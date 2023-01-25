Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Related
Temple High graduate is making Valentine's Day gift baskets for teachers, parents
TEMPLE, Texas — The holidays aren't easy for everyone. 17-year-old Aniyah Smith is doing her part to ease any burden for some teachers and parents trying to celebrate Valentine's Day. "As a student I definitely know and I have watched like my fellow classmates or other teachers," says Smith,...
Nearly 300 homeless people in Killeen, Temple and Belton
KILLEEN, Texas — The annual point-in-time count taken in Bell County reveals that almost 300 community members are experiencing homelessness. The point-in-time count is a survey to find the approximate amount of individuals experiencing homelessness. The survey found totals for Killeen, Temple, Belton, Hamilton County and Lampasas County. Here's...
Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything
Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
baylorlariat.com
Homeless community asks for new involvement from students
McLennan County’s homeless rates fluctuate over the years and many remain struggling to find housing constantly. There are many stigmas that exist regarding homelessness. The homeless community has a different message to Baylor students about the type of aid they need. According to Data USA, out of McLennan County’s...
ABC News
Dad's video singing to preemie son in NICU goes viral
A video of a Texas father singing to his baby boy in the neonatal intensive care unit has gone viral, racking up more than 1 million views in the last month. The Dec. 20 video post starts with a voiceover and on-screen text explaining, "That moment you're singing a worship song to your NICU baby and he raises his hands in worship." Dad Daniel Johnson then begins singing a verse from "Hallelujah Here Below" by Elevation Worship while holding his youngest son Remington.
fox44news.com
Go ‘Dining with Giraffes’ in McGregor
McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – Ever wanted to eat dinner with some giraffes?. The McGregor Volunteer Fire Department has teamed up with Blue Hills Ranch for the “Dining with Giraffes” fundraiser. Event organizers say this is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to dine with giraffes – and to also contribute to the McGregor Volunteer Fire Department.
fox44news.com
Killeen homeless population decreased in annual homeless count
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – According to the annual homeless count, Killeen’s homeless population showed a decrease. The City of Killeen partnered with the Texas Homeless Network, the Central Texas Homeless Coalition and other organizations on Thursday in an effort to measure homelessness across the city and the region in the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count. The initial count in Killeen is 169, according to this year’s regional PIT lead. This number was above 200 in 2022.
Delicious Tamales to Open North Austin Store
Delicious Tamales is “the leading manufacturer of tamales in San Antonio, selling more than 2.1 million each year, which translates to 70 dozen tamales produced every 2 minutes from its 30,000-square-foot factory.”
Liberty Hill family spreads mental health awareness after teen son’s suicide
In December, Amanda says she found footage from the family's video doorbell from the day Jaycee took his life. Amanda screams out loud and slowly crumples to the ground as paramedics walk solemnly out the front door past the stunned family.
Waco PD detectives retire 34 years after joining same police academy class
WACO, Texas — Two Waco Police detectives who joined the same police academy class 34 years ago are celebrating their retirement Friday. Detective Mike Alston and Detective Joe Williams both started in the same class in 1989. "They worked together before joining the PD and are now retiring together,"...
Man is searching for the one who sent a message in a bottle found in Lake Belton
BELTON, Texas — Finding a message in a bottle is like finding a needle in a haystack, but one man has discovered over a hundred bottles, tracking down 40 of its senders around the globe. He is now on the hunt for a message in a bottle in Central Texas.
A blast from the past | Killeen brings Motown classics Downtown
KILLEEN, Texas — Start those engines, Killeen's annual Motown in Downtown is bringing more than just those sweet soulful sounds you know and love, this year's festivities will also feature a classic car show!. The event will cruise back to Santa Fe Plaza on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 4...
KSAT 12
Gov. Abbott to abortion opponents: “All of you are life savers”
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday thanked hundreds of anti-abortion advocates who gathered in Austin to celebrate both last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and the near total abortion ban that exists now in Texas.
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD bus causes crash in Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen Independent School District bus causes a crash in Harker Heights. An officer of the Harker Heights Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded around 7:29 a.m. Thursday to a vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of FM-2410 and Cedar Knob Road.
City of Killeen 'aware' of Conder Park, Long Branch Park lights
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a segment on other changes being made in the Central Texas area. In a Saturday Facebook post, the City of Killeen says it is aware of the light fixtures being out at the Conder and Long Branch Parks. "The...
abc7amarillo.com
Lawsuit filed against Rainey Street restaurant for excluding patrons with dreadlocks
AUSTIN, Texas — A federal civil rights lawsuit was filed against a restaurant on Rainey Street after two men said they were denied entry because of a “no dreadlock policy.”. Civil rights attorney Blerim Elmazi, attorney Dominic J. Negrón, and attorney Zachary O. Green filed the lawsuit on...
KWTX
Temple horse rescue farm may be forced to close its doors permanently
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Peaceful Acres, a horse rescue farm in Temple, announced it is unable to take in any more rescues at this time due to rising costs and a lack of funding. Sherry Stewart, the owner of the farm, opened its doors in 2017, hoping to “pay it...
KWTX
“It’s downright disgusting”: Central Texas organization, law enforcement respond to video released by Memphis police
(KWTX) - The horrific body cam footage released by Memphis police of the night Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten by five officers has captured attention across the nation, including right here in Central Texas. The President of the NAACP branch in Killeen said she is shocked and appalled by the...
Viral TikTok reveals H-E-B seafood ‘hack’: Did you know this?
"I worked at HEB and didn't know this," one viewer joked.
Truck stolen from Austin nonprofit that provides laundry services to homeless
Mission Accomplished works to provide laundry services to unhoused people.
Comments / 0