While the last couple years have offered up some red-hot mayoral races, the 2023 fall ballot will fall short on the same kind of municipal mania. “This is an off-year for municipal elections. There are just six municipal elections scheduled for the spring,” said John Gallagher, executive director of the Louisiana Municipal Association, which saw more than 80 of its mayor-members on the ballot in 2022.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO