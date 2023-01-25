Read full article on original website
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
crowdfundinsider.com
SEC Is Reportedly Investigating Whether Registered Investment Advisors are Following Rules for Crypto Custody
US securities regulators are looking into the operations of investment advisers over crypto-asset custody. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is examining the activities of registered investment advisers over whether they’re following applicable guidelines around custody of customer digital assets. This, according to sources familiar with the matter (and cited by Reuters).
Report Questions What Musk Knew When He Sold Tesla Shares
Elon Musk's December share dump is getting scrutiny.
coingeek.com
SEC probes investment advisers over digital asset custody
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating registered investment advisers over whether they are meeting rules around the custody of clients’ digital assets. On Thursday, Reuters reported that the SEC has begun probing registered investment advisers to find out if those involved in digital asset investment follow...
zycrypto.com
A ‘Strong SEC’ Has Crypto Industry Players Running Scared, US Sen. Warren Says
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) unleashed a fury against the cryptocurrency industry on Wednesday. Speaking during an interview with the American Economic Liberties Projects, the longtime and almost mechanistically predictable opponent of crypto called on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to step up its crypto enforcement efforts. Warren posited that industry participants are “scared of a strong SEC”.
SBF's mom, Caroline Ellison, and former FTX executives are not cooperating with the investigation into the disgraced crypto exchange, filing says
FTX lawyers working on the bankruptcy case also said they have not been able to get "meaningful engagement" with Bankman-Fried's brother.
dailyhodl.com
Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) About To Explode? Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Meme Coin Market Shift
A popular analyst and trader warns that the wider crypto market will be affected if meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) explode in price. The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,300 Twitter followers that if meme coins start rallying, it could result in the market recovery seeing the total crypto market cap surge above $1 trillion come to an end.
Bankrupt crypto lender Genesis wants 'Bitcoin Jesus' to pay $20.9 million over expired options trades
A unit of Genesis Global says a trader known as "Bitcoin Jesus" has yet to settle all his crypto options trades. GGC International's claim was part of a January 23 filing in New York State Supreme Court. Genesis filed for bankruptcy this month after being impacted by the bankruptcies of...
Cameron Winklevoss says legal action is being prepped 'imminently' against crypto titan DCG and boss Barry Silbert amid Genesis bankruptcy
Gemini cofounder Cameron Winklevoss is threatening legal action against Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its chief executive officer and founder Barry Silbert over the repayment of a $900 million loan. "We have been preparing to take direct legal action against Barry, DCG, and others who share responsibility for the fraud...
cryptogazette.com
Bloomberg Analyst: Bitcoin Price Should Add Another Zero
Bloomberg analyst says that Bitcoin’s price should add another zero. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $23,022. Check out the latest price analysis:. Bloomberg analyst addresses Bitcoin price. Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone...
coinjournal.net
The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023
After a challenging year, the dust is finally starting to settle in the crypto markets. The seismic events of 2022 have changed market dynamics and investment strategies for the foreseeable future. Instead of seeking a quick return, many investors are now looking to play the long game. So which are the 6 best cryptocurrencies to buy for a solid long-term crypto Investment strategy in 2023?
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Clings to $23K, FTX’s Creditor List Revealed
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. It's the list everyone has been waiting for, minus 9.7 million redacted customer names. But the 116-page FTX creditor list, which names companies including Netflix (NFLX) and Apple (AAPL),still paints a comprehensive picture of the now-bankrupt crypto enterprise's reach and the impact of its collapse.
dailycoin.com
Interested in Diversifying Your Crypto Holdings In 2023? Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), and BudBlockz (BLUNT) are Altcoins to Look Into
Cryptocurrencies have helped many people improve their bank balances. Smart investors recognized top crypto assets, bought them early, and traded them for a considerable profit. Experts recommend diversifying the crypto portfolio to mitigate risks. Diversification of assets helps protect your initial investment and ensures you manage risks efficiently. You can...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Investors Should Be ‘Accumulating’ Before Rise to $150,000: Bloomberg Analyst
Bitcoin ($BTC) investors should be accumulating the flagship cryptocurrency before its price explodes upward and hits $150,000, according to Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone, who is a well-known cryptocurrency bull. During an interview with cryptocurrency influencer Scott Melker, McGlone pointed out he still believes the flagship cryptocurrency’s price will surge...
Crypto firms acted like banks, then collapsed like dominoes
NEW YORK (AP) — Over the past few years, a number of companies have attempted to act as the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank, promising lucrative returns to customers who deposited their bitcoin or other digital assets. In a span of less than 12 months, nearly all of the...
coingeek.com
Coinbase fined millions for Dutch delay, CEO Armstrong losing faith in ETH?
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) has been fined over €3 million ($3.3 million) for delays in seeking a Dutch license, while CEO Brian Armstrong’s shedding of his Ethereum skin is raising questions over his motives. On January 18, Dutch central bankers De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) imposed an administrative fine of...
Elon Musk Faces SEC Investigation Over Tesla's 'Self-Driving' Claims: Report
Tesla's advice about Autopilot cars and the company's videos appear to give very different messages.
dailycoin.com
Signature Bank Limits Crypto Deposits: Is It a Big Deal?
Crypto-friendly Signature Bank will stop handling transactions under $100K US dollars for its Binance clients from February 1st, 2023. Binance quotes the bank’s statement, declaring that similar moves will be applied for all of the bank’s partner cryptocurrency exchanges. None of them have confirmed the fact yet, the bank included.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $317,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Polygon – Here’s Where It’s Headed
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of million worth of crypto assets, including the top two leading digital assets by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). New data from the whale-watching platform Whale Alert finds that crypto whales have moved $317 million worth of BTC, ETH, Polygon (MATIC),...
