Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light camerasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year announcedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County commissioners approve land use change to allow cell tower in MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Related
tourcounsel.com
River City Marketplace | Shopping mall in Jacksonville, Florida
River City Marketplace is a very quiet shopping center where you can spend a good shopping weekend. The shops in this place provide you with what you need for your day to day, and the restaurants that you will find are very diverse, so you will have tentative and varied options.
floridapolitics.com
Brian Kilmeade raves about Jacksonville ‘rebuild,’ Neptune Beach bar scene
A Fox News host who panned Jacksonville for deterioration and decay months back is now raving about the city. Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade started out the 8 a.m. hour on Friday’s show with high praise for the Northeast Florida metropolis. After mentioning he “went to the Jaguars...
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only. Attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk...
folioweekly.com
Best TV Anchor: Dawn Lopez
Born and raised in Jacksonville, Dawn Lopez has been a part of our community from day one. And she’s become a part of our homes as an anchor on Action News Jax This Morning and Action News Jax at Noon. The beloved news personality graduated from the University of...
Fishing in Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, Florida is a prime location for fishing enthusiasts. The city is home to a variety of fish species and offers a range of fishing options, from freshwater to saltwater and from inshore to offshore.
Action News Jax
JHS is offering half-off adoptions!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering half-off adoptions on all of their available large dogs 30 pounds and up from Saturday, January 28, through Sunday, January 29. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Large dog adoption fees are typically $50 but will be reduced to...
Paws for Seniors: A new twist on therapy
FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — It's a program to help the community, enrich the lives of seniors and promote a sense of duty. The state of Florida has the 2nd highest percentage of senior citizens in the country. A Marine veteran wants to bring a new twist to therapy for select seniors.
freightwaves.com
Running on Ice: Florida makes headlines again
Hello, and welcome to the coolest community in freight! Here you’ll find the latest information on warehouse news, tech developments and all things reefer madness-related. I’m your controller of the thermostat, Mary O’Connell. Thanks for having me!. All thawed out. Whether you believe that reefer units are...
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: Veterans Stand Down event in Jacksonville
Veterans Stand Down event Day 1 of the annual Veterans Stand Down event at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds. (City of Jacksonville/Facebook)
tourcounsel.com
Regency Square Mall | Shopping mall in Jacksonville, Florida
Secondly, you have at your fingertips Regency Square Mall, which has a privileged location, being easy to access. On the other hand, although the commercial offer is not as abundant as we would like, here you can find strategic stores to buy what you need. Featured Shopping Stores: Dillard's, David's...
Action News Jax
Food and film event to be held in downtown Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Looking for something to do on a Thursday night in downtown Brunswick? Well, the Cinema Gourmet, Golden Isles Arts & Humanties’ popular series pairing delicious food with classic films continues on Thursday, Feb. 9. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The 2005 film of...
Annual Valentine-themed ‘Bestie Bash’ returns to Orange Park Mall
The Orange Park Mall is hosting their annual “Bestie Bash” on Saturday, Feb. 11 where children can attend with their best friends, classmates, siblings or parents to take part in Valentine’s Day-themed activities.
tmpresale.com
Rick Ross & Kevin Gates The Pressure Tour at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville Apr 22nd, 2023 – presale code
Glad to tell anyone who will listen that presale password for a Rick Ross & Kevin Gates The Pressure Tour presale is now available!. During this presale YOU WILL have an opportunity to purchase tickets ahead of the public. You don’t want to miss Rick Ross & Kevin Gates The...
904happyhour.com
Meet Artist: Elena Ohlander
Elena Ohlander is one of Jacksonville’s fine artists who combines the worlds of fine art, culture, and illustration. Much of Elena’s work is culturally driven and reflective of her Norwegian and Asian background. However it is not limited to that. Her art pieces, whether in the form of wall murals or a series of paintings in an art gallery , are multi-faceted. There is a deep love for Anime, Manga, and Japanese pop culture often depicted in her works.
Police: Toddler dies after wandering into pool in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A toddler between the ages of 2 and 3 died Saturday afternoon after wandering into a pool at their family's home in the Jacksonville Heights area, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue & Rescue Department responded to the scene at 4:45 p.m....
Jacksonville City Councilmember regrets voting for controversial development near Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents near Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve spent hours pleading with Jacksonville City Council to nix a proposed housing development near the preserve. Close to 50 neighbors cited environmental concerns and gave personal accounts severe flooding and uncontrolled fires. "I had 55-gallon drums around my house and...
Jacksonville Daily Record
UF Health-Jacksonville prepares to launch ER-urgent care center
UF Health-Jacksonville and Texas-based Intuitive Health cut the ribbon Jan. 27 to open UF Health Emergency & Urgent Care Center-Baymeadows. It is the first of three hybrid medical facilities the health care partnership plans to open in Jacksonville. The Baymeadows center at 11251 Lamb Trail Lane off Interstate 295 and...
Jacksonville cancels deal for new apartments at former River City Brewing site downtown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Downtown Investment Authority has terminated a deal with the Related Group for building an apartment community on the downtown riverfront site where the River City Brewing Company restaurant was demolished to make way for the apartments. Jacksonville City Council approved an agreement in June 2021...
JSO: Small child drowned in family pool in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a small child drowned near a Jacksonville Heights neighborhood at 8500 Noroad Saturday afternoon. According to JSO, at around 4:45 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of Norad to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on a possible drowning that was called in for the location.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Gospel Music legend Bill Gaither to perform in Jacksonville
Multi-Grammy Award winning recording artist Bill Gaither will present the Brighter The Light Tour to 20 cities this spring, bringing The Gaither Vocal Band to a dozen states throughout February, March, April and May. One of those stops will take place Feb. 10 at the Westside Baptist Church, 7775 Herlong Road, Jacksonville.
Comments / 0