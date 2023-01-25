Read full article on original website
All About Josh Duhamel's Wife—and His Very Famous Ex
For the record, neither of his marriages were the result of shotgun weddings.
WBAL Radio
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni to star in film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 'It Ends with Us'
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, It Ends with Us. Hoover announced the news in a video shared on TikTok. "I think that Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have what it takes to bring these characters to life and I cannot wait for you guys to see that happen," she said.
Daniel Radcliffe Once Shared the Only Items He Splurges His Money on ‘Sounds so Nerdy’
Daniel Radcliffe has made a nice fortune off of the Harry Potter franchise. And although he’s usually not into making too many extravagant purchases, there is one item he can’t help spend wads of cash on. Daniel Radcliffe didn’t plan on being an extravagant celebrity. Radcliffe has...
WBAL Radio
In Brief: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' climbing all-time box office chart, and more
James Cameron’s Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, is now the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time, collecting $2.054 billion as of Thursday. It moves past 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, which grossed $2.052 billion. Only Avatar ($2.92 billion), Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion), Titanic ($2.19 billion) and Star Wars Episode VII -- The Force Awakens ($2.07 billion) rank higher on the all-time list. Avatar: The Way of Water has also topped Spider-Man: No Way Home's $1.92 billion), to become the highest-grossing movie of the pandemic era...
