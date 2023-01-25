Read full article on original website
Timothy Carleton
3d ago
In the 17 and 1800s, all the guns used by the citizenry were the same as used by the military. If today's government has all manner of machine guns, then so should the citizenry.
Reply
5
John Dejack
2d ago
Illinois is trying to disarm its law abiding citizens and let the criminals ravage your communities, under the guise of saving lives ,yet they never doing anything about the homicides in Chicago that happen every single day
Reply
2
Guest
3d ago
A disarmed citizen is easier to screw over. The govt is your enemy
Reply(2)
8
Related
How Illinois courts are exempt from Freedom of Information Act requests
Illinois' Freedom of Information Act is a powerful tool of transparency and accountability that allows anyone to request access to government records.
fourteeneastmag.com
Illinois Becomes the Ninth State to Ban Assault Weapons
After the Highland Park shooting, Pritzker signs comprehensive gun control laws. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act into law on Jan. 10, taking a hard stance against semi-automatic rifles and assault weapons in the state. The law went into effect immediately. According to a press release...
Illinois attorney general says arguments against no cash bail law flawed
(The Center Square) – Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has filed a counter brief challenging a judge’s decision that ruled the pretrial release portion of the SAFE-T Act is unconstitutional. In the brief, Raoul argues that abolishing cash bail does not violate the state’s constitution and arguments to the contrary are “flawed.” “Plaintiffs contend, and the circuit court agreed, that the General Assembly violated two separate provisions of the Illinois...
Illinois Secretary of State: Some vanity plates requests too offensive
(The Center Square) – Customized vanity license plates are a popular way for drivers to distinguish themselves from the pack. However, some don’t make the cut. “BITEME” is one of 400 requested custom license plate letter combinations that were rejected by the Secretary of State’s office last year. The requested plate falls into the "potentially offensive" category. “It’s subjective,” Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias told The Center Square. “Everybody’s...
cilfm.com
Illinois gun ban: State seeks federal case consolidation as McHenry County sues in state court
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — Lawsuits continued to be filed against Illinois’ gun and magazine ban Thursday as the Illinois State Police look to consolidate some. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the state’s ban on certain types of semi-automatic guns and magazines over a certain capacity earlier this month. Guns in possession before the ban must be registered by Jan. 1, 2024.
freedom929.com
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/28/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The embattled head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will keep his job for now. Governor J.B. Pritzker yesterday announced that Marc Smith will continue to serve as Director of the state’s child welfare agency despite being held in contempt of court at least 12 times over the past three years for the improper placement of children. In other appointments announced yesterday by the Governor, John Kim will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Jane Flanagan will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Department of Labor.
BREAKING: Illinois State Police look to consolidate federal gun ban challenges
(The Center Square) – Illinois State Police are looking to consolidate several federal cases challenging Illinois' gun ban into one. The Crawford County state-level case filed earlier this month was the first case to be filed in state court after Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines over a certain capacity. The measure also requires gun owners to register the banned guns they own with Illinois State Police no later than Jan. 1, 2024. ...
Local Sheriffs voice opposition to IL assault rifle ban
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – “If further gun control were the solution, the problem would’ve been solved a long time ago,” State Rep. Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) said. Niemerg and several local Sheriffs held a press conference on the recently passed assault weapons ban in Illinois at the Crawford County Courthouse on Thursday. All who spoke strongly […]
WAND TV
Gov. Pritzker announces departure of Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell
CHICAGO (WAND) — Governor JB Pritzker announced the upcoming departure of Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell, on Friday. Mitchell has overseen Environment, Infrastructure, and Public Safety since the beginning of the Governor’s first term. Prior to serving as Deputy Governor, Mitchell served for six years in the Illinois House...
Illinois AG Says Arguments Against Cash Bail Elimination ‘Flawed For Multiple Reasons’
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said arguments against a portion of the SAFE-T Act that would eliminate cash bail statewide are “flawed for multiple reasons,” weeks after a Kankakee County judge ruled the measure was unconstitutional. Raoul’s office on Thursday filed a 167-page brief challenging Judge Thomas Cunnington’s...
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
Pritzker signs 'omnibus' health care bill — here's what's in it
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A law recently signed by Gov. JB Pritzker will extend the deadline for the state to transfer criminal defendants deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial from jail to a mental hospital. That same bill, House Bill 240, also gives nursing homes in Illinois two more years...
NRA joins latest lawsuit challenging Illinois' assault weapons ban law
The National Rifle Association has joined the National Sports Shooting Foundation in filing a federal lawsuit trying to overturn the Illinois’ new assault weapons law.
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker: Don’t change high school AP course to appease DeSantis and 'Florida's racist and homophobic laws'
News - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is going to battle with the national College Board over what he calls "political grandstanding" by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Chicago Democrat is warning the nonprofit that oversees the Advanced Placement program that Illinois will reject a revised African American Studies course if it doesn’t include "a factual accounting of history, including the role played by black queer Americans."
State treasurers, comptrollers call on House Speaker, Congressional lawmakers to take action on debt ceiling
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – State treasurers and comptrollers across the nation including Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs are calling on U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers on Capitol Hill to take action to reach an agreement on raising the debt ceiling. Otherwise, they warned in a letter to him sent Tuesday, it could have […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Governor Signs Renewable Energy Bill
Governor JB Pritzker has signed a bill establishing a statewide site selection process for wind and solar projects. The legislation is effective immediately. The new site standards regulate commercial wind energy and solar energy projects. The bill establishes distances from residences, occupied buildings and other property where wind and solar...
Lawsuits against Illinois’ gun ban stack up as Pritzker expects months of wrangling
(The Center Square) – The latest legal challenge to Illinois’ gun ban has been filed and more are on the way. When passing the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities in the Illinois Senate earlier this month, Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, told opponents “we’ll see you in court.” Gun rights groups promised to file litigation and the lawsuits are stacking up.
wglt.org
How the rhetoric around gas stoves got so heated — and what it does (and doesn't) mean for Illinois
A recent study that tied the use of gas stoves in homes to rates of childhood asthma — especially in Illinois — inadvertently brought gas stoves to the forefront of the culture wars, adding a new layer to ongoing public discourse on climate change, business interests, and public and environmental health concerns.
Emergency hearing scheduled for second lawsuit against Illinois assault weapons ban
(WEHT) - An emergency hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning for a second lawsuit against House Bill 5471.
wmay.com
Plans for graduated Illinois income tax may be revived by state senator
In the Illinois state General Assembly, a Democratic lawmaker may soon seek to revive the idea of a graduated income tax for the state. Voters previously rejected a constitutional amendment to make that change back in 2020 – despite support from Governor JB Pritzker. Now, State Senator Robert Martwick...
Comments / 5