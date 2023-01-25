Read full article on original website
Water bills going up again
City residents could see a hefty increase to their water bills over the next few years. The Philadelphia Water Department is asking to raise residents’ bills more than 20 percent over the next two years to recover costs for essential services. The Water Department filed advance notice with the...
NBC Philadelphia
City Council Proposes Bill to Let Philly Set Its Own Minimum Wage
During Thursday night's City Council meeting councilmembers introduced legislation that could allow Philadelphia to set its own minimum wage. The bill notes that, back in 2019, Philadelphians "overwhelmingly supported a $15 per hour minimum wage for City workers and contractors by 2025." It was introduced by Democratic councilmembers Jim Harrity,...
Philadelphia Water Department asks for 20% rate increase in next 2 years
Philadelphia water rates could be going up again. After two straight years of rate increases, the Philadelphia Water Department is asking for two more.
hallmonitor.org
City Council Report: Harrity and Driscoll Call for Higher Minimum Wage; Phillips Seeks Child Welfare Worker Hearing
Councilmembers Jim Harrity and Mike Driscoll introduced a resolution calling on the “Pennsylvania General Assembly to allow the City of Philadelphia to enact its own minimum wage laws, allowing the city to increase the starting hourly rate that’s been the same for the last 14 years.”. The minimum...
‘The math just doesn’t work’: Roosevelt Boulevard SEPTA line not feasible with agency’s current funding
This story originally appeared on Philadelphia Business Journal. Residents of Northeast Philadelphia will have to continue waiting for a subway route connecting them to Center City. A proposed route along Roosevelt Boulevard, the idea for which was first floated more than a century ago, isn’t currently financially feasible, said Southeastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards.
Who are Philly’s influential Black clergy backing in the city’s mayoral race?
An announcement is expected this spring, a senior leader said this week The post Who are Philly’s influential Black clergy backing in the city’s mayoral race? appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia expands legal service for low-income renters facing eviction
More renters facing eviction will soon be able to access legal services in Philadelphia. The city announced Thursday the expansion of free legal counsel to tenants living in zip codes 19134 and 19144. Starting on Feb.1, low-income renters living in those areas can access the services, provided under the Right...
It Is Cheaper to Rent or Own a Home in the Philly Area?
Renting a median-priced three-bedroom house in the Philadelphia region is more affordable than buying one, even though rents have increased faster than home prices, writes Michaelle Bond for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Dismissal of lawsuit over Philadelphia’s Columbus Day name change upheld
A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that the mayor of Philadelphia discriminated against Italian Americans in renaming the city’s Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. A U.S. District judge ruled a year ago that the plaintiffs, a council...
gridphilly.com
Steep Slope Exemption Inches Toward Approval
On Thursday, January 19, the effort to pass legislation to waive restrictions for clearing trees on steep slopes for the Cobbs Creek golf course passed one hurdle at the Philadelphia City Planning Commission, though final passage will be delayed thanks to amendments introduced by the sponsor, Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr.
phillyvoice.com
11-story apartment building proposed at site of former Rite Aid in Center City
Last year, Rite Aid closed a pair of stores in Center City as part of a broad plan to shut down 145 underperforming pharmacies nationwide. The move tracked with a similar decision from CVS, which announced a much more aggressive cut of 900 stores in the United States. The closure...
BET Investments Buys Property Next to Ambler SEPTA Station
The two-story office building and parking lot at 100 W. Butler Ave in Ambler. A real estate company plentiful in Montgomery County developments is on to its next project. This time, BET Investments Inc. will be revisiting its office building portfolio. It recently purchased a structure and parking lot adjacent to a SEPTA station in Ambler, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMAN O’NEILL ANNOUNCES FREE TAX PREPARATION SERVICES IN THE NORTHEAST
PHILADELPHIA – The City of Philadelphia and the Campaign for Working Families are partnering to provide free tax preparation services for families and individuals making less than $65,000 a year. This free tax preparation service is available at the Campaign For Working Families Northeast Office, 1919 Cottman Ave (Path...
Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals
The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
Renaming Columbus Day in Pa. city wasn’t discriminatory: court
A federal appeals court panel on Friday upheld a lower court decision to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney discriminated against Italian Americans by renaming the city’s Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. A year ago, U.S. District Judge C. Darnell Jones II ruled...
Delaware City Refinery second highest for nitrogen pollution among refiners nationwide
The Delaware City Refinery, owned by PBF Energy, in New Castle County is second on the list for most nitrogen discharges from oil refiners nationwide, according to a new report from the Environmental Integrity Project (EIP). The report, “Oil’s Unchecked Outfalls,” looked at 2021 data from the Environmental Protection Agency...
kensingtonvoice.com
Another Kensington business closes, leaving trash behind: ‘It’s very aggravating and frustrating and upsetting to see it be like this and that nobody cares’
This story is part of our Hey, City Hall! It’s us, Kensington series. Do you have a question for Philly government? Our journalists are here to bring your questions to City Hall on your behalf. Just fill out this form, and we’ll get straight to work. For Kensington...
Clock Tower Schools will reopen Glen Mills with additional oversight, says DHS
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has reached a settlement agreement with the Clock Tower Schools, clearing the way for the entity to operate at the site of the former Glen Mills Schools.
Wage theft: $7.5 million was returned to workers in Pa. shortchanged by companies in 2022
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia has learned $7.5 million dollars was returned to workers in Pennsylvania who were shortchanged by their companies last year. Now, a Philadelphia woman is on a mission to help even more workers get the money that's owed to them. Katherine Coker of Manayunk has built a fan base on TikTok, not for her dance moves, but for her dozens of videos about what's called wage theft.Wage theft means workers not getting money they earned.Coker says she faced her own issues while working at a Philadelphia restaurant."It was definitely frustrating," Coker said. "Your bills don't...
Former Philly Mayor John Street endorses Rebecca Rhynhart
This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune. Former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart brought out a big gun for her campaign for mayor — former two-term mayor John F. Street. “He is providing expert advice from his experience on a daily basis to my campaign,” Rhynhart said. “Mayor Street...
