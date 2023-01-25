A video of a Texas father singing to his baby boy in the neonatal intensive care unit has gone viral, racking up more than 1 million views in the last month. The Dec. 20 video post starts with a voiceover and on-screen text explaining, "That moment you're singing a worship song to your NICU baby and he raises his hands in worship." Dad Daniel Johnson then begins singing a verse from "Hallelujah Here Below" by Elevation Worship while holding his youngest son Remington.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO