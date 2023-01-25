ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 333

QuidProQuoJoe
2d ago

Stealing classified documents as a Senator and Vice president. Now we know how a career politician such as Joe Biden became so wealthy. Selling stolen classified documents to our enemies is very lucrative.

Reply(24)
227
Patrick Reedy
2d ago

They sniffing them classified documents out Joe, Hope you and Hunter like the color orange , If you know anything about Hillary Clinton and Bill then just tell the guard's at the prison you fear for your life and they will put you and Hunter in protective custody.

Reply(70)
86
Mark Lancaster
2d ago

I'm retired from the US Air Force, and I feel ALL elected officials should be held accountable to the same high standards we in the military are held to.

Reply(6)
77
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
msn.com

‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of House Republican's top investigative priorities. He first sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
New York Post

Joe Rogan floats theory that Biden document scandal is a ploy by Democrats to replace him

Joe Rogan shared a wild theory with his massive following that President Biden’s ongoing classified documents scandal is a carefully crafted ploy by Democrats to prevent him from running again in 2024. Rogan made the claim over the weekend during a conversation with two comedians on his popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “If I had to guess — they’re trying to get rid of him,” the 55-year-old host said of President Biden’s own party. “My guess would be they’re trying to get rid of him.” He provided no evidence to back up his theory, admitting he doesn’t “know jack s–t...
msn.com

'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents

Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
The Week

Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger

On Thursday morning, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams confirmed overnight reports that a "small number" of documents "with classified markings" had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. "All but one of these documents were found in a storage space in the president's Willmington residence garage," Sams wrote in a brief press release. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room." The revelation that Biden may have improperly stored classified material has understandably been compared to former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal battle with the Justice Department over the...
MSNBC

Merrick Garland is who we thought he was. And that’s a problem for Dems.

That sound you heard Thursday was a collective groan from liberals whose worst fears about Attorney General Merrick Garland were confirmed. The attorney general’s announcement of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and a Washington office he used is giving a lot of liberals 2016 vibes. By which I mean, it feels like the Justice Department’s perception of fairness is incredibly deferential to conservatives. The fact that the special counsel previously worked as a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney doesn’t inspire faith that Garland is up to the task of meting out justice unless he pays extreme deference to the conservative movement.
The Week

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Biden's classified document scandal

Rick McKee | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons, Inc. Tom Stiglich | Copyright 2023 MediaNews Bob Gorrell | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Gary Varvel | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Joe Heller | Copyright 2023 Hellertoon.com Clay Jones | Copyright 2023 Claytoonz.com Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate
New York Post

AOC mocked for saying she’s ‘here in NY’ — while speaking in front of US Capitol

AOC was in a New York state of mind. The far-left Bronx and Queens lawmaker was mocked on Twitter on Thursday after she referred to being in New York twice in 10 seconds — while speaking in front of the US Capitol. The “Squad” member was among dozens of House and Senate Democrats who gathered to shame the Biden administration over its continuation of the Trump-era Title 42 border policy when she made the figurative statement. “We have governors in states across, across the country, including here in New York with, uh, Gov. Kathy Hochul, saying ‘Expand these legal pathways,’ uh, ‘Make...

Comments / 0

