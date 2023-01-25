Chris Lemonis met with the media today to open the first full baseball practice sessions of the spring semester. Lemonis shared that he and his program are eager to get the season started. Who could blame the Diamond Dawgs after a dreadful 2022 season filled with injuries to key players? State missed out on the SEC tournament and the NCAA post season. The premature end to baseball season made for a long, dry summer.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO