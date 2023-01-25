Read full article on original website
Fuller Theological Seminary Marks 75th Anniversary with Community Service
Fuller Theological Seminary undertook a Food Drive over the January 21 weekend in conjunction with the 75th Anniversary Celebration and the inauguration of President David Emmanuel Goatley. “Marking our 75th anniversary and my inauguration as President with a community service project is meaningful for this next chapter for Fuller,” said...
Pasadena Educational Foundation Receives Grant From Mark Taper Forum
The Pasadena Educational Foundation (PEF) has received a $75,000 grant from the S. Mark Taper Foundation in support of Families in Transition, Pasadena Unified School District’s program that provides critical services for the most vulnerable students and families in the school district. “We are thankful to the S. Mark...
Pasadena Heritage to Hold 2023 Annual Meeting at Historic Blinn House
Pasadena Heritage kicks off the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 31, with its Annual Meeting at the historic Blinn House. In this public meeting, Pasadena Heritage will share some highlights from 2022, what made the year so special and what’s on the horizon in 2023 for preservation in Pasadena.
Huntington Health Launches Free Fentanyl Education Program, Covers What To Do If Someone Overdoses
Huntington Hospital has launched a free fentanyl education program to educate the community about the dangers of fentanyl poisoning. An outreach team headed by Huntington-affiliated emergency department physician Ted Peck and clinical pharmacist specialist Evan Adintori will be conducting free seminars for parents at local schools, and for the public at community centers and libraries.
Frostig School Celebrates Lunar New Year
Happy Lunar New Year from Frostig! To celebrate Frostig School students learned about the history behind this celebration and created their own wishing tree! With this in mind, Asian Americans across the region are set to ring in the auspicious holiday, carrying forward their own cultural ties to their new homes in America. Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year, signals the beginning of spring and a time of hope. Lunar New Year celebrations are steeped in cultural traditions. Even after your fellow American immigrants emigrated a world away to the U.S., families and other immigrant families continued their celebrations. It is what makes them who they are as Asian Americans and fellow immigrants like Irish Americans for example celebrating their St. Patrick Day events. It retains individuality, heritage and pride of where they came from.
Huntington Middle School 6th Grader Wins SMUSD Spelling Bee
Huntington Middle School congratulates 6th grader Oliver Chow who won the San Marino Unified District Spelling Bee last night! The second place finisher was Ashlyn Leung, and 3rd place went to Valentine student Summer Chen. Also, big thanks to all the spellers who participated this year. It was a great competition! Special thanks to Mrs. Doan, Mrs. Moffat, Mrs. Blatchley, Mrs. Duncan and the elementary teachers who helped plan and manage the evening.
Sierra Madre Middle School’s Derek Gao Wins PUSD District Spelling Bee
Sierra Madre Middle School congratulates its very own Derek Gao who won 1st place at the PUSD District Spelling Bee! Learning to spell helps cement the connection between letters and their sounds, and improves both reading and writing. The more deeply and thoroughly a student knows a word, the more likely he or she is to recognize, spell, define, and use it appropriately in speech and writing (PUSD).
Landmark Theater Holds Grand Opening at Renovated Former Laemmle Playhouse 7 Location
First-run movies have returned to the former site of the Laemmle Playhouse 7, as Landmark Theatres, the California-based movie theater chain which signed a lease agreement to take over the Playhouse 7 movie theater venue in May of 2022, held its official grand opening Thursday evening. The original Laemmle Playhouse...
Kathryn Ross Discusses ‘Black Was Not A Label’
Author Kathryn H. Ross will discuss her book, “Black Was Not A Label,” at Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. “Black Was Not A Label” is a collection of essays that explores the intersection of faith and racial trauma and the attempt to come to terms with instances of otherness, isolation, racism, erasure, anger, and lost love.
