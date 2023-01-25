Read full article on original website
mo.gov
Governor Parson Announces Three Judicial Appointments
Today, Governor Mike Parson announced three judicial appointments to the 21st, 23rd, and 31st Judicial Circuits. The Honorable Nicole S. Zellweger, of Ladue, was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit. Judge Zellweger currently serves as an Associate Circuit Judge in the 21st Judicial Circuit. She holds Bachelors...
mo.gov
MDC seeks public comment on photography/videography permits
Body JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Many of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) more than 1,000 conservation areas and natural areas around the state are popular sites for photographers and videographers of all levels. The areas are often ideal locations to capture images and video of area wildlife and local landscapes, to photograph or film people enjoying outdoor activities, to take family and other group photos or video, and more.
