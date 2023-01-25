ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

crowdfundinsider.com

SEC Is Reportedly Investigating Whether Registered Investment Advisors are Following Rules for Crypto Custody

US securities regulators are looking into the operations of investment advisers over crypto-asset custody. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is examining the activities of registered investment advisers over whether they’re following applicable guidelines around custody of customer digital assets. This, according to sources familiar with the matter (and cited by Reuters).
coingeek.com

SEC probes investment advisers over digital asset custody

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating registered investment advisers over whether they are meeting rules around the custody of clients’ digital assets. On Thursday, Reuters reported that the SEC has begun probing registered investment advisers to find out if those involved in digital asset investment follow...
zycrypto.com

A ‘Strong SEC’ Has Crypto Industry Players Running Scared, US Sen. Warren Says

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) unleashed a fury against the cryptocurrency industry on Wednesday. Speaking during an interview with the American Economic Liberties Projects, the longtime and almost mechanistically predictable opponent of crypto called on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to step up its crypto enforcement efforts. Warren posited that industry participants are “scared of a strong SEC”.
dailyhodl.com

Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) About To Explode? Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Meme Coin Market Shift

A popular analyst and trader warns that the wider crypto market will be affected if meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) explode in price. The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,300 Twitter followers that if meme coins start rallying, it could result in the market recovery seeing the total crypto market cap surge above $1 trillion come to an end.
cryptogazette.com

Bloomberg Analyst: Bitcoin Price Should Add Another Zero

Bloomberg analyst says that Bitcoin’s price should add another zero. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $23,022. Check out the latest price analysis:. Bloomberg analyst addresses Bitcoin price. Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone...
coinjournal.net

The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023

After a challenging year, the dust is finally starting to settle in the crypto markets. The seismic events of 2022 have changed market dynamics and investment strategies for the foreseeable future. Instead of seeking a quick return, many investors are now looking to play the long game. So which are the 6 best cryptocurrencies to buy for a solid long-term crypto Investment strategy in 2023?
CoinDesk

Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Clings to $23K, FTX’s Creditor List Revealed

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. It's the list everyone has been waiting for, minus 9.7 million redacted customer names. But the 116-page FTX creditor list, which names companies including Netflix (NFLX) and Apple (AAPL),still paints a comprehensive picture of the now-bankrupt crypto enterprise's reach and the impact of its collapse.
dailycoin.com

Interested in Diversifying Your Crypto Holdings In 2023? Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), and BudBlockz (BLUNT) are Altcoins to Look Into

Cryptocurrencies have helped many people improve their bank balances. Smart investors recognized top crypto assets, bought them early, and traded them for a considerable profit. Experts recommend diversifying the crypto portfolio to mitigate risks. Diversification of assets helps protect your initial investment and ensures you manage risks efficiently. You can...
cryptoglobe.com

Bitcoin ($BTC) Investors Should Be ‘Accumulating’ Before Rise to $150,000: Bloomberg Analyst

Bitcoin ($BTC) investors should be accumulating the flagship cryptocurrency before its price explodes upward and hits $150,000, according to Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone, who is a well-known cryptocurrency bull. During an interview with cryptocurrency influencer Scott Melker, McGlone pointed out he still believes the flagship cryptocurrency’s price will surge...
coingeek.com

Coinbase fined millions for Dutch delay, CEO Armstrong losing faith in ETH?

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) has been fined over €3 million ($3.3 million) for delays in seeking a Dutch license, while CEO Brian Armstrong’s shedding of his Ethereum skin is raising questions over his motives. On January 18, Dutch central bankers De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) imposed an administrative fine of...
dailycoin.com

Signature Bank Limits Crypto Deposits: Is It a Big Deal?

Crypto-friendly Signature Bank will stop handling transactions under $100K US dollars for its Binance clients from February 1st, 2023. Binance quotes the bank’s statement, declaring that similar moves will be applied for all of the bank’s partner cryptocurrency exchanges. None of them have confirmed the fact yet, the bank included.

