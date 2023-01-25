Read full article on original website
pa.gov
Bridge Repair to Begin on Route 926 (Street Road) in London Grove, West Marlborough Townships
King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on the Route 926 (Street Road) bridge over branch of White Clay Creek in London Grove and West Marlborough townships, Chester County under a project to repair 17 bridges in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties that sustained serious damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021.
pa.gov
Northampton County: UGI Work on Wyandotte Street in Bethlehem and Mauch Chunk Street in Nazareth
Restriction: Lane restrictions for UGI gas line work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. The work is being performed by UGI under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. Start date: 1/27/23. Est completion date: 1/27/23. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM.
