most of the area has been enjoying some pretty comfortable temperatures for late January, that’s all supposed to change very shortly. “We’ve been...
NORFOLK, NE
KETV.com

Fremont elementary student brought gun to school, thought it was a 'toy'

FREMONT, Neb. — A Fremont elementary school student brought a gun to school Thursday, believing it "to be a toy," according to authorities. Around 8 a.m., a staff member a Milliken Park Elementary found a loaded handgun in a student's backpack, Fremont Public Schools said. The district said that...
FREMONT, NE
piercecountyleader.com

Couple Plans May Wedding

Callie Kuhl (Kolterman) and Branden Ruge are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on May 27, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Parents of the couple are Brent and Jennie Kolterman of Pierce, Penny Schomaker-Ruge of Norfolk, and Michael Ruge of Wisconsin. Callie is a 2014 graduate...
PIERCE, NE
kiwaradio.com

Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two

Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
IOWA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk Catholic announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class

NORFOLK - Six individuals, two families, and four teams are set to be induced in the Norfolk Catholic Hall of Fame for the 2023 class at their ceremony set for April 15th. Hall of Fame Board President Jeff Bellar says this is a great way to celebrate those that had a great impact on both the school and the parish.
NORFOLK, NE
piercecountyleader.com

Couple Weds On December 30

Kim (Synovec) Rowley and Ted Lohrberg, both of Norfolk, were united in marriage at 5 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at United Church of Christ, Pierce. The Honorable Mark Johnson officiated. The bride is the daughter of Pam and Dave Flesner of Pierce, and the late Richard Synovec. The groom...
PIERCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Pierce standout Scholting commits to UNK

PIERCE, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska football standout is staying in state to play at the next level. Pierce senior Abram Scholting announced on Twitter Thursday morning that he's committing to Nebraska-Kearney and new coach Ryan Held for his collegiate career. Scholting re-wrote a slew of records over the course...
KEARNEY, NE

