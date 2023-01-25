Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on eBay and other stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A girl who lived through the Parkland shooting kills herself. The mother says she had PTSD and "survivor's guilt."San HeraldParkland, FL
Floridian wins $1M on lottery scratch-off game 500X the Cash because someone cut the line in front of him, he saysAmarie M.Delray Beach, FL
IT’SUGAR opens its highly anticipated Dania Pointe location in Dania Beach, FloridaJudith MastersDania Beach, FL
Related
Miami New Times
Five Best Restaurants Five Minutes From the Boca Raton Brightline Station
When it comes to dining in South Florida, Miami's growing culinary scene is making it easier than ever to sample the area's expanding repertoire. Area gastronomes looking to tackle new food frontiers might want to venture north to discover what Palm Beach County has in store. If sitting in traffic...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Finest new eating places of 2022 in Jupiter West Palm Seashore, Gardens, Boca
Eateries include Asian cuisine, Southern food, pizza and barbecue. Video: Indian food restaurant Ela Curry Kitchen in Palm Beach Gardens. At Palm Beach Gardens restaurant Ela Curry Kitchen, Chef Pushkar Marathe serves cuisine inspired by childhood travels across India. Andres Leiva, Palm Beach Post. One of Miami’s favorite pizzerias opened...
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale bakery ranked third best restaurant in U.S. by Yelp
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s no secret that South Florida is filled with diverse dining and tasty treats. A Fort Lauderdale bakery was recently named the third best restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp. Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list features this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to its users.
wlrn.org
South Florida restaurants make semifinals for James Beard awards
The so-dubbed “Oscars of Food” semifinalists were announced Wednesday and they smiled upon South Florida. For the first time, Palm Beach County led the way among Florida chefs who got a James Beard Award semifinals nod for the coveted “Best Chef” in the South award. Five...
NYC Italian Hot Spot FELICE Opens First South Florida Location
FELICE debuts its first-ever Florida location, bringing Tuscan culinary experience to Related Companies’ The Square in West Palm
LYONS ROAD NIGHTMARE, CONSTRUCTION LIKELY TO CONTINUE INTO SUMMER
MORE THAN A YEAR OF DANGEROUS DRIVING AS DELRAY BEACH, BOCA RATON CONSTRUCTION PROJECT AGAIN STALLED. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The construction project that has snarled traffic on Lyons Road between Clint Moore Road and Atlantic Avenue for nearly a year […]
wlrn.org
South Florida film fans set to lose two multiplexes as pandemic aftershocks hit Regal Cinemas
Film fans in South Florida are set to take a big hit with two popular multiplexes — including the landmark Regal South Beach — due to close next month, as the pandemic continues to impact the industry. “These are two big venues that we’re losing,” said Rene Rodriguez,...
Way Beyond Bagels Delray Says Eviction Notice Wrong Due To Rat Infestation
We First Reported On $44,000 Debt Back In December. Now Restaurant Claims Rats Are A Reason Why Payment’s Delayed… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Responding to an eviction lawsuit filed by its landlord, Way Beyond Bagels in Delray Beach says it shouldn’t be forced […]
More than 1,200 residences and a 5,000-seat venue are planned for massive Boca Raton property
Boca Raton’s sprawling 124-acre office campus by Yamato Road is about to receive a massive face-lift and the plans for the mini “village” are striking: more than 1,200 residences, a hotel and a 5,000-seat entertainment venue similar to “House of Blues or Hard Rock Live.” Developers from CP Group have provided new details to the Boca Raton City Council about the their planned renovation of the ...
STRANGER THINGS: Man With Slit Neck Found On Seven Bridges Tennis Court
UPDATE: “POTENTIAL DRUG OVERDOSE.” Rescuers Respond To Delray Beach Community For Overnight Incident. BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 2:02 p.m. — BocaNewsNow.com has learned that multiple “furniture pillows” were thrown out by Seven Bridges management due to blood permeating the fabric. It remains unclear how — or where — the neck laceration was […]
3 South Florida restaurants shut: Issues include rodent droppings near vodka bottles, roaches under grill
Rodent droppings near vodka bottles, live flies on a kitchen prep table, and cockroaches beneath a grill were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and Palm Beach ...
wflx.com
Frustration mounts as traffic delays grow on Northlake Boulevard
Traffic backs up every day along Northlake Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens. "It is really bad especially in the morning before the kids go to school, and after 4 p.m., it's insane," Val, a driver who stopped Thursday in a shopping area at Northlake Boulevard and Military Trail, said. Palm...
WSVN-TV
Man onboard Jet Blue flight saves woman’s life
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is lucky to be alive after a scare in the air after she suffered a health issue on her Jet Blue flight 571 from La Guardia to Fort Lauderdale. On Thursday morning, staff members had to help stabilize her after she...
Boca Raton man, woman die in crash in western Boca Raton
A driver and passenger from Boca Raton were killed in a crash with another vehicle Tuesday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
cw34.com
Rollover crash causing traffic slowdowns on Northlake Boulevard
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A rollover crash is causing delays in Palm Beach Gardens. The crash occurred Thursday morning around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bay Hill Drive and Northlake Boulevard. One person had to be extricated from their vehicle and flown via trauma hawk to...
Victim's name released in Wellington murder-suicide
The name of a woman who died in a Wellington murder-suicide last week was released Thursday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified the female victim as Brittany Carter, 34.
Comments / 0