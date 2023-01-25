Read full article on original website
Chelsea Bowling Teams Pocket Double Wins
The Chelsea boys and girls bowling teams faced off against the Saline Hornets on Wednesday, and both came out with wins. The boys bowling won 25-5 while the girls won 22-8. The teams have had pretty good seasons so far, with both winning the majority of their matches. “As bowlers,...
