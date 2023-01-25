Read full article on original website
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
rockrivercurrent.com
UW Health has renamed its clinic on Marchesano Drive in Rockford
ROCKFORD — UW Health has officially renamed its Riverwest Clinic to UW Health Marchesano Dr. Clinic. The name change is part of UW Health’s work to create consistency across facility names for the health system formerly known as SwedishAmerican to UW Health in Wisconsin. The name changes began in September 2021 with the main hospital on East State Street being renamed UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital.
WIFR
Mercyhealth spotlights black maternal mortality crisis
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mercyhealth shined a spotlight on the maternal health crisis and alarming rates of mortality among black women, at it’s “Taking Action After the Shock” event. “It’s present no matter the person’s education, it’s present no matter the woman’s insurance background,” said Mercyhealth Chair...
WIFR
Rockford Community Investment Fund gives abandoned homes new life
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A program that restores abandoned homes brings hope and economic strength to some of Rockford’s neighborhoods. “This really is one of those rare opportunities that we can say it’s a win win win for everyone,” said Mayor of Rockford Tom McNamara. More than...
Pritzker visits Rockford to announce major local investments
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker made two stops in Rockford on Thursday to announce funding for major projects in the city. First, the governor stopped off at Forest City Church, at 1280 S. Alpine Road, to announce a $1.5 million project to resurface South Alpine Road this spring. “I’m proud to announce […]
Channel 3000
UW-Whitewater at Rock Co. to offer nursing degree program
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Students at UW-Whitewater at Rock County can now earn a nursing degree. The university will offer a Bachelor of Science in Nursing through a partnership with Edgewood College, administrators announced Wednesday. The program will launch and the fall and is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education and approved by the Wisconsin Board of Nursing.
‘Go Fund Me’ Set up For Rockford’s 15th & Chris After Devastating Fire
After a devastating fire destroyed Rockford's "15 & Chris" Burgers, on 15th Ave...The outpouring of love and community support has come in droves! Not only are Rockford folks a big fan of the food, but apparently LOVE Chris (James "Boogie" Purifoy) as well. A Go Fund Me has been set up to help with mounting costs, after the fire.
100fmrockford.com
Galaxy Hair Studio reveals location of new downtown Rockford space
ROCKFORD — Galaxy Hair Studio has revealed the location of its new downtown salon and spa suites as it prepares to relocate it Roscoe shop. The studio’s owner, Michelle Waller, told the Rock River Current earlier this month that she was committed to moving to downtown, although it wouldn’t be in the space at 333 E. State St. where coming soon signs had hung for months.
nrgmediadixon.com
The City of Oregon Will Not Take No for an Answer and Will Try to Change IDOT’s Mind
A month or two ago a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 2 and Route 64 in Oregon resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into the Ogle County Brewery. The business sits on the corner of the intersection. At the time, city officials said they dodged a...
WIFR
Police investigate a shooting in Rockford, adult male sustained injuries
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An adult male was shot in the 200 block of West State Street Saturday morning and is being treated at a local hospital, according to a tweet by Rockford Police. Witnesses say gunshots were heard around 12:30 in the morning, with multiple businesses in the area...
fox32chicago.com
Driver killed in Kane County crash
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Kane County near Lily Lake. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a 2006 Ford Escape lost control of his car and crashed around 9:38 p.m. on Beith Road just east of Illinois Route 47.
MyStateline.com
Steady snow, hazardous travel lasts into the night
10PM UPDATE: A patch of freezing rain has been moving across Northern Illinois just South of the Stateline. Reports of accumulating ice has been reported closer to Chicago. There is a chance for some slick spots from freezing rain later tonight on top of the snow we got earlier today.
27 People Injured in One of Multiple Pileups Near Illinois-Wisconsin Border: Authorities
Multiple pileups near the Illinois-Wisconsin border Friday, including one that sent 27 people to the hospital, shut down multiple major roadways ahead of the afternoon rush hour and as bands of snow made their way across the area. Illinois State Police said one accident was reported around 1:45 p.m. on...
nbc15.com
After power outage in Madison, some residents’ furnaces stop working
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Sunset Village owners claim furnace damage could be the result of a power outage on Friday night. According to Madison Gas and Electric, nearly 2,000 residents were without power Friday night and Saturday morning following a utility pole crash on Madison’s west side. At...
rejournals.com
Avison Young negotiates sale of multi-tenant 650,000-square-foot industrial building
Avison Young has negotiated the sale of a multi-tenant 35-acre land site at 4500 Kishwaukee Street in Rockford, Illinois, on behalf of HSA Commercial Real Estate. Avison Young Principals Erik Foster and Mike Wilson, based in the firm’s Chicago office and leaders of Avison Young’s U.S. industrial capital markets team, represented the seller, HSA Commercial Real Estate; the buyer was a private investor.
Illinois residents can get help with shockingly high energy bills
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The current cold weather means that Illinois residents are paying a lot more to heat their homes this winter, but there is help out there. Folks across the stateline are seeing a big hike in their utility bills, as both Nicor and ComEd have admitted that their bills are up. However, […]
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged exactly one year after deadly DUI crash with Illinois family
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WFRV) – Exactly one year after crashing his truck head-on with an Illinois family that killed a father and son, a Wisconsin man has been charged with homicide. According to the Round Lake Police Department in Illinois, on January 25, 2022, a tragic yet preventable motor vehicle...
x1071.com
Lafayette County Communities Agitated Over EMS Tax
Several Lafayette County communities are agitated with county leaders regarding a tax levied on them for EMS. Officials established an EMS service that the county board stated would be paid for by a few of the county’s communities that it would serve. But when the new EMS service came in over $200,000 over budget, the board decided to have all county taxpayers make up for the additional funds, including those in communities with their own EMS. Village of Blanchardville President Nick Crooks says the village was taxed $7,000 without warning or consent, saying that they are taxed for services that they‘ve never asked for, that they‘re not paying for, and may not be able to use. Crooks and leaders from other Lafayette County municipalities will petition the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for a ruling on the matter.
100fmrockford.com
Popeyes in Rockford reopens more than 3 months after being struck by vehicle
ROCKFORD — The Popeyes restaurant on East State Street reopened this week after being shuttered for more than three months after a vehicle crashed into the west side of the building. The car struck the building, 3509 E. State St., on Oct. 7, and the city condemned the property...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Rockford man shot in early Saturday morning shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot in the 200 block of Rockford’s W. State St. early Saturday morning. An adult man reportedly sustained a gunshot wound and was being treated at a local hospital, according to the Rockford Police Department. There was no word on a suspect, nor the victim’s condition, at the […]
