Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Related
The Stranger
Urbanist Alex Hudson Enters Council Race to Replace Sawant
On Thursday, First Hill resident and Transportation Choices Coalition Executive Director Alex Hudson announced her campaign for City Council District 3, which includes the Central District, Madison Park, and Capitol Hill. You might know her as one-third of the “trio of mouthy broads” that ran the tongue-in-cheek blog, Seattlish. In...
The Stranger
Assistant Attorney General Sarah Reyneveld Is Running for King County Council
This morning, Assistant Attorney General Sarah Reyneveld announced her campaign for King County Council District 4, which covers South Lake Union, Belltown, and everything north and west of that (Ballard, Queen Anne, Magnolia, etc). The news comes a couple days after the current seat-holder, King County Council Member Jeanne Kohl-Welles,...
historylink.org
Governor Albert Mead vetoes a proposal to move the state capital from Olympia to Tacoma on February 27, 1905.
On February 27, 1905, Governor Albert Mead (1861-1913) vetoes legislation that would have placed a proposed constitutional amendment on the November 1906 ballot to move the state capital from Olympia to Tacoma. The bill is driven more by political gamesmanship than a genuine desire for a change, which Mead points out in his message accompanying his veto. It is the last serious attempt in the state's history to move the capital.
southseattleemerald.com
Health Through Housing Initiative and Chief Seattle Club to Provide Housing With Culturally Competent Social Services
In December 2022, King County and Chief Seattle Club announced that the Salmonberry Lofts in Pioneer Square became the fifth Health Through Housing building to begin moving tenants in. The Health Through Housing initiative is a “regional approach to address chronic homelessness at a countywide scale.” Introduced by King County Executive Dow Constantine in his 2020 budget speech, the Health Through Housing initiative dedicates one-tenth of a cent of sales tax revenue to the purchase and renovation of motels, hotels, and other buildings to be converted to emergency and permanent housing.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Binda found guilty of violating public disclosure laws, fined $1,000
OLYMPIA, Wash., January 26, 2023—The Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) found Lynnwood Councilman Joshua Binda guilty of two separate PDC violations and imposed a $1,000 fine at its public hearing Thursday, January 26. The violations include using $2,742 of campaign funds for personal use (RCW 42.17A.445 and WAC 390-16-238) related expenditures as well as submitting a Post-General election C4 report 280 days late (RCW 42.17.235 and .240).
Judge Orders Washington State Private Special Education School to Turn Over Records
A recent Seattle Times and ProPublica investigation of the Northwest School of Innovative Learning found complaints of abuse and minimal instruction. The school argued it wasn’t subject to public records laws. A King County judge disagrees.
The Stranger
Slog AM: Illegally Fired Amazon Worker Maren Costa Joins Council Race, the City Fails to Keep Pedestrians Safe (Again), and Ending Homelessness Will Cost Billions
It gets better: We’re crawling our way out of the Big Dark. For the next 10 months, Seattle will see the sun until at least 5 pm everyday. Revenge of the tech worker: Amazon illegally fired her in 2020 for pressuring the tech giant to do more to protect the environment and its workers. Now, 20-year West Seattle resident and LGBTQ mom Maren Costa is running to replace Council Member Lisa Herbold in District 1. Costa’s still fine-tuning much her platform (she answered most of my questions with something to the effect of “I’d need to look more at the budget,” or “that’s something I would want to talk to constituents about”), but she promised to bring to City Hall the same fighting attitude for climate justice that got her canned at Amazon.
Renowned Washington artist named to create likeness of this Indigenous leader for U.S. Capitol
Whatcom legislator sponsored measure to honor treaty activist, environmental advocate.
capitolhillseattle.com
Developer behind big Seattle Old Spaghetti Factory project buys little Capitol Hill office building property
A developer known for some ambitious Seattle projects including the transformation of the city’s auto row-era Old Spaghetti Factory warehouse into a commercial and residential project is now the proud owner a 1969-built Capitol Hill office building. Meriwether Partners could be interested in the office space at 13th and...
Complaint: King County Elections misused $300,000 for political campaigning
(The Center Square) – The King County Elections’ Voter Education Outreach grant program, or VEF, is meant to improve voter turnout among certain demographics. However, a 2021 Public Disclosure Commission complaint alleged that King County Elections misused an estimated $300,000 to “express advocacy for or against various ballot measures between 2018 and 2020.” Although the PDC did not formally find that a violation occurred, the investigation revealed an apparent lack of transparency, accountability, and clarity around the use of public funds by organizations actively advocating...
Seattle Center Department to take over city’s waterfront
(The Center Square) – The City of Seattle is switching operations and services of its waterfront from the Parks and Recreation Department to the Seattle Center Department. The Seattle Center Department manages the public space that features the Space Needle, Seattle Center Armory, Climate Pledge Arena and the Chihuly Garden and Glass Museum, among other attractions. The area holds a number of large-scale events with the department in charge of programming, maintenance and public safety integrated into its core operations. ...
krcrtv.com
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A couple in Washington state is building a makeshift house in the median of a Seattle interstate ramp. Kandice and Mark asked to be identified only by their first names. “We don’t have a house or a home right now, and this is how we know...
The Stranger
Seattle Needs Money
Rising unemployment, a slowing real estate market, and global inflation burned a $140 million hole in Seattle’s budget, and future shortfalls look likely. Even if those don't materialize, the status quo is nowhere near enough to tackle our cluster of crises: homelessness, inequality, climate change, behavioral health, and road violence.
capitolhillseattle.com
Flanked by tech workers and human rights supporters, Sawant to propose ‘first-in-nation’ caste protections in Seattle
How will Kshama Sawant spend her final year on the Seattle City Council as she and her Socialist Alternative-powered office prepare for the work of launching a new national party? Much like the previous decade with long-shot political bids designed to shake up the status quo, renter-friendly legislation, and hyperlocal extractions of global issues.
The Stranger
Vote Yes on Initiative 135
In case you haven’t noticed, the people of Seattle are getting absolutely bodied by the housing affordability crisis. Last summer, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment increased 9% year-over-year to a whopping $1,710. Over the course of the last decade, median monthly rents in the Seattle area shot up 64%, pushing the poorest residents out of town or onto the streets.
Advocates call to shut down state-run institutions, Washington legislators say it's not that easy
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Mike Raymond came to Olympia with a simple message for legislators. “Shut them down,” said Raymond, who spent the first 20 years of his life at the Rainier School, a state-run institution for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Raymond, 76, said he still remembers...
KOMO News
Seattle police, mayor call for action following release of Tyre Nichols video
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle's Police Chief, Mayor, Council President, and Police Guild President all widely condemned the Tyre Nichols video on Friday and took a cautious approach to any public reaction. The video was released late Friday afternoon and shows five Memphis police officers beating Nichols, who later succumbed...
seattlemedium.com
Seattle Hammer Attacker Awaiting Trial
Christopher E. Martin, 34, has been arrested for the battery of hitting a victim on the back of the head with a hammer and stealing his backpack at a King County Metro bus shelter on Pike Street. Martin was seen standing by a King County Metro bus shelter with a hammer in his hand. Martin’s actions was observed by an undercover officer. The officer took a photograph of Martin and sent it to other officers for safety purposes.
Peaceful protests in Seattle after release of Tyre Nichols arrest video
With the Memphis Police Department releasing bodycam footage of the arrest of of Tyre Nichols on Friday afternoon, peaceful protests took place around Seattle in the evening. The Seattle Police Department said on Friday that it was “planning, preparing, and staffing to provide public safety throughout the city should police resources be needed.”
southseattleemerald.com
Catching Up With Rainier Beach’s King Donuts
The beloved donut spot serves up ‘magic and excitement’ at its new location in the former Beach Bakery. In September 2022, Rainier Beach landmark King Donuts moved into Beach Bakery’s former location at 7820 Rainier Ave. S. The beloved family business has been a longtime community favorite, easily memorable for its joint operation as a donut shop, laundromat, and teriyaki counter. Though it has been in existence for decades, the Chhuor family has run King Donuts since 2017. Reopening after a break in 2021, the family dropped teriyaki from the menu, and they haven’t had laundry service since 2019. The recent move also solidifies a new direction for King Donuts.
Comments / 2