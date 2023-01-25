Read full article on original website
natchitochesparishjournal.com
State Senator Sharon Hewitt: Our next Governor of Louisiana?
Senator Sharon Hewitt discusses her life in politics, her educational. background and work experience and why she believes she can be an effective. Governor for the State of Louisiana. Senator Hewitt emphasize the importance. of economic development and other vital issues of importance during this. election year. Photo: Sharon Hewitt...
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: State Democratic chair Katie Bernhardt makes inauspicious TV debut
When Louisiana Republican Party chair Louis Gurvich published an embarrassingly asinine screed on Jan. 16 calling for party “unity” as he attacked several declared and potential GOP gubernatorial candidates, he left himself and the LAGOP hierarchy open for a well-deserved ass kicking. A number of Republican luminaries answered...
NOLA.com
Liz Murrill, top aide to AG Jeff Landry, will run for attorney general
Liz Murrill, a senior lawyer for Attorney General Jeff Landry, is running to replace her boss, who is a candidate to be governor. Murrill, 59, has served as the office’s Solicitor General, which calls for her to represent the attorney general before the U.S. Supreme Court and other federal and state courts.
Will a special session solve the state’s property insurance crisis?
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is calling lawmakers back to the Capitol next week in hopes a special session will resolve the looming problem of insurance companies leaving the state, and those staying pricing folks out of their homes. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is asking for $45 million to put toward an incentive fund that he says will help attract more companies, drive up competition, and in turn lower prices.
stmarynow.com
Jeremy Alford: Parish presidential politics
While the last couple years have offered up some red-hot mayoral races, the 2023 fall ballot will fall short on the same kind of municipal mania. “This is an off-year for municipal elections. There are just six municipal elections scheduled for the spring,” said John Gallagher, executive director of the Louisiana Municipal Association, which saw more than 80 of its mayor-members on the ballot in 2022.
KPLC TV
Some La. Democrats call for party chairwoman to resign while others come to her defense
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are some Democrats who feel their party has been asleep at the wheel for too long when it comes to finding good candidates that can run effective campaigns. Some in the party are even calling for a complete reset of party leadership. Louisiana’s Democratic party Chairwoman, Katie Bernhardt, put out an ad earlier this week teasing the idea of a run for governor.
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Prepared to Make His Case for Homeowner Relief in Special Session
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Prepared to Make His Case for Homeowner Relief in Special Session. Louisiana – Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has presented a plan to stabilize homeowners insurance costs for Louisiana residents by funding a program called the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program, which was approved by state lawmakers in 2022, but has yet to be funded. The program aims to provide insurers with matching grants in order to write new policies in Louisiana, modeled after a successful program established in the aftermath of hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005.
straightarrownews.com
Anti-Biden flag forces free speech fight in Louisiana
A contractor in Louisiana is at the forefront of a fight over free speech. At issue, flags flying on his truck saying “F— Joe Biden.” However, his flags did not contain hyphens, but spelled out the vulgarity. Ross Brunet is from Cut Off, Louisiana, and he really...
fox8live.com
Top Louisiana legislator Tanner Magee undecided on supporting incentive package for insurers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The special legislative session on Louisiana’s insurance crisis is less than a week away, and the No. 2 leader in the state House of Representatives is not ready to say he will support the lone item on the agenda. House Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee...
iheart.com
Another Louisiana Lawmaker Skeptical Of Incentive Fund To Attract Insurers
A top Republican state legislator says he's not sold on the idea of an incentive fund to attract more insurers to Louisiana. Eight insurers in the state failed after the hurricane seasons of 2020 and 2021. Many insurers still in Louisiana aren't writing new policies. State Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon...
brproud.com
Vice chair of Louisiana Democratic Party resigns over frustration with party leadership
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Democratic Party is having a leadership shake up as frustrations within the party rise to the top. On Tuesday night, 1st Vice Chair Rep. C. Travis Johnson announced he would be resigning from his position effective immediately. Members have recently shared frustrations...
Patrick ‘Pat’ Lewis announces candidacy for Louisiana House of Representatives
Lafayette City Council member Patrick Lewis has announced he is running for a seat in the state legislature.
La. soon resuming Medicaid disenrollments, returning to pre-pandemic rules
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly two million people in Louisiana rely on Medicaid for health coverage and at the start of the pandemic, Congress enacted the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The federal-state program played a vital part in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “At the...
Analysis: High corporate tax rates putting clamps on Louisiana's economy
(The Center Square) — New analysis shows Louisiana’s top corporate income tax rate is the 15th highest in the nation, a reality critics contend is holding the state back. Analysis from the Tax Foundation released Tuesday shows that out of the 44 states that levy a corporate income tax, Louisiana’s top 7.5% rate ranks 15th from the top, the highest in the region. Neighboring Texas does not levy a corporate...
Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax refunds. Officials said overstated tax refunds […]
Louisiana Driver Wanting to Fly Vulgar Anti-Biden Flag Sues Town
A Louisiana man has been ticketed several times for flying flags from his truck deemed vulgar and offensive. Ross Brunet of Cut Off, Louisiana is now suing the town of Grand Isle, claiming the resort town is "trying to supress free speech with an ordinance aimed at stopping a contractor from flying flags emblazoned with vulgar insults aimed at President Joe Biden."
Nearly Half of All Sheriffs in Louisiana Are Violating Public Records Laws
The finding builds on earlier reporting, which found records were destroyed in the case of a 16-year-old boy who died while in custody of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
NOLA.com
High-tech helicopter flights lead to pollution notices for Louisiana oil and gas plants
The rare use of high-tech helicopter surveillance has led to federal pollution violation notices for a list of Louisiana oil and gas facilities, documents and officials say, with the inspections having targeted a wide range of plants throughout the state. The overflights using an infrared detection camera occurred in 2021,...
What 2 Louisiana Cities Have Worst Life Expectancy Rate in US?
2 Louisiana cities are on the list of communities with the lowest life expectancy in the United States. This list was compiled by the Centers for Disease Control. The experts looked at several factors including access to health care. Life expectancy in the U.S. is down 1.8 years since 2020....
Lake Charles American Press
LHSAA votes Foolkes president, Playoff format likely to be tabled today
There was some big news out of the annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention Thursday in Baton Rouge. The vote on the future of the playoff system for football, baseball, softball and basketball could be postponed to the summer and a Southwest Louisiana principal was chosen as the new LHSAA president.
