ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin

The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
The Independent

State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House

Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

SNL addresses killing of Tyre Nichols in rare serious moment for comedy show

Saturday Night Live addressed the killing of Tyre Nichols in a rare serious moment for the sketch show.Earlier this week, the unarmed 29-year-old died after being beaten by five Memphis police officers, who have all been charged with second-degree murder.In the footage, Nichols is pursued, punched and pepper-sprayed by the officers, who are later seen bragging about the arrest.You can follow live updates following the video’s release here.On Saturday (29 January), SNL kicked off with a sketch showing cast member Mikey Day playing American lawyer Merrick Garland to discuss a matter of subjects.These included the “classified papers” that were found...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Guardian

Tears, blunders and chaos: inside Elon Musk’s Twitter

In April 2022, Elon Musk acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter, making him the company’s largest shareholder, and was offered a seat on the board. Luke Simon, a senior engineering director at Twitter, was ecstatic. “Elon Musk is a brilliant engineer and scientist, and he has a track record of having a Midas touch when it comes to growing the companies he’s helped lead,” he wrote on the workplace messaging platform Slack.
WBAL Radio

'20 Days in Mariupol' wins Sundance audience award

“A Thousand and One,” a drama about an impoverished single mother and her son in New York City, won the Sundance Film Festival’s grand jury prize in the U.S. dramatic competition, while “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project” was awarded the top prize in the U.S. documentary category. This year’s winners were announced at an awards ceremony Friday afternoon in Park City, Utah, which included an audience prize for the documentary “ 20 Days in Mariupol.”
PARK CITY, UT
WBAL Radio

TikTok-famous dad behind 'Enkyboys' dies at 35 following cancer battle

(NEW YORK) -- Randy Gonzalez, the Texas father behind the popular "Enkyboys" account on social media died Wednesday at age 35, his mother Beatrice Gonzalez and brother David Gonzalez confirmed to ABC News. Gonzalez's death came less than one year after he announced he had been diagnosed with stage 4...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy