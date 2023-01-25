Read full article on original website
Virginia Library Pays Nikole Hannah-Jones More Than $35K For ‘The 1619 Project’ Speech, And Some Are Unhappy
A Virginia Library is paying Nikole Hannah-Jones more than $35,000 for a speech titled “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story." The post Virginia Library Pays Nikole Hannah-Jones More Than $35K For ‘The 1619 Project’ Speech, And Some Are Unhappy appeared first on NewsOne.
Virginia library paying '1619 Project' creator $35,350 for 'hour-long' speech on controversial work
"1619 Project" creator Nikole Hannah-Jones is set to receive over $35,000 just for one Virginia county library speaking engagement next month.
loudounnow.com
Name Review Advances for Two Loudoun Schools
The School Board’s school renaming talks continued Tuesday with Mercer Middle School and Frances Hazel Reid Elementary School at the heart of the discussion. The school renaming process started in June 2020 after the School Board started a discussion on an action plan to combat systemic racism. The plan included a review of all division facility names, with 10 schools being flagged for review.
tysonsreporter.com
Fairfax County asks state for money to help offset cutting car tax
Fairfax County is again asking the state for money to offset anticipated reductions in resident vehicle tax payments. At a meeting on Tuesday (Jan. 24), the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a letter written by Chairman Jeff McKay for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, asking him to include money in his budget for localities to blunt the impact of a 15% decrease in car tax revenue.
Fairfax Times
Imagine what you could do with $35,000
I recently learned that more than $35,000 was up for grabs in Fairfax County to contribute to a noble cause. Imagine what even a community center or library could do with $35,000 to help children and families in need. For starters, $35,000 could be used for a scholarship to enable...
Washington Examiner
'Equity' at work: How a Fairfax County school's admissions policies discriminate against students
In light of the recent awards scandal afflicting northern Virginia’s high schools, we have to wonder if Fairfax County’s school board and Superintendent Michelle Reid are concerned at all with fulfilling their basic responsibilities to educate our children. Plummeting test scores and so-called equitable grading have forced parents to wake up to the fact that equity fervor eclipsed merit long ago. Even in once revered schools such as the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJ), achievement has given way to leftist ideology.
Fairfax Times
Wonderful reporting
As a Fairfax neighbor, I would like to express my enormous gratitude for your excellent reporting on Fairfax County Public Schools, one of the largest school systems in the country. I can assure you that without your reporting, citizens would not be able to hold public officials accountable. Please keep...
fox5dc.com
Judge denies pre-trial motions for LCPS officials
Former Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler and communications official Wayde Byard appeared in a Leesburg court Thursday afternoon for pre-trial motions. FOX 5's David Kaplan was in the courtroom in Leesburg.
Inside Nova
Prince William County receives $2.1M for crisis services center
Prince William County received slightly less in state funding than hoped for its new mental health crisis services center. County Executive Chris Shorter told the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday that the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services provided $2.1 million toward the crisis receiving center. “It’s...
alxnow.com
Alexandria minority business groups decry lawsuit over grant funding
(Updated 2:30 p.m.) The recently formed Alexandria Minority Business Association (AMBA) shared frustrations about a lawsuit putting a planned grant program on hold. The City of Alexandria approved a grant program aimed at benefiting Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) business owners. Applications were set to be released in the coming weeks, but a lawsuit has put those plans on hold.
arlnow.com
Del. Hope files legislation to exempt scouting troops from personal property taxes
Local Boy Scouts of America and Girls Scouts troops in Virginia may get some tax relief — if a local lawmakers succeeds in modifying the state constitution. Inspired by the testimony of one Arlington Boy Scout, Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) has introduced legislation that would exempt property owned and used by the organization “solely for the purpose of supporting” troops from personal property taxes.
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Arlington County Board gives green light to hearings on Missing Middle
(Updated at 8:20 p.m.) The Arlington County Board has taken the next step toward potentially allowing Missing Middle housing. This evening (Wednesday), during its third meeting on a request to advertise public hearings regarding the proposed zoning changes, the Board voted unanimously to kick off two months of public discussion on a proposed set of options and alternatives.
WHSV
Superintendent denies accusations awards were withheld from overachieving students to prevent hurt feelings
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (CNN) – Virginia’s state attorney general is investigating a National Merit awards controversy in Fairfax County, where multiple high schools delayed notifying students about their National Merit Scholarships but called it human error. Parents and other critics said the lapse was intentional, and now the...
Fairfax Times
Public Safety - Week of January 27, 2023
Fairfax County Police detectives have arrested a 40-year-old Alexandria woman for stealing a car on Jan. 15 with a 6-year-old girl in the back seat. Officers were in the area of Little River Turnpike and Southland Avenue in Annandale Jan. 18 on a separate investigation. They were approached by a victim, who had their SUV stolen around 6:50 p.m. in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike. During the initial report, officers learned the victim left their 2012 Honda Pilot running, while they went inside a restaurant. The victim returned, and the SUV was missing.
wypr.org
Maryland’s Blueprint could be a big victory educators say – but some are wary of the fine print
For the past six years, Deborah Dennie has worked as the principal of a middle school in St. Mary's County, a rural community in southern Maryland. On any given day, Dennie oversees roughly 1,000 employees inside Leonardtown Middle School. While a fan of the opportunities a sweeping education reform program,...
fox5dc.com
Crime concerns in DC prompt restaurant departures
WASHINGTON - After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. That chain, Philz Coffee in Adams Morgan, announced on Twitter...
Falls Church News-Press
Demolition of Carpet Store Just Days Away Now
The demolition of that legendary carpet store at the intersection of S. West Street and W. Broad is now imminent, set to happen by the end of this week pending the weather. Under the ownership of the carpet store operators there for many years, its large windows have been advertising varieties of “Going Out of Business” sale signs over the recent decades, only now it’s actually happening.
BIPOC grant program in Alexandria delayed after lawsuit claiming discrimination against white people
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The city of Alexandria is delaying the launch of a small business grant program geared towards people of color after being hit with a lawsuit. The grant was developed after many businesses struggled and are still recovering in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city said the hardships are particularly felt by Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) owned businesses due to structural barriers and discriminatory financial lending practices.
Fairfax Times
Supervisors approve motion to study improvements to local road
Almost two weeks ago today, tragedy struck again on Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax Station. The first non-pedestrian-related fatal crash in the county of the year claimed the lives of two 16-year-old South County High School students, publicly identified by family and friends as Ariana Haftsavar and Ashlyn Brotemarkle-the driver and the rear passenger. A third passenger was rushed to the hospital “with injuries considered life-threatening” and she remains hospitalized according to Fairfax County Police.
Major development slated for Prince George's County, surrounding areas see businesses leaving
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Major development is coming to Prince George’s County after the Maryland board approves $400 million for the Blue Line Corridor Project. “They are meant to be catalysts for economic growth in an area of the county that really hasn’t seen a lot of that," said Angie Rodgers, the Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development in Prince George's County.
