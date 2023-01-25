Agilent will work with Quest Diagnostics to distribute the ctDx FIRST test. Agilent and Quest Diagnostics entered into an agreement to expand access to the Agilent Resolution ctDx FIRST liquid biopsy next-generation sequencing (NGS) test. The ctDx FIRST is a single-site premarket approved test that is approved by FDA (1) as a companion diagnostic (CDx) to identify advanced non-small lung cancer (NSCLC) patients who may benefit from treatment with adagrasib (brand name Krazati). Adagrasib is a targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC who have received at least one prior systemic therapy.

2 DAYS AGO