Roscoe, IL

rockrivercurrent.com

UW Health has renamed its clinic on Marchesano Drive in Rockford

ROCKFORD — UW Health has officially renamed its Riverwest Clinic to UW Health Marchesano Dr. Clinic. The name change is part of UW Health’s work to create consistency across facility names for the health system formerly known as SwedishAmerican to UW Health in Wisconsin. The name changes began in September 2021 with the main hospital on East State Street being renamed UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Mercyhealth spotlights black maternal mortality crisis

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mercyhealth shined a spotlight on the maternal health crisis and alarming rates of mortality among black women, at it’s “Taking Action After the Shock” event. “It’s present no matter the person’s education, it’s present no matter the woman’s insurance background,” said Mercyhealth Chair...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford Community Investment Fund gives abandoned homes new life

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A program that restores abandoned homes brings hope and economic strength to some of Rockford’s neighborhoods. “This really is one of those rare opportunities that we can say it’s a win win win for everyone,” said Mayor of Rockford Tom McNamara. More than...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel 3000

UW-Whitewater at Rock Co. to offer nursing degree program

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Students at UW-Whitewater at Rock County can now earn a nursing degree. The university will offer a Bachelor of Science in Nursing through a partnership with Edgewood College, administrators announced Wednesday. The program will launch and the fall and is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education and approved by the Wisconsin Board of Nursing.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
100fmrockford.com

Galaxy Hair Studio reveals location of new downtown Rockford space

ROCKFORD — Galaxy Hair Studio has revealed the location of its new downtown salon and spa suites as it prepares to relocate it Roscoe shop. The studio’s owner, Michelle Waller, told the Rock River Current earlier this month that she was committed to moving to downtown, although it wouldn’t be in the space at 333 E. State St. where coming soon signs had hung for months.
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver killed in Kane County crash

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Kane County near Lily Lake. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a 2006 Ford Escape lost control of his car and crashed around 9:38 p.m. on Beith Road just east of Illinois Route 47.
KANE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Steady snow, hazardous travel lasts into the night

10PM UPDATE: A patch of freezing rain has been moving across Northern Illinois just South of the Stateline. Reports of accumulating ice has been reported closer to Chicago. There is a chance for some slick spots from freezing rain later tonight on top of the snow we got earlier today.
ILLINOIS STATE
nbc15.com

After power outage in Madison, some residents’ furnaces stop working

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Sunset Village owners claim furnace damage could be the result of a power outage on Friday night. According to Madison Gas and Electric, nearly 2,000 residents were without power Friday night and Saturday morning following a utility pole crash on Madison’s west side. At...
MADISON, WI
rejournals.com

Avison Young negotiates sale of multi-tenant 650,000-square-foot industrial building

Avison Young has negotiated the sale of a multi-tenant 35-acre land site at 4500 Kishwaukee Street in Rockford, Illinois, on behalf of HSA Commercial Real Estate. Avison Young Principals Erik Foster and Mike Wilson, based in the firm’s Chicago office and leaders of Avison Young’s U.S. industrial capital markets team, represented the seller, HSA Commercial Real Estate; the buyer was a private investor.
ROCKFORD, IL
x1071.com

Lafayette County Communities Agitated Over EMS Tax

Several Lafayette County communities are agitated with county leaders regarding a tax levied on them for EMS. Officials established an EMS service that the county board stated would be paid for by a few of the county’s communities that it would serve. But when the new EMS service came in over $200,000 over budget, the board decided to have all county taxpayers make up for the additional funds, including those in communities with their own EMS. Village of Blanchardville President Nick Crooks says the village was taxed $7,000 without warning or consent, saying that they are taxed for services that they‘ve never asked for, that they‘re not paying for, and may not be able to use. Crooks and leaders from other Lafayette County municipalities will petition the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for a ruling on the matter.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE

