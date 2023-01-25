ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

South Philly Review

Water bills going up again

City residents could see a hefty increase to their water bills over the next few years. The Philadelphia Water Department is asking to raise residents’ bills more than 20 percent over the next two years to recover costs for essential services. The Water Department filed advance notice with the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

City Council Proposes Bill to Let Philly Set Its Own Minimum Wage

During Thursday night's City Council meeting councilmembers introduced legislation that could allow Philadelphia to set its own minimum wage. The bill notes that, back in 2019, Philadelphians "overwhelmingly supported a $15 per hour minimum wage for City workers and contractors by 2025." It was introduced by Democratic councilmembers Jim Harrity,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

‘The math just doesn’t work’: Roosevelt Boulevard SEPTA line not feasible with agency’s current funding

This story originally appeared on Philadelphia Business Journal. Residents of Northeast Philadelphia will have to continue waiting for a subway route connecting them to Center City. A proposed route along Roosevelt Boulevard, the idea for which was first floated more than a century ago, isn’t currently financially feasible, said Southeastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards.
UPPER DARBY, PA
gridphilly.com

Steep Slope Exemption Inches Toward Approval

On Thursday, January 19, the effort to pass legislation to waive restrictions for clearing trees on steep slopes for the Cobbs Creek golf course passed one hurdle at the Philadelphia City Planning Commission, though final passage will be delayed thanks to amendments introduced by the sponsor, Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

BET Investments Buys Property Next to Ambler SEPTA Station

The two-story office building and parking lot at 100 W. Butler Ave in Ambler. A real estate company plentiful in Montgomery County developments is on to its next project. This time, BET Investments Inc. will be revisiting its office building portfolio. It recently purchased a structure and parking lot adjacent to a SEPTA station in Ambler, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
AMBLER, PA
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals

The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Wage theft: $7.5 million was returned to workers in Pa. shortchanged by companies in 2022

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia has learned $7.5 million dollars was returned to workers in Pennsylvania who were shortchanged by their companies last year. Now, a Philadelphia woman is on a mission to help even more workers get the money that's owed to them.  Katherine Coker of Manayunk has built a fan base on TikTok, not for her dance moves, but for her dozens of videos about what's called wage theft.Wage theft means workers not getting money they earned.Coker says she faced her own issues while working at a Philadelphia restaurant."It was definitely frustrating," Coker said. "Your bills don't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Former Philly Mayor John Street endorses Rebecca Rhynhart

This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune. Former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart brought out a big gun for her campaign for mayor — former two-term mayor John F. Street. “He is providing expert advice from his experience on a daily basis to my campaign,” Rhynhart said. “Mayor Street...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
