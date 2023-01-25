Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Trade Made In MLBOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding receptionMEDIALINKERS NEWSAberdeen, MD
Baltimore shortage of police officers leaves city residents feeling less safeEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Get your masks ready for Mardi Gras!Adrian HolmanBaltimore, MD
Related
WBAL Radio
1 dead, 4 injured -- including 2 children -- in Baltimore shooting, crash
A man is dead and four others are injured -- including two children -- after a shooting and a crash in Baltimore. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers received a ShotSpotter alert for multiple rounds fired around 6:39 p.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in the city's Upton neighborhood.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore County police: Juvenile shot in Middle River
Baltimore County police are investigating the shooting of a juvenile Friday night in Middle River. County police said officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 7500 block of Clear Lake Lane for reports of a shooting. Police said officers found a juvenile victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.
WBAL Radio
Authorities recover loaded gun from student at Carver Vocational-Technical High School
Authorities recovered a gun Friday morning at Carver Vocational-Technical High School. A 15-year-old boy was arrested without incident after a loaded 9-mm handgun was found during an administrative search. No further information was immediately released. This report will be updated.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore police prep for protests in wake of released body cam footage of Tyre Nichols
Baltimore police have prepared for protests this weekend related to the release of the body camera footage that showed the beating death of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers. In a statement Friday night, the police department said "The Baltimore Police Department is aware of potential protests and stands...
WBAL Radio
Maryland leaders express outrage over fatal beating of man by police in Memphis
Almost eight years after the police in-custody death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, leaders in Maryland expressed outrage over the fatal beating of a Black man by police during a traffic stop in Tennessee. "Enough is enough and I'm tired of it," said Ryan Coleman, president of the Randallstown branch...
WBAL Radio
1 boy dies, another hospitalized after fire in Oliver neighborhood
A boy hospitalized Saturday morning after a fire in east Baltimore has died and another was injured. Baltimore City fire Chief Roman Clark told 11 News that firefighters were called shortly after 10:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of East Oliver Street, where a house was under heavy fire with thick smoke.
WBAL Radio
Donnell Rochester's family protests prosecutor's decision not to charge officers
The family of a man who was shot and killed by police last year is protesting the decision not to bring criminal charges against the Baltimore police officer who fired the shots. Donnell Rochester, 18, was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Feb. 19, 2022, at the hands...
WBAL Radio
Examining police reform amid rising tensions over fatal encounters with public
There's a long history of rising tensions over fatal police encounters with the public, so has anything changed?. Five fired police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.
WBAL Radio
Mayor Scott cuts ribbon on Highlandtown apartment complex
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was in the Highlandtown neighborhood Friday for the grand opening of a new apartment complex. HOHM Highlandtown consists of 149 units and was built on the former site of Epstein's department store and warehouse at Eastern Avenue and Bank Street. The project was carried out by Workshop Development and CLD Partners.
WBAL Radio
Ivan Bates finds sponsor for bill on illegal gun possession sentencing
Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates is making some progress in his effort to get tough on gun crimes. The new Baltimore prosecutor found a lawmaker to sponsor his proposal to make the penalty for misdemeanor gun possession more uniform. Under current law, offenders aged 18 to 20 face a...
Comments / 0