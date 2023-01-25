ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillum’s PAC, Forward Florida, is disbanded

The political action committee Forward Florida, which supported Andrew Gillum’s 2018 campaign for governor of Florida and paid for his legal costs related to an FBI investigation and other transgressions, has been disbanded. Cynthia Stafford, a Democratic politician from Miami, said she could see the handwriting on the wall...
fox13news.com

Florida representative introduces bill aimed at targeting hate crimes after reports of anti-Semitic incidents

TAMPA, Fla. - As people remember the horrors of the Holocaust on International Holocaust Remembrance Day Friday, anti-Semitism continues to be a major concern, prompting a Florida state representative to introduce a bill targeting hate crimes. State Representative Mike Caruso, R-Palm Beach, introduced House Bill 269 ahead of Florida’s legislative...
hernandosun.com

Proposal would allow vouchers for private schools

Parents of students in private schools could get help paying tuition if a proposed bill becomes law. Unveiled on Jan. 19, by Florida House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast), HB 1, the School Choice bill, would make all students in Florida eligible for private school vouchers, regardless of their family’s income. In addition, students in foster or out-of-home care would get priority.
Florida Dems File Bill Ending 'Gay and Trans Panic' Defense

Democrats in Florida have introduced a bill to outlaw the so-called gay and trans panic defense in criminal cases in the state. Florida’s Senate minority leader, Lauren Book, and state Rep. Rita Harris filed Senate Bill 328 on Wednesday. If passed, the Gay and Transgender Panic Legal Defenses Prohibition...
Florida Phoenix

Florida police chiefs: We ‘do not support what happened’ to Tyre Nichols

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s police chiefs have denounced the actions by Memphis, Tenn., police officers that resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Authorities in Memphis planned to release police bodycam footage of the attack Friday evening. “Based on what we know, the actions and conduct of the officers involved were […] The post Florida police chiefs: We ‘do not support what happened’ to Tyre Nichols appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
southdadenewsleader.com

DeSantis announces sweeping reforms that include 'Teacher Bill of Rights'

Plan includes pay raise and paycheck protection plus reduction in school board terms. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Jacksonville on Monday to propose sweeping changes to education, including a Teacher's Bill of Rights which will empower educators to be leaders in their classrooms. In the proposed...
WINKNEWS.com

Florida lawmakers propose bill to increase penalties for hate crimes

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:e9debbb12a3350d640d3a506 Player Element ID: 6319320767112. A group of lawmakers wants to come down harder on people who commit hate crimes. This follows an increase in anti-semitic acts across Florida.
WMBB

Local politician wants legislation for dispatchers changed

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is proposing legislation that would give first responder status to 911 dispatchers and crime investigators. Patronis said dispatchers answered over 25,000 calls in 48 window in response to Hurricane Ian. But, neither they nor crime investigators, are eligible for the same PTSD benefits that […]
