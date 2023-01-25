ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Observer

Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall

If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Restaurateur Hunter Pond Has Filed a Very Strange Lawsuit Over His Colorado Incident

Disclaimer: I am not a lawyer. What follows is neither legal advice nor a statement of fact. But I spent the past week digging into the story of Dallas restaurateur Hunter Pond’s Colorado arrest warrant. Pond is the founder and owner of Vandelay Hospitality Group, which owns and operates the brands East Hampton Sandwich Co., Hudson House, Drake’s Hollywood, Lucky’s Hot Chicken, DL Mack’s, Brentwood, and Anchor Fish Bar.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Jones Branch Park makes 20th park in Grapevine

Some of the Grapevine Parks & Recreation Department staff gathered for a photo to commemorate the opening of Jones Branch Park in late October. (Courtesy Danae Simmons) Grapevine celebrated the opening of a new community park in late October. Jones Branch Park features playground equipment for children, a pavilion and wide concrete sidewalks. The opening marks the 20th park in Grapevine, according to the Grapevine Parks & Recreation Department website. The park is specifically designed so those who live close to the park can walk to it. It is located at 2801 Panhandle Drive, Grapevine. 817-410-3450. www.gograpevine.com/listing/jones-branch-park.
GRAPEVINE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Developers Plan North Dallas High-Rise

Developers are seeking plan approval to build a multi-tower high-rise project in North Dallas. Dallas-based Cawley Partners is working with the developers to construct two apartment buildings on the site of Royal Orleans Condos and Diplomat Condominiums. The development project will include a 16-story tower and a nine-story tower situated...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Daily Thread brings clothing store to The Shops at Highland Village

Daily Thread opened in Highland Village. (Courtesy Daily Thread) opened Jan. 6 at The Shops at Highland Village. It is located at 1500 Cottonwood Creek, Ste. J170. New styles are added weekly at the women’s fashion store, and it is the first Texas location. The retailer carries various sizes, including petite and plus, from new and well-known brands—creating a fun and ever-evolving shopping experience for customers, according to a news release. 612-406-8823. https://shopdailythread.com.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
dallasexpress.com

French-Themed Restaurant to Open New Location

A Dallas-based soufflé restaurant is set to open a new location in Plano in 2023. Rise is a local restaurant and wine bar that serves seasonal soufflés and other classic French-inspired cuisine. The website describes the restaurant as “an intimate salon de soufflé, wine bar, and bistro designed with French influence.”
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Black Cowboys Ride into History at the African American Museum, Dallas

At the African American Museum in Dallas, visitors learn the American Old West was really the Black West. “Black Cowboys: An American Story” expands the story of Hollywood’s favorite heroes to include the Black men and women who worked on the cattle drives and ranches. The exhibition is on view at the Fair Park museum through April 15.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas

DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco City Council adds infrastructure, community engagement to top 10 priorities for 2023

Frisco City Council added planning and delivery of infrastructure to its list of top 10 priorities for 2023. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Frisco City Council added roads and infrastructure, and community engagement to its top 10 list of priorities this year. Council Member Tammy Meinershagen suggested the city prioritize envisioning and...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

