ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

River City Marketplace | Shopping mall in Jacksonville, Florida

River City Marketplace is a very quiet shopping center where you can spend a good shopping weekend. The shops in this place provide you with what you need for your day to day, and the restaurants that you will find are very diverse, so you will have tentative and varied options.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
folioweekly.com

Best TV Anchor: Dawn Lopez

Born and raised in Jacksonville, Dawn Lopez has been a part of our community from day one. And she’s become a part of our homes as an anchor on Action News Jax This Morning and Action News Jax at Noon. The beloved news personality graduated from the University of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Oscar

Fishing in Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, Florida is a prime location for fishing enthusiasts. The city is home to a variety of fish species and offers a range of fishing options, from freshwater to saltwater and from inshore to offshore.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JHS is offering half-off adoptions!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering half-off adoptions on all of their available large dogs 30 pounds and up from Saturday, January 28, through Sunday, January 29. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Large dog adoption fees are typically $50 but will be reduced to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Paws for Seniors: A new twist on therapy

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — It's a program to help the community, enrich the lives of seniors and promote a sense of duty. The state of Florida has the 2nd highest percentage of senior citizens in the country. A Marine veteran wants to bring a new twist to therapy for select seniors.
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
freightwaves.com

Running on Ice: Florida makes headlines again

Hello, and welcome to the coolest community in freight! Here you’ll find the latest information on warehouse news, tech developments and all things reefer madness-related. I’m your controller of the thermostat, Mary O’Connell. Thanks for having me!. All thawed out. Whether you believe that reefer units are...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
tourcounsel.com

Regency Square Mall | Shopping mall in Jacksonville, Florida

Secondly, you have at your fingertips Regency Square Mall, which has a privileged location, being easy to access. On the other hand, although the commercial offer is not as abundant as we would like, here you can find strategic stores to buy what you need. Featured Shopping Stores: Dillard's, David's...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Food and film event to be held in downtown Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Looking for something to do on a Thursday night in downtown Brunswick? Well, the Cinema Gourmet, Golden Isles Arts & Humanties’ popular series pairing delicious food with classic films continues on Thursday, Feb. 9. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The 2005 film of...
BRUNSWICK, GA
904happyhour.com

Meet Artist: Elena Ohlander

Elena Ohlander is one of Jacksonville’s fine artists who combines the worlds of fine art, culture, and illustration. Much of Elena’s work is culturally driven and reflective of her Norwegian and Asian background. However it is not limited to that. Her art pieces, whether in the form of wall murals or a series of paintings in an art gallery , are multi-faceted. There is a deep love for Anime, Manga, and Japanese pop culture often depicted in her works.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville City Councilmember regrets voting for controversial development near Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents near Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve spent hours pleading with Jacksonville City Council to nix a proposed housing development near the preserve. Close to 50 neighbors cited environmental concerns and gave personal accounts severe flooding and uncontrolled fires. "I had 55-gallon drums around my house and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

UF Health-Jacksonville prepares to launch ER-urgent care center

UF Health-Jacksonville and Texas-based Intuitive Health cut the ribbon Jan. 27 to open UF Health Emergency & Urgent Care Center-Baymeadows. It is the first of three hybrid medical facilities the health care partnership plans to open in Jacksonville. The Baymeadows center at 11251 Lamb Trail Lane off Interstate 295 and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Small child drowned in family pool in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a small child drowned near a Jacksonville Heights neighborhood at 8500 Noroad Saturday afternoon. According to JSO, at around 4:45 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of Norad to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on a possible drowning that was called in for the location.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Gospel Music legend Bill Gaither to perform in Jacksonville

Multi-Grammy Award winning recording artist Bill Gaither will present the Brighter The Light Tour to 20 cities this spring, bringing The Gaither Vocal Band to a dozen states throughout February, March, April and May. One of those stops will take place Feb. 10 at the Westside Baptist Church, 7775 Herlong Road, Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy