Kansas State

247Sports

BONEYARD: Bulldog baseball begins full season preparations

Chris Lemonis met with the media today to open the first full baseball practice sessions of the spring semester. Lemonis shared that he and his program are eager to get the season started. Who could blame the Diamond Dawgs after a dreadful 2022 season filled with injuries to key players? State missed out on the SEC tournament and the NCAA post season. The premature end to baseball season made for a long, dry summer.
STARKVILLE, MS
advocatenews.net

Two Baseball Greats

This week we lost two baseball greats. Frank Thomas was 93 and Sal Bando was 78. Thomas was born in Pittsburgh on June 11, 1929, and his parents sent him to a Roman Catholic Seminary in Ontario, Canada, because they wanted him to be a priest. He played baseball in Canada and was signed by the Pirates.
OHIO STATE
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Danny Wrenn, legendary Plainview girls coach, dies

The Avalanche-Journal learned Thursday that former longtime Plainview girls basketball coach Danny Wrenn has died. Wrenn is one of the winningest girls basketball coaches in Texas high school history. Taking over the Lady Bulldog program in 1989, Wrenn amassed more than 700 career victories, helping Plainview capture three-straight state championships in 2001, 2002...
PLAINVIEW, TX
Newark Advocate

Tough tourney tuneup: Muskingum Invite tests local high school bowlers

HEATH ― Some outstanding bowlers, including a pair of returning state qualifiers competing in their home house, found the shot a bit challenging Saturday during the Muskingum University Invitational at Park Lanes. With the sectional tournament fast approaching, the big high school event helped get them ready, in atmosphere (packed house), lane conditions...
NEWARK, OH

