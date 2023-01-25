ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 5

Timothy Carleton
3d ago

In the 17 and 1800s, all the guns used by the citizenry were the same as used by the military. If today's government has all manner of machine guns, then so should the citizenry.

5
John Dejack
2d ago

Illinois is trying to disarm its law abiding citizens and let the criminals ravage your communities, under the guise of saving lives ,yet they never doing anything about the homicides in Chicago that happen every single day

2
Guest
3d ago

A disarmed citizen is easier to screw over. The govt is your enemy

8
Related
fourteeneastmag.com

Illinois Becomes the Ninth State to Ban Assault Weapons

After the Highland Park shooting, Pritzker signs comprehensive gun control laws. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act into law on Jan. 10, taking a hard stance against semi-automatic rifles and assault weapons in the state. The law went into effect immediately. According to a press release...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois attorney general says arguments against no cash bail law flawed

(The Center Square) – Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has filed a counter brief challenging a judge’s decision that ruled the pretrial release portion of the SAFE-T Act is unconstitutional. In the brief, Raoul argues that abolishing cash bail does not violate the state’s constitution and arguments to the contrary are “flawed.” “Plaintiffs contend, and the circuit court agreed, that the General Assembly violated two separate provisions of the Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois Secretary of State: Some vanity plates requests too offensive

(The Center Square) – Customized vanity license plates are a popular way for drivers to distinguish themselves from the pack. However, some don’t make the cut. “BITEME” is one of 400 requested custom license plate letter combinations that were rejected by the Secretary of State’s office last year. The requested plate falls into the "potentially offensive" category. “It’s subjective,” Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias told The Center Square. “Everybody’s...
ILLINOIS STATE
cilfm.com

Illinois gun ban: State seeks federal case consolidation as McHenry County sues in state court

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — Lawsuits continued to be filed against Illinois’ gun and magazine ban Thursday as the Illinois State Police look to consolidate some. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the state’s ban on certain types of semi-automatic guns and magazines over a certain capacity earlier this month. Guns in possession before the ban must be registered by Jan. 1, 2024.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/28/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) The embattled head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will keep his job for now. Governor J.B. Pritzker yesterday announced that Marc Smith will continue to serve as Director of the state’s child welfare agency despite being held in contempt of court at least 12 times over the past three years for the improper placement of children. In other appointments announced yesterday by the Governor, John Kim will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Jane Flanagan will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Department of Labor.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

BREAKING: Illinois State Police look to consolidate federal gun ban challenges

(The Center Square) – Illinois State Police are looking to consolidate several federal cases challenging Illinois' gun ban into one. The Crawford County state-level case filed earlier this month was the first case to be filed in state court after Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines over a certain capacity. The measure also requires gun owners to register the banned guns they own with Illinois State Police no later than Jan. 1, 2024. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Local Sheriffs voice opposition to IL assault rifle ban

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – “If further gun control were the solution, the problem would’ve been solved a long time ago,” State Rep. Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) said. Niemerg and several local Sheriffs held a press conference on the recently passed assault weapons ban in Illinois at the Crawford County Courthouse on Thursday. All who spoke strongly […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Gov. Pritzker announces departure of Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell

CHICAGO (WAND) — Governor JB Pritzker announced the upcoming departure of Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell, on Friday. Mitchell has overseen Environment, Infrastructure, and Public Safety since the beginning of the Governor’s first term. Prior to serving as Deputy Governor, Mitchell served for six years in the Illinois House...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Pritzker: Don’t change high school AP course to appease DeSantis and 'Florida's racist and homophobic laws'

News - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is going to battle with the national College Board over what he calls "political grandstanding" by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Chicago Democrat is warning the nonprofit that oversees the Advanced Placement program that Illinois will reject a revised African American Studies course if it doesn’t include "a factual accounting of history, including the role played by black queer Americans."
ILLINOIS STATE
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Governor Signs Renewable Energy Bill

Governor JB Pritzker has signed a bill establishing a statewide site selection process for wind and solar projects. The legislation is effective immediately. The new site standards regulate commercial wind energy and solar energy projects. The bill establishes distances from residences, occupied buildings and other property where wind and solar...
The Center Square

Lawsuits against Illinois’ gun ban stack up as Pritzker expects months of wrangling

(The Center Square) – The latest legal challenge to Illinois’ gun ban has been filed and more are on the way. When passing the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities in the Illinois Senate earlier this month, Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, told opponents “we’ll see you in court.” Gun rights groups promised to file litigation and the lawsuits are stacking up.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

