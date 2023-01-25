ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At the buzzer: No. 9 Kansas defeats Kentucky mens basketball 77-68

Kentucky mens basketball was defeated 77-68 by No. 9 Kansas inside Rupp Arena on Saturday. The Wildcats entered the matchup on the back of a four-game winning streak, which tied the largest streak of the season. Kentucky’s most recent win came on the road, outlasting the Vanderbilt Commodores 69-53 inside Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee.
No.10 Kentucky outlasts No.13 Alabama, sets new program record

No.10 Kentucky (4-2) set a new program record when it defeated No.13 Alabama (2-2) 197.825 – 197.375 in its first home meet inside Memorial Coliseum, scoring season highs on all four events. Kentucky started out behind after the first rotation of vault despite all six gymnasts scoring above 9.800,...
Maddie Scherr shines in light of Kentucky’s struggles in the SEC

Kentucky womens basketball suffered its seventh loss in conference play to the Auburn Tigers 71-68 in Memorial Coliseum for the team’s first game back in Lexington in almost two weeks. With the loss, the Cats move to 9-11 overall and 1-7 in the SEC. Kentucky has been going through...
Kentucky mens tennis defeats Liberty 4-0 to start ITA Kickoff Weekend

No. 5 Kentucky mens tennis swept Liberty 4-0 in the first round of ITA 2023 Kickoff Weekend, improving to 5-0 on the season. Kentucky was chosen as one of 15 host sites for the tournament where the top 60 teams in college tennis compete as a preview for the upcoming spring season. The top 15 advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.
Sanders Hall: A hidden gem of UK’s campus

When students prepare to take notes inside Sanders Hall, some notice an iridescent gleam pouring over their laptop screen, while others stare at the stained glass lining the walls of their classroom. Located at 629 South Limestone, commuters will find a small church-like building. UK students may find themselves wandering...