Alverno’s Blessing of the Jerseys for Soccer and Basketball
Students had a wonderful week at Alverno Heights Academy! Campus Ministry hosted Blessing of the Jerseys for soccer and basketball. Volleyball senior Merielle was awarded the Soledad League MVP award for her leadership and skill on the court. Soccer won their two games agains Mission and Cantwell. Government students posed for our yearbook photographers. Seniors completed a great project, creating a visual to represent a woman that has contributed to the feminist movement. Lastly, we hosted our last 8th grade visiting day of the year, welcoming students and parents from a variety of schools. It has been a busy and wonderful beginning of 2023. Coming up next week, soccer and basketball continue their seasons, the Mamma Mia cast continue rehearsals and students will be attending Winter Formal on Saturday!
Pasadena Federal Credit Union Opens New Branch
Sometime in 1934, as the Arroyo Seco Parkway was just opening up from Downtown LA into Pasadena, and after the passage of the Federal Credit Union Act, 12 “astute” Pasadena employees pooled their savings in order to take advantage of the new financial tool, an alternative to traditional banks, and form what was to become the Pasadena Federal Credit Union, known as PFCU.
Man Headed For Pasadena Reported Missing
A 23-year-old man who authorities say has been diagnosed with a learning disability and may have been en route to Pasadena was reported missing Saturday after last being seen in Temple City. Jacob Allen Costantino was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday on the 9300 block of Daines Drive, said...
Nearly 200 Volunteers Fan Out for 2023 City-wide Homeless Count
Nearly two hundred volunteers—including Mayor Victor Gordo, Vice-Mayor Felicia Williams and Councilmembers Jason Lyon—fanned out in six-person teams across Pasadena early Wednesday morning to help complete the City’s 2023 Homeless Count begun Tuesday night. Los Angeles County, which encompasses 88 cities, also completed its homeless count Wednesday...
ChapCare Celebrates 25 Years of Offering Accessible Healthcare Through Its Community Health Centers
For 25 years, Pasadena-based ChapCare has filled an important community role by offering healthcare to all Pasadenans, including the underinsured and the uninsured. Marking their 25th anniversary on Thursday, Jan. 26, the healthcare provider has planned anniversary related events throughout the year. “I want to extend our thanks and appreciation...
Recent Storms to Boost Local Water Supply, SoCal District Says Challenges Remain
Southern California’s public water agencies will receive some extra water from the state as a result of the recent set of storms that pounded California, the Department of Water Resources announced Thursday. The department expects to deliver 30% of requested water supplies this year, a stark increase from a...
True Crime All The Time Virtual Book Club
The Altadena Library District hosts a virtual gathering of the True Crime All The Time Virtual Book Club on Saturday, Jan. 28, 4 to 5 p.m. Participants will discuss this true crime hit, “The Rope: A True Story of Murder, Heroism, and the Dawn of the NAACP,” by New York Times bestselling author Alex Tresniowski.
Municipal Services Committee Gets Onboard the Pasadena Zero Emission Bus Roll Out Plan
The Municipal Services Committee has voted to support the adoption of the Pasadena Zero Emission Bus (ZEB) Roll Out Plan that provides a roadmap to transition the City’s public transit fleet to a ZEB fleet by 2040. Three members voted in favor of the adoption of the resolution. One...
Tonight! Caltech Jazz Band Concert with Guest Artist Bob Mintzer
The Caltech Jazz Band, under the direction of Barb Catlin, presents the annual Jazz Guest Artist Concert on Saturday, Jan. 28, featuring Grammy Award-winning saxophonist and composer Bob Mintzer at Beckman Auditorium, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Bob Mintzer is an internationally celebrated jazz musician and the recipient of the...
On COVID’s Third Anniversary in LA County, Infection Stats Fall Again, but Vigilance Still Urged
On the third anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 infection in Los Angeles County, the public health director reported declining overall infection statistics, while continuing to preach vigilance to avoid spreading the virus to vulnerable populations. Barbara Ferrer told reporters Thursday during a briefing that the county over the past...
Cheeseburger Week | Burgers Dressed to Impress
Things change. When it came to Pasadena’s Cheeseburger Week, I used to be a cheeseburger snob. That is no longer the case. In my former opinion, Pie ‘n Burger’s cheeseburger was the local sine qua non of the art form. I thought it the rightful heir to the original, which was unwittingly created, as the legend goes, in 1924 by young fry cook Lionel Sternberger at the Rite Spot on West Colorado Boulevard.
