ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Bond Set at $250,000 for Chicago Man Accused of Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Illegal Possession of a Firearm

Naperville, Illinois
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Cook County man out on bond found guilty in 2022 carjacking that led to police chase in Will County

WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A Harvey man was found guilty Friday in connection to a Chicago carjacking that led to a car chase with police in Will County last year. Jordan Henry, 28, was found guilty on three counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of theft, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and striking a police animal.
WILL COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police: Operation New Year’s Resolution Results In 10 Arrests

Joliet Officers and Detectives from the Joliet Police Department conducted “Operation New Year’s Resolution” that resulted in 10 arrests made this week. This cooperative law enforcement operation focused on the apprehension of numerous individuals with outstanding active felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants. The following individuals were arrested...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teenager forced victim to drive to multiple ATMs before stealing car: Chicago police

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after police say he forced a victim to drive to multiple ATMs before robbing him and stealing his car last month. Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as the offender that carjacked and robbed a 20-year-old man at gunpoint in the 9000 block of South Langley in Burnside on Dec. 26.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Former CPD officer stole drugs that killed Treasure Hendrix: suit

CHICAGO — In August 2021, Treasure Hendrix took her final breath inside an RV parked in a lot along an industrial stretch of South Western Avenue.  That RV was owned by Chicago Police officer Charlie Bell, who was also inside the vehicle when Hendrix died. When he awoke on Aug. 19, 2021, he found her unresponsive, called […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with stealing car from woman on South Side

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man from Chicago was charged with stealing a car from a woman in Park Manor this week. Police say Charles Duncan was arrested Wednesday just after 10 a.m. after he was identified as the offender who took a vehicle from a 41-year-old woman an hour earlier.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

'Give me everything': 6 robberies reported on same Chicago block this month

CHICAGO - At least six people have been robbed at gunpoint during meet ups that were initiated online this January on the same West Side block. The suspects agree to meet someone online who is trying to sell a cellphone. Once the victims arrive, the suspects say "give me everything" and rob the victims at gunpoint, stealing belongings such as cellphones, credit cards and cash before running away, according to a CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man wanted for assaulting 2 women walking down the street

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man who they say kicked a woman and punched another near downtown earlier this month. On Jan. 5, around 1:55 p.m., police say a 50-year-old woman was crossing the street in the 0-100 block of E. Ontario Street when the male suspect punched her with a closed fist to her right jaw.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 49, charged with arson for fire at Uptown building

CHICAGO - A man was charged with setting a fire Tuesday night inside a building in the Uptown neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. Toma Smith, 49, was identified by police as the suspect who lit an "incendiary object" to cause a fire inside a building around 6:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Lawrence Avenue, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Like Scene Out Of Action Movie When Car Thief Escapes IL Police

Criminals are getting much braver when it comes to pulling off jobs and trying to escape from the cops. Illinois Crime Was Like Scene Straight Out Of Action Movie. When I share this story with you, I'm guessing you're probably going to think it's a lie and that I stole the whole idea from the scene out of an action movie. The incident happened in the early afternoon around the River North neighborhood of Chicago. Which is a nice area by the way.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy