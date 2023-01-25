King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on the Route 926 (Street Road) bridge over branch of White Clay Creek in London Grove and West Marlborough townships, Chester County under a project to repair 17 bridges in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties that sustained serious damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021.

