Amgen, Illumina, and Nashville Biosciences Announce Genome Sequencing Agreement

DeCODE genetics, a subsidiary of Amgen, will whole-genome sequence 35,000 African-American samples provided by Illumina and Nashville Biosciences. Illumina, a DNA sequencing and array-based technologies provider, and Nashville Biosciences, a subsidiary of Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), have teamed up with Amgen to provide whole-genome sequencing of approximately 35,000 DNA samples. The sequencing of this sample cohort, which primarily comprises DNA from African-Americans, is intended to mitigate their underrepresentation in research for clinical applications of genomics. The sequencing will be performed by deCODE genetics, a subsidiary of Amgen.
USPTO Issues Notice of Allowance for Zika Vaccine Patent

The United States Patent and Trademark Office issued a Notice of Allowance for Zika vaccine patent to GeoVax. GeoVax announced on Jan. 25, 2023 that the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued a Notice of Allowance for Patent Application No. 17/000,768 titled, “Method for Generating a Zikv Immune Response Utilizing a Recombinant Modified Vaccinia Ankara Vector Encoding the NS1 Protein.”
Agilent and Quest Diagnostics to Collaborate on Lung Cancer Diagnostic

Agilent will work with Quest Diagnostics to distribute the ctDx FIRST test. Agilent and Quest Diagnostics entered into an agreement to expand access to the Agilent Resolution ctDx FIRST liquid biopsy next-generation sequencing (NGS) test. The ctDx FIRST is a single-site premarket approved test that is approved by FDA (1) as a companion diagnostic (CDx) to identify advanced non-small lung cancer (NSCLC) patients who may benefit from treatment with adagrasib (brand name Krazati). Adagrasib is a targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC who have received at least one prior systemic therapy.

