Delray Beach, FL

west-palm-beach-news.com

Finest new eating places of 2022 in Jupiter West Palm Seashore, Gardens, Boca

Eateries include Asian cuisine, Southern food, pizza and barbecue. Video: Indian food restaurant Ela Curry Kitchen in Palm Beach Gardens. At Palm Beach Gardens restaurant Ela Curry Kitchen, Chef Pushkar Marathe serves cuisine inspired by childhood travels across India. Andres Leiva, Palm Beach Post. One of Miami’s favorite pizzerias opened...
JUPITER, FL
WSVN-TV

Fort Lauderdale bakery ranked third best restaurant in U.S. by Yelp

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s no secret that South Florida is filled with diverse dining and tasty treats. A Fort Lauderdale bakery was recently named the third best restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp. Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list features this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to its users.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

LYONS ROAD NIGHTMARE, CONSTRUCTION LIKELY TO CONTINUE INTO SUMMER

MORE THAN A YEAR OF DANGEROUS DRIVING AS DELRAY BEACH, BOCA RATON CONSTRUCTION PROJECT AGAIN STALLED. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The construction project that has snarled traffic on Lyons Road between Clint Moore Road and Atlantic Avenue for nearly a year […]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

More than 1,200 residences and a 5,000-seat venue are planned for massive Boca Raton property

Boca Raton’s sprawling 124-acre office campus by Yamato Road is about to receive a massive face-lift and the plans for the mini “village” are striking: more than 1,200 residences, a hotel and a 5,000-seat entertainment venue similar to “House of Blues or Hard Rock Live.” Developers from CP Group have provided new details to the Boca Raton City Council about the their planned renovation of the ...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

STRANGER THINGS: Man With Slit Neck Found On Seven Bridges Tennis Court

UPDATE: “POTENTIAL DRUG OVERDOSE.” Rescuers Respond To Delray Beach Community For Overnight Incident. BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 2:02 p.m. — BocaNewsNow.com has learned that multiple “furniture pillows” were thrown out by Seven Bridges management due to blood permeating the fabric. It remains unclear how — or where — the neck laceration was […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

3 South Florida restaurants shut: Issues include rodent droppings near vodka bottles, roaches under grill

Rodent droppings near vodka bottles, live flies on a kitchen prep table, and cockroaches beneath a grill were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and Palm Beach ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Man onboard Jet Blue flight saves woman’s life

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is lucky to be alive after a scare in the air after she suffered a health issue on her Jet Blue flight 571 from La Guardia to Fort Lauderdale. On Thursday morning, staff members had to help stabilize her after she...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

