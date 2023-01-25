Happy Lunar New Year from Frostig! To celebrate Frostig School students learned about the history behind this celebration and created their own wishing tree! With this in mind, Asian Americans across the region are set to ring in the auspicious holiday, carrying forward their own cultural ties to their new homes in America. Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year, signals the beginning of spring and a time of hope. Lunar New Year celebrations are steeped in cultural traditions. Even after your fellow American immigrants emigrated a world away to the U.S., families and other immigrant families continued their celebrations. It is what makes them who they are as Asian Americans and fellow immigrants like Irish Americans for example celebrating their St. Patrick Day events. It retains individuality, heritage and pride of where they came from.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO