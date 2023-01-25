ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com

State Senator Sharon Hewitt: Our next Governor of Louisiana?

Senator Sharon Hewitt discusses her life in politics, her educational. background and work experience and why she believes she can be an effective. Governor for the State of Louisiana. Senator Hewitt emphasize the importance. of economic development and other vital issues of importance during this. election year. Photo: Sharon Hewitt...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Will a special session solve the state’s property insurance crisis?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is calling lawmakers back to the Capitol next week in hopes a special session will resolve the looming problem of insurance companies leaving the state, and those staying pricing folks out of their homes. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is asking for $45 million to put toward an incentive fund that he says will help attract more companies, drive up competition, and in turn lower prices.
LOUISIANA STATE
stmarynow.com

Jeremy Alford: Parish presidential politics

While the last couple years have offered up some red-hot mayoral races, the 2023 fall ballot will fall short on the same kind of municipal mania. “This is an off-year for municipal elections. There are just six municipal elections scheduled for the spring,” said John Gallagher, executive director of the Louisiana Municipal Association, which saw more than 80 of its mayor-members on the ballot in 2022.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Some La. Democrats call for party chairwoman to resign while others come to her defense

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are some Democrats who feel their party has been asleep at the wheel for too long when it comes to finding good candidates that can run effective campaigns. Some in the party are even calling for a complete reset of party leadership. Louisiana’s Democratic party Chairwoman, Katie Bernhardt, put out an ad earlier this week teasing the idea of a run for governor.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Prepared to Make His Case for Homeowner Relief in Special Session

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Prepared to Make His Case for Homeowner Relief in Special Session. Louisiana – Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has presented a plan to stabilize homeowners insurance costs for Louisiana residents by funding a program called the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program, which was approved by state lawmakers in 2022, but has yet to be funded. The program aims to provide insurers with matching grants in order to write new policies in Louisiana, modeled after a successful program established in the aftermath of hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005.
LOUISIANA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Anti-Biden flag forces free speech fight in Louisiana

A contractor in Louisiana is at the forefront of a fight over free speech. At issue, flags flying on his truck saying “F— Joe Biden.” However, his flags did not contain hyphens, but spelled out the vulgarity. Ross Brunet is from Cut Off, Louisiana, and he really...
GRAND ISLE, LA
The Center Square

Analysis: High corporate tax rates putting clamps on Louisiana's economy

(The Center Square) — New analysis shows Louisiana’s top corporate income tax rate is the 15th highest in the nation, a reality critics contend is holding the state back. Analysis from the Tax Foundation released Tuesday shows that out of the 44 states that levy a corporate income tax, Louisiana’s top 7.5% rate ranks 15th from the top, the highest in the region. Neighboring Texas does not levy a corporate...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax refunds. Officials said overstated tax refunds […]
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Louisiana Driver Wanting to Fly Vulgar Anti-Biden Flag Sues Town

A Louisiana man has been ticketed several times for flying flags from his truck deemed vulgar and offensive. Ross Brunet of Cut Off, Louisiana is now suing the town of Grand Isle, claiming the resort town is "trying to supress free speech with an ordinance aimed at stopping a contractor from flying flags emblazoned with vulgar insults aimed at President Joe Biden."
GRAND ISLE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

LHSAA votes Foolkes president, Playoff format likely to be tabled today

There was some big news out of the annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention Thursday in Baton Rouge. The vote on the future of the playoff system for football, baseball, softball and basketball could be postponed to the summer and a Southwest Louisiana principal was chosen as the new LHSAA president.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy