The St. John's University hockey team made a thrilling Hockey Day Minnesota debut with a come-from-behind overtime win, the St. Cloud State University women's hockey team and Gopher men's hockey teams notched shutout wins, and the Gopher women's hockey team, St. Cloud Norsemen, and Granite City Lumberjacks all kicked off the weekend with a win Friday. Meanwhile, the St. Cloud State men's hockey team fell in Duluth and Augustana proved to be too much for the SCSU basketball teams. On Saturday, the St. John's and St. Ben's basketball teams will host St. Olaf, the CSB hockey team will close out the series against Augsburg, the Gopher men's basketball team will face Northwestern on the road, and the Minnesota Wild will host Buffalo as part of the Hockey Day Minnesota celebration.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO