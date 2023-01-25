ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

KCEN

Nearly 300 homeless people in Killeen, Temple and Belton

KILLEEN, Texas — The annual point-in-time count taken in Bell County reveals that almost 300 community members are experiencing homelessness. The point-in-time count is a survey to find the approximate amount of individuals experiencing homelessness. The survey found totals for Killeen, Temple, Belton, Hamilton County and Lampasas County. Here's...
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything

Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
KILLEEN, TX
baylorlariat.com

Homeless community asks for new involvement from students

McLennan County’s homeless rates fluctuate over the years and many remain struggling to find housing constantly. There are many stigmas that exist regarding homelessness. The homeless community has a different message to Baylor students about the type of aid they need. According to Data USA, out of McLennan County’s...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
ABC News

Dad's video singing to preemie son in NICU goes viral

A video of a Texas father singing to his baby boy in the neonatal intensive care unit has gone viral, racking up more than 1 million views in the last month. The Dec. 20 video post starts with a voiceover and on-screen text explaining, "That moment you're singing a worship song to your NICU baby and he raises his hands in worship." Dad Daniel Johnson then begins singing a verse from "Hallelujah Here Below" by Elevation Worship while holding his youngest son Remington.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Go ‘Dining with Giraffes’ in McGregor

McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – Ever wanted to eat dinner with some giraffes?. The McGregor Volunteer Fire Department has teamed up with Blue Hills Ranch for the “Dining with Giraffes” fundraiser. Event organizers say this is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to dine with giraffes – and to also contribute to the McGregor Volunteer Fire Department.
MCGREGOR, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen homeless population decreased in annual homeless count

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – According to the annual homeless count, Killeen’s homeless population showed a decrease. The City of Killeen partnered with the Texas Homeless Network, the Central Texas Homeless Coalition and other organizations on Thursday in an effort to measure homelessness across the city and the region in the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count. The initial count in Killeen is 169, according to this year’s regional PIT lead. This number was above 200 in 2022.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

A blast from the past | Killeen brings Motown classics Downtown

KILLEEN, Texas — Start those engines, Killeen's annual Motown in Downtown is bringing more than just those sweet soulful sounds you know and love, this year's festivities will also feature a classic car show!. The event will cruise back to Santa Fe Plaza on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 4...
KILLEEN, TX
KSAT 12

Gov. Abbott to abortion opponents: “All of you are life savers”

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday thanked hundreds of anti-abortion advocates who gathered in Austin to celebrate both last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and the near total abortion ban that exists now in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD bus causes crash in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen Independent School District bus causes a crash in Harker Heights. An officer of the Harker Heights Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded around 7:29 a.m. Thursday to a vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of FM-2410 and Cedar Knob Road.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX

