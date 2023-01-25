NDOT Snowplows visit Norfolk and Pender Elementary Schools to Celebrate “Name a Snowplow” Contest Winners

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
'Shock and anger': Norfolk mayor speaking out about NFAT
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The mayor of Norfolk is speaking out about a northeast Nebraska transit service that had to cease operations due to alleged theft within the organization. The North Fork Area Transit service had to shut down on Jan. 6 due to a lack of funds. Former general manager Jeffrey Stewart is being accused of embezzling over $740,000 for flights, purchases at casinos, meals at area restaurants, home goods and more, all for personal use, according to investigators.
News Channel Nebraska
Former Northeast ag dean, instructor named deputy director at NDA
LINCOLN, Neb. – A former Northeast Community College administrator and instructor has been named deputy director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA). Director Sherry Vinton announced the appointment of Hilary Maricle as deputy director recently. Maricle, who has extensive experience and education in agriculture, agribusiness, natural resources, and...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather drops more snow on Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The weekend is here, and so is more snow for some parts of Nebraska. Wayne, Antelope, Pierce, Thurston, Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock, Holt, Knox, Dixon, Dakota and Cedar Counties are now under a winter storm warning, upgraded from a winter storm watch the day before. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Schuyler teacher receives award for ag education
SCHUYLER, Neb. -- A popular phrase said that the children are our future, but it leaves out how it's the teachers that shape their minds to make change and learn. The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation recognized such work by honoring Schuyler kindergarten teacher, Ann Sobota, with the 2023 Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year Award.
News Channel Nebraska
13 Nebraska counties to see license plate duplicates
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer's Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle
SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
doniphanherald.com
How one Nebraskan made it from two tours in Iraq to ranching in the Sandhills
Garrett Dwyer runs about 500 head of Hereford and Angus cattle on his Bartlett ranch on the east edge of the Sandhills. The land he’s on today has been in his family since 1894, when his great-great-grandfather homesteaded it. Dwyer, who grew up there, is the fifth generation in his family to ranch the land.
Law enforcement still searching for former North Fork Area Transit director accused of misusing more than $740,000
Madison County law enforcement are searching for a Norfolk man accused with theft from a non-profit.
KSNB Local4
Osceola man to get 2nd competency hearing in Adams County case
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors want a second opinion on whether a man involved in a September shooting incident with Hastings Police is ready to stand trial. Anthony Mattison, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
kynt1450.com
High Snowfall Amounts, Low Temperatures Forecasted for Yankton Area This Weekend
A severe winter storm is expected to hit the Yankton area Friday evening and stay around Saturday morning. Kelo Meteorologist Scot Mundt says that the Yankton area could see another 6-10 inches of snow. Mundt expects snow to move out of the Yankton area by noon Saturday. On top of...
WOWT
Fremont 4th-grader brings loaded handgun to school
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Fremont Police are investigating after a loaded handgun was found in a fourth-grader’s backpack Thursday morning. “Thank you to the teacher that reported this incident,” said Dr. Brad Dahl, Associate Superintendent of Fremont Public Schools, in a news release from the district. “The protocol we have in place worked. A staff member noticed something out of the ordinary with several students gathered around and intervened immediately. The Fremont Police were called, responded and began their investigation.”
norfolkneradio.com
Snow set to fall overnight, bitter cold to follow
Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska is set to experience more winter weather and bitterly cold temperatures over the next few days. Weatherology meteorologist Michael Cairo says while most of the area has been enjoying some pretty comfortable temperatures for late January, that’s all supposed to change very shortly. “We’ve been...
KETV.com
Fremont elementary student brought gun to school, thought it was a 'toy'
FREMONT, Neb. — A Fremont elementary school student brought a gun to school Thursday, believing it "to be a toy," according to authorities. Around 8 a.m., a staff member a Milliken Park Elementary found a loaded handgun in a student's backpack, Fremont Public Schools said. The district said that...
piercecountyleader.com
Couple Plans May Wedding
Callie Kuhl (Kolterman) and Branden Ruge are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on May 27, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Parents of the couple are Brent and Jennie Kolterman of Pierce, Penny Schomaker-Ruge of Norfolk, and Michael Ruge of Wisconsin. Callie is a 2014 graduate...
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
Winter Storm Ahead: Heavy Snow and Breezy conditions expected Fri. Night & Sat.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU 9 News) — Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will take effect at 9 PM on Friday and last through 6 PM on Saturday in what’s taking shape to be another substantial shot of snow for much of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area. A band of moderate to heavy snow […]
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Catholic announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class
NORFOLK - Six individuals, two families, and four teams are set to be induced in the Norfolk Catholic Hall of Fame for the 2023 class at their ceremony set for April 15th. Hall of Fame Board President Jeff Bellar says this is a great way to celebrate those that had a great impact on both the school and the parish.
piercecountyleader.com
Couple Weds On December 30
Kim (Synovec) Rowley and Ted Lohrberg, both of Norfolk, were united in marriage at 5 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at United Church of Christ, Pierce. The Honorable Mark Johnson officiated. The bride is the daughter of Pam and Dave Flesner of Pierce, and the late Richard Synovec. The groom...
News Channel Nebraska
Pierce standout Scholting commits to UNK
PIERCE, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska football standout is staying in state to play at the next level. Pierce senior Abram Scholting announced on Twitter Thursday morning that he's committing to Nebraska-Kearney and new coach Ryan Held for his collegiate career. Scholting re-wrote a slew of records over the course...
waynedailynews.com
Majestic Theatre Hosts Friday’s Chamber Coffee, Prepares For A Year Full of Good Movies With New Coordinator
WAYNE – The Majestic Theatre sits right on Main Street in Wayne and draws the Wayne Community in with a beautifully painted mural on the wall on the outside and an inviting old fashioned movie billboard just above the front entrance. The Majestic Theatre, renovated in 2010, has been...
Comments / 0