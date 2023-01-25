Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDallas, TX
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
These Texas Residents Could See Up to $50,000 in Homeowner AssistanceTom HandyDallas, TX
NBA Superstar Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Related
Lights to be added to sports court on Rolling Acres in Argyle
Argyle Town Council approved the addition of lights at a sports court on Rolling Acres Drive. (Courtesy town of Argyle) Argyle Town Council approved the installation of lights at a sports court on Rolling Acres Drive. The Jan. 23 approval comes after a recommendation from the Argyle Planning and Zoning...
Dallas Observer
Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall
If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
dmagazine.com
Restaurateur Hunter Pond Has Filed a Very Strange Lawsuit Over His Colorado Incident
Disclaimer: I am not a lawyer. What follows is neither legal advice nor a statement of fact. But I spent the past week digging into the story of Dallas restaurateur Hunter Pond’s Colorado arrest warrant. Pond is the founder and owner of Vandelay Hospitality Group, which owns and operates the brands East Hampton Sandwich Co., Hudson House, Drake’s Hollywood, Lucky’s Hot Chicken, DL Mack’s, Brentwood, and Anchor Fish Bar.
Several hurt when an SUV crashes into a busy North Dallas restaurant
Several people were hurt when an SUV crashed into a Far North Dallas restaurant last night on Preston Road near Frankford. Speranza Ristorante Italiano was busy and customers were in the dining room when the SUV crashed in
New Jones Branch Park makes 20th park in Grapevine
Some of the Grapevine Parks & Recreation Department staff gathered for a photo to commemorate the opening of Jones Branch Park in late October. (Courtesy Danae Simmons) Grapevine celebrated the opening of a new community park in late October. Jones Branch Park features playground equipment for children, a pavilion and wide concrete sidewalks. The opening marks the 20th park in Grapevine, according to the Grapevine Parks & Recreation Department website. The park is specifically designed so those who live close to the park can walk to it. It is located at 2801 Panhandle Drive, Grapevine. 817-410-3450. www.gograpevine.com/listing/jones-branch-park.
Garages of America to build 3-story storage complex in East Frisco
Garages of America sells individual customizable suites for customers to store their cars and are specifically designed to hold luxury show cars, according to its website. (Rendering courtesy Garages of America) Garages of America, a self-storage car garage facility, is about to break ground on five garage buildings for Frisco...
Colleyville council approves 60-foot billboard on SH 121
A proposed rendering of a 60-foot billboard was presented to the Colleyville City Council and approved during the Jan. 17 meeting. The billboard will be near the city limits off of SH 121. (Rendering courtesy Burkett Media) A 60-foot billboard will be coming off SH 121 in Colleyville after the...
dallasexpress.com
Developers Plan North Dallas High-Rise
Developers are seeking plan approval to build a multi-tower high-rise project in North Dallas. Dallas-based Cawley Partners is working with the developers to construct two apartment buildings on the site of Royal Orleans Condos and Diplomat Condominiums. The development project will include a 16-story tower and a nine-story tower situated...
Daily Thread brings clothing store to The Shops at Highland Village
Daily Thread opened in Highland Village. (Courtesy Daily Thread) opened Jan. 6 at The Shops at Highland Village. It is located at 1500 Cottonwood Creek, Ste. J170. New styles are added weekly at the women’s fashion store, and it is the first Texas location. The retailer carries various sizes, including petite and plus, from new and well-known brands—creating a fun and ever-evolving shopping experience for customers, according to a news release. 612-406-8823. https://shopdailythread.com.
keranews.org
White Settlement Road will keep controversial name after council scraps plans to consider change
Fort Worth City Council will not rename White Settlement Road – at least not any time soon. The road, which carries a name tied to Fort Worth’s history of pushing out Native Americans from the region, has transformed since it was paved in 1956. Once a prairie-lined road heading west, the street is now a bustling thoroughfare surrounded by businesses.
Las Palapas in Keller temporarily closed for remodeling
Las Palapas in Keller is temporarily closed for remodeling, according to a social meed post by the company. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The Keller location of Las Palapas Mexican restaurant posted on its Facebook page Jan. 5 that it will be closed temporarily for remodeling. “Keep up with our socials for...
dallasexpress.com
French-Themed Restaurant to Open New Location
A Dallas-based soufflé restaurant is set to open a new location in Plano in 2023. Rise is a local restaurant and wine bar that serves seasonal soufflés and other classic French-inspired cuisine. The website describes the restaurant as “an intimate salon de soufflé, wine bar, and bistro designed with French influence.”
Senior Home Repair Program to provide assistance to Dallas seniors
The Dallas City Council approved funding for the city’s Senior Home Repair Program during a Jan. 25 regular meeting. (Courtesy city of Dallas) The Dallas City Council approved funding for the city’s Senior Home Repair Program during a Jan. 25 regular meeting. The program will offer approved applicants...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Black Cowboys Ride into History at the African American Museum, Dallas
At the African American Museum in Dallas, visitors learn the American Old West was really the Black West. “Black Cowboys: An American Story” expands the story of Hollywood’s favorite heroes to include the Black men and women who worked on the cattle drives and ranches. The exhibition is on view at the Fair Park museum through April 15.
WFAA
DFW weather: Is ice in our future? Tracking the cold front
We could see a chance of freezing rain early next week. Here's what we're seeing.
String of strange and sad incidents at Dallas Zoo raises questions
It's been a stressful new year for the staff at the Dallas Zoo.
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
Frisco City Council adds infrastructure, community engagement to top 10 priorities for 2023
Frisco City Council added planning and delivery of infrastructure to its list of top 10 priorities for 2023. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Frisco City Council added roads and infrastructure, and community engagement to its top 10 list of priorities this year. Council Member Tammy Meinershagen suggested the city prioritize envisioning and...
Lewisville fire department relocates to temporary facility
The Lewisville Fire Administration relocated to a temporary facility Jan. 23. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Lewisville Fire Administration completed relocation to a temporary facility on Jan. 23. The department moved from 188 N. Valley Parkway to 1955 Lakeway Drive, Ste. 230. Fire Station No. 1 also relocated to 1150 McGee Lane on Jan. 23.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0