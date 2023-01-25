Fairfax County Police detectives have arrested a 40-year-old Alexandria woman for stealing a car on Jan. 15 with a 6-year-old girl in the back seat. Officers were in the area of Little River Turnpike and Southland Avenue in Annandale Jan. 18 on a separate investigation. They were approached by a victim, who had their SUV stolen around 6:50 p.m. in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike. During the initial report, officers learned the victim left their 2012 Honda Pilot running, while they went inside a restaurant. The victim returned, and the SUV was missing.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO