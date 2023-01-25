ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAL Radio

1 dead, 4 injured -- including 2 children -- in Baltimore shooting, crash

A man is dead and four others are injured -- including two children -- after a shooting and a crash in Baltimore. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers received a ShotSpotter alert for multiple rounds fired around 6:39 p.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in the city's Upton neighborhood.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore County police: Juvenile shot in Middle River

Baltimore County police are investigating the shooting of a juvenile Friday night in Middle River. County police said officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 7500 block of Clear Lake Lane for reports of a shooting. Police said officers found a juvenile victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

1 boy dies, another hospitalized after fire in Oliver neighborhood

A boy hospitalized Saturday morning after a fire in east Baltimore has died and another was injured. Baltimore City fire Chief Roman Clark told 11 News that firefighters were called shortly after 10:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of East Oliver Street, where a house was under heavy fire with thick smoke.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Examining police reform amid rising tensions over fatal encounters with public

There's a long history of rising tensions over fatal police encounters with the public, so has anything changed?. Five fired police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott cuts ribbon on Highlandtown apartment complex

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was in the Highlandtown neighborhood Friday for the grand opening of a new apartment complex. HOHM Highlandtown consists of 149 units and was built on the former site of Epstein's department store and warehouse at Eastern Avenue and Bank Street. The project was carried out by Workshop Development and CLD Partners.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Ivan Bates finds sponsor for bill on illegal gun possession sentencing

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates is making some progress in his effort to get tough on gun crimes. The new Baltimore prosecutor found a lawmaker to sponsor his proposal to make the penalty for misdemeanor gun possession more uniform. Under current law, offenders aged 18 to 20 face a...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy