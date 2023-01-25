Read full article on original website
BONEYARD: Bulldog baseball begins full season preparations
Chris Lemonis met with the media today to open the first full baseball practice sessions of the spring semester. Lemonis shared that he and his program are eager to get the season started. Who could blame the Diamond Dawgs after a dreadful 2022 season filled with injuries to key players? State missed out on the SEC tournament and the NCAA post season. The premature end to baseball season made for a long, dry summer.
Clemson's Valerie Cagle continues to be named among some of the best in college softball ahead of the 2023 season. The two-way player was named to the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 50 Watch (...)
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced earlier this week three new venues will host the state baseball championships at the end of May. Johnson-O'Brien Stadium in Ephrata (1B/2B), Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham (1A/2A) and Funko Field in Everett (3A/4A) are the three ...
This week we lost two baseball greats. Frank Thomas was 93 and Sal Bando was 78. Thomas was born in Pittsburgh on June 11, 1929, and his parents sent him to a Roman Catholic Seminary in Ontario, Canada, because they wanted him to be a priest. He played baseball in Canada and was signed by the Pirates.
By Michael Kinney Photo of Washington's Caleb Bruce (left) by Karen Schwartz When Washington knocked off Oklahoma City Millwood in the Class 2A championship, they had one distinct advantage. The Warriors were able to control the line of scrimmage on both the offensive and defensive sides of ...
The Avalanche-Journal learned Thursday that former longtime Plainview girls basketball coach Danny Wrenn has died. Wrenn is one of the winningest girls basketball coaches in Texas high school history. Taking over the Lady Bulldog program in 1989, Wrenn amassed more than 700 career victories, helping Plainview capture three-straight state championships in 2001, 2002...
The Los Angeles Clippers carry a five-game winning streak into the second game of a weekend back-to-back on Sunday, a
HEATH ― Some outstanding bowlers, including a pair of returning state qualifiers competing in their home house, found the shot a bit challenging Saturday during the Muskingum University Invitational at Park Lanes. With the sectional tournament fast approaching, the big high school event helped get them ready, in atmosphere (packed house), lane conditions...
Bartlesville High School's swim teams made their final season home appearance a colorful clash of uniform colors, water slicing strokes and spraying water on Thursday. Both the Bruins and Lady Bruins swept all their competition, which included Bixby, Owasso, Tulsa Edison and Wesleyan Christian. ...
Recently, Mike Brennan stepped down as Danville head football coach to take a position in the Pottsville Area School District. As Brennan returns to his hometown, he’s stepping away from the game to focus on other things. We sat down with Coach Brennan to discuss his 24-year run, his state championships at Mount Carmel, and […]
