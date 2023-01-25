Read full article on original website
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Jan. 27, 2023
LYNDEN — Lynden residents Amanda Joy Lenssen and Olivia Grace VanderVeen are two of more than 10,200 students to have been named to the fall semester 2022 dean’s list at Iowa State University.
lyndentribune.com
LC's Brenda Terpstra to be inducted into the officials Hall of Fame
LYNDEN — Lynden Christian Athletic Director Brenda Terpstra is being inducted into the officials Hall of Fame on Friday, Jan. 27 in Boise Idaho. Terpstra had an illustrious 17 years as a softball umpire in the region. She called it her “hobby gone nuts” and turned in a Hall of Fame career.
‘The breakfast food of my childhood dreams.’ Poll finds the best brunch in Whatcom County
The local cafe you voted as the best brunch is known for its breakfast platters, French toast, pancakes and French-baked omelettes.
whatcomtalk.com
Bellingham’s ‘Smash Alley’ Provides Safe Outlet for Rage
We’ve all been there: something makes you so angry that you’d like to grab whatever’s handy and smash it to pieces. And in a modern world dominated by polarized politics, social upheaval, and economic stressors, daily expressions of rage are about as visible as they’ve ever been. So it’s no surprise that ‘rage rooms’ — contained areas where people pay to destroy inanimate objects with handheld weapons — are catching on across the United States.
lyndentribune.com
Ericksen legacy fund announces scholarship/mini-grant programs
WHATCOM — The 2023 Doug Ericksen Community Legacy Fund scholarship applications are now available for seniors graduating from a Whatcom County high school or homeschool program. A minimum of two scholarships of at least $1,000 each will be awarded. One will be for a four-year program and one for...
lyndentribune.com
GUEST OPINION: Living with grief, learning from grief
This is the fourth in a series of commentaries from Lynden resident Matthew Hogan, who recently lost his wife Natalie to cancer. Natalie Hogan was born in 1987. The Tribune has asked Matthew to share his journey through grief, which he will do from time to time. It’s after 4:30...
lyndentribune.com
Canadian college student is distant relative of Lynden founder
Hayley Kirk learns, writes about Phoebe Judson for senior honors history thesis.
yaktrinews.com
Whatcom Co. man killed in crash in Benton Co.
BENTON CO., Wash. - A Whatcom County man has been identified as the person killed in a crash in Benton County. The crash happened Thursday morning around 3:30. Jeffrey Ebey, 34, of Sumas, was driving westbound on State Route 24 about 20 miles west of West Richland city limits. The...
lyndentribune.com
Lynden girls win big against Sehome
LYNDEN — The Lions girl's squad blew out Northwest Conference opponent Sehome 62-32 on Friday, Jan. 27. Lynden’s victory gives them a step up in the Northwest Conference when considering how districts will play out. Coming into the game Sehome and Lynden had the same conference record, both of them were sitting at 10-2. But with the win, the Lions move ahead of Sehome with an 11-2 conference record.
lyndentribune.com
OUR OPINION: Vegetarian living in a meat-lover’s world
Hello, my name is Sarah and I’m a vegetarian. New to the staff of the Lynden Tribune and Ferndale Record newspapers, and to the city of Lynden. To be fair, I’m not a total novice. I went to Western Washington University, so I’ve lived in the area a few years now. I just didn’t make it up to Lynden very often.
thenorthernlight.com
Meeting on Birch Point water drainage study draws crowd
About 45 community members gathered at the Birch Bay Village (BBV) clubhouse or tuned in remotely to hear preliminary results from a Birch Point water drainage study during the Birch Bay Watershed and Aquatic Resources Management (BBWARM) District meeting on January 18. Tetra Tech principal engineer Jerry Scheller showed the community the initial findings of how water moved through the area, areas of concern and potential improvements to mitigate flooding.
Union: Alcoa to demolish shuttered Ferndale smelter
FERNDALE, Wash. — The rollercoaster ride takes another turn for supporters of an embattled aluminum smelter in Whatcom County. Ferndale's Alcoa Intalco smelter closed in 2020, taking hundreds of jobs with it. Since then there have been reports of new investors - only to bring dashed hopes of reopening the plant.
lyndentribune.com
lyndentribune.com
GUEST OPINION: Let’s do the hustle
As kids in north Whatcom County in the 1970s, we didn’t exactly have a choice. As school let out, in May at that time, we hopped on school buses to go to the berry fields to work and earn funds for our school clothes. About that time, a song called The Hustle came out.
KGMI
City officially names new waterfront park in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Plans are moving forward for a new park along Bellingham’s waterfront. The city’s Parks and Recreation Committee approved the new name for the 17-acre area commonly known as Cornwall Beach Park during their meeting on Monday, January 23rd. The park, which is located between...
New venues set for 2023 Washington state baseball championships
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced earlier this week three new venues will host the state baseball championships at the end of May. Johnson-O'Brien Stadium in Ephrata (1B/2B), Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham (1A/2A) and Funko Field in Everett (3A/4A) are the three ...
lyndentribune.com
Whatcom County Planning Commission schedules Jan. 26 meeting
BELLINGHAM — At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, the Whatcom County Planning Commission will hold a public meeting regarding:. Growth Management Act (GMA) overview & Comprehensive Plan update process. This overview will be presented by Lexine Long, senior planner, Growth Management Services, WA Dept of Commerce.
lyndentribune.com
Sehome knocks off Lynden, 72-50
LYNDEN — Sehome knocked off the Lynden boys basketball team 72-50 in a 2A Northwest Conference battle on Friday, Jan. 27. Sehome completed the sweep of the touted Lynden schools as they defeated Lynden Christian last week. The Mariners ended Lynden’s 12-game win streak dating back to Dec. 29. Despite the loss, Lynden still sits atop the Northwest Conference leaderboards and will need to finish the season strong to stay there.
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham Police ask public’s assistance to locate missing woman
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Marye L Ketelhut, age 67, who has been reportedly missing since Wednesday, January 25th, and last seen downtown Thursday. She reportedly does not know her way around Bellingham and has no phone nor car....
KGMI
Wind advisory, colder temperatures forecast for Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – It is still winter and colder temperatures are coming back into the picture this weekend. The National Weather Service in Seattle says that a cold weather pattern will move into the Whatcom County area Saturday night into Sunday, January 29th. And there is a wind advisory...
