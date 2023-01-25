Bond Set at $250,000 for Chicago Man Accused of Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Illegal Possession of a Firearm

Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Two teenagers taken into custody for stealing vehicle, trying to elude Illinois State Police police
CHICAGO - Illinois State Police said they took two teenagers found in a stolen car on I-94 in Chicago into custody. Police said Tahlib Moore, 18, was spotted inside a stolen Nissan on I-94 near 31st Street late Friday night. Police chased them and they ditched the car. With the...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man out on bond found guilty in 2022 carjacking that led to police chase in Will County
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A Harvey man was found guilty Friday in connection to a Chicago carjacking that led to a car chase with police in Will County last year. Jordan Henry, 28, was found guilty on three counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of theft, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and striking a police animal.
fox32chicago.com
Man with concealed carry license wounded in gunfight with suspected car thief
CHICAGO - A man with a concealed carry license got into a gunfight with a suspected car thief near the Ford City Mall in Chicago on Saturday. Police said that around 12:39 p.m. at 7600 South Cicero, the 46-year-old man saw someone trying to break into his car. The 46-year-old,...
Robbery in Arlington Heights: Thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen in suburban smash-and-grab
Arlington Heights police said a female suspect walked up to the front door of the store, rang the doorbell, and, when an employee opened the door, two male suspects rushed in behind her.
fox32chicago.com
Bond denied for Cook County man charged with firing machine gun in Villa Park
VILLA PARK, Ill. - Bond has been denied for a Cook County man who has been accused of firing a machine gun multiple times into a residential neighborhood in Villa Park on Wednesday. The DuPage County State's Attorney says Curtis Lyons, 37, of Maywood, was involved in a possible drug...
wjol.com
Joliet Police: Operation New Year’s Resolution Results In 10 Arrests
Joliet Officers and Detectives from the Joliet Police Department conducted “Operation New Year’s Resolution” that resulted in 10 arrests made this week. This cooperative law enforcement operation focused on the apprehension of numerous individuals with outstanding active felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants. The following individuals were arrested...
fox32chicago.com
Teenager forced victim to drive to multiple ATMs before stealing car: Chicago police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after police say he forced a victim to drive to multiple ATMs before robbing him and stealing his car last month. Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as the offender that carjacked and robbed a 20-year-old man at gunpoint in the 9000 block of South Langley in Burnside on Dec. 26.
Former CPD officer stole drugs that killed Treasure Hendrix: suit
CHICAGO — In August 2021, Treasure Hendrix took her final breath inside an RV parked in a lot along an industrial stretch of South Western Avenue. That RV was owned by Chicago Police officer Charlie Bell, who was also inside the vehicle when Hendrix died. When he awoke on Aug. 19, 2021, he found her unresponsive, called […]
cwbchicago.com
8 years for Chicago man who carjacked SUV with two kids, including a one-year-old, inside
Chicago — A Chicago man who carjacked an SUV with two children, including a one-year-old, inside has been given an eight-year sentence. Omar Soto, 40, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking with a passenger under the age of 16 before Judge Sophia Atcherson. Prosecutors dropped eight other felonies in the plea deal, including robbery and kidnapping.
Chicago police: 2 in custody after 7-Eleven robbery spree in East Side, Mt. Greenwood
Two suspects are in custody after three 7-Eleven store robberies in the East Side, Mount Greenwood and Beverly neighborhoods Friday morning, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man possessed stolen car, had gun on him after foot chase in Naperville: officials
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Chicago man was taken into custody on Thursday for allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle and having a loaded Glock pistol on him when he was arrested. Around 4:41 a.m., Naperville police responded to the 1600 block of Westminister Drive for a report of...
cwbchicago.com
2 juveniles charged with North Side robbery, carjacking spree “absolutely fed up” alderman says
Chicago police have arrested two juveniles in connection with a string of armed robberies in Rogers Park and West Rogers Park on Wednesday morning, a North Side alderman said today. The teens were arrested around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Chicago police recovered two firearms and suspected...
fox32chicago.com
Driver leads police on high-speed chase on Bishop Ford Freeway in stolen car: ISP
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. - A driver in a stolen vehicle led police on a high-speed chase through south suburban Chicago into Indiana and back on the Bishop Ford Thursday night. Illinois State Police assisted South Holland Police Department for a report of a stolen vehicle on traveling on I-94 around 11:15 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with stealing car from woman on South Side
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man from Chicago was charged with stealing a car from a woman in Park Manor this week. Police say Charles Duncan was arrested Wednesday just after 10 a.m. after he was identified as the offender who took a vehicle from a 41-year-old woman an hour earlier.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man arrested for possessing guns, drugs during traffic stop in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of possessing guns, drugs and alleged drug money after being pulled over on Interstate 88 in Aurora Tuesday. Deandre Harris, 31, has been charged with armed violence, delivery of cannabis 500 to 2,000 grams and possession of cannabis 500 to 2,000 grams.
fox32chicago.com
'Give me everything': 6 robberies reported on same Chicago block this month
CHICAGO - At least six people have been robbed at gunpoint during meet ups that were initiated online this January on the same West Side block. The suspects agree to meet someone online who is trying to sell a cellphone. Once the victims arrive, the suspects say "give me everything" and rob the victims at gunpoint, stealing belongings such as cellphones, credit cards and cash before running away, according to a CPD community alert.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man wanted for assaulting 2 women walking down the street
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man who they say kicked a woman and punched another near downtown earlier this month. On Jan. 5, around 1:55 p.m., police say a 50-year-old woman was crossing the street in the 0-100 block of E. Ontario Street when the male suspect punched her with a closed fist to her right jaw.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 49, charged with arson for fire at Uptown building
CHICAGO - A man was charged with setting a fire Tuesday night inside a building in the Uptown neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. Toma Smith, 49, was identified by police as the suspect who lit an "incendiary object" to cause a fire inside a building around 6:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Lawrence Avenue, officials said.
Like Scene Out Of Action Movie When Car Thief Escapes IL Police
Criminals are getting much braver when it comes to pulling off jobs and trying to escape from the cops. Illinois Crime Was Like Scene Straight Out Of Action Movie. When I share this story with you, I'm guessing you're probably going to think it's a lie and that I stole the whole idea from the scene out of an action movie. The incident happened in the early afternoon around the River North neighborhood of Chicago. Which is a nice area by the way.
fox32chicago.com
New details released after Chicago man opened fire on group of teens trying to buy designer shoes from him
CHICAGO - A Chicago man allegedly opened fire on a group of teens in a vehicle after stealing money from the driver who was trying to purchase shoes from him. Tony Mason III was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery. According to prosecutors, a 17-year-old boy...
