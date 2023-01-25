ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

247Sports

Vols outfielder stepping away from program for semester

Tennessee freshman outfielder Alex Stanwich is stepping away from the program for the spring semester, Tony Vitello told the media on Friday afternoon while previewing preseason practice. The hope is that Stanwich will rejoin the Vols in the fall. Stanwich was one of Tennessee's top signees in the class of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Baseball Freshman Outfielder Taking Semester Off

Tennessee Baseball freshman outfielder Alex Stanwich will be taking a semester off for personal reasons this Spring, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello announced Friday. Vitello said the team expects Stanwich back in the fold this fall. Stanwich is a Lincoln-Way East High School product out of Frankfort, Illinois, and was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Post game presser after Lady Vols fall to UConn

UConn scored the first bucket 23 seconds into the game and never looked back winning 84-67. UConn scored the first bucket 23 seconds into the game and never looked back winning 84-67. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Family faces rental issues in Knoxville

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. 10 a.m. Newscast – January...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Federal lawsuit filed against Knoxville martial arts company

Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years. Federal lawsuit filed against Knoxville martial arts …. Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years. News at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

UGC Louisville bank robbery aftermath

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
LOUISVILLE, TN
WATE

Morristown losses unborn child in crash

A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. Good Morning...
MORRISTOWN, TN
rockvillenights.com

Rockville firm seeks to build nuclear fuel plant in Tennessee

TRISO-X, a subsidiary of Rockville-based X-Energy, has proposed construction of a nuclear fuel facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The plant would convert uranium into nuclear fuel for use in reactors. X-Energy says the facility would create at least 400 jobs in the Oak Ridge and Anderson County area. Public input on the proposal is currently being sought from residents in the Oak Ridge area by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Washington, D.C.
OAK RIDGE, TN

