The nominations for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year have been announced. On Wednesday, Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the annual accolade. The Teacher of the Year program, which is in its 59th year, recognizes teachers from pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, as well as early childhood family education and adult basic education. Both public and private school teachers are eligible for the award.
St. Cloud State has a group of students who will be participating in two different scientific eclipse ballooning studies in October of this year and April of 2024. St. Cloud State University Assistant Professor of Meteorology and Scientific Education Dr. Rachel Humphrey and St. Cloud State University President Dr. Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON. Rachel is teaching at class this semester called "Introduction to Scientific Ballooning". Students from different disciplines have the opportunity for field work (some for the first time) and do scientific education outreach around the Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project: https://science.nasa.gov/science-activation-team/nationwide-eclipse-ballooning-project.
(St. Paul, MN)--The candidates for Minnesota's oldest and most prestigious honor recognizing excellence in education are out. Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the Teacher of the Year award yesterday. They include educators in grades pre-K through 12 and early child education in public and private schools. This is the 59th year for the award. The winner will be announced during a banquet on May 7th in St. Paul.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Executive Director of the Paramount Center for the Arts has announced he will step down later this year. Bob Johnson announced Wednesday he will step down from his role on August 31st. During his tenure at the Paramount, Johnson was responsible for a number...
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Ten central Minnesota teachers have joined a list of over 130 candidates nominated to become the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Nine teachers from the Sartell-St. Stephen School District and one teacher from the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district are hoping to be named the 59th Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Journalism is an integral part of society and when a community loses it, it’s much harder to get the information you deserve. Take newspapers for example – in nearly 20 years, more than 2,500 of them have closed up shop. And in St. Cloud, the last reporter left at the Times is leaving next week.
(KDLM/KFGO) – Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a $3.3 billion bonding bill that would include millions of dollars for projects across the state, including Detroit Lakes, Pelican Rapids, Dilworth, and Moorhead. As a part of the bonding bill, the city of Detroit Lakes would receive a $1.4 million grant...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz proposed a $3.3 billion public infrastructure package Thursday that would use a combination of borrowing and cash to finance improvements to roads, bridges, water systems, housing and the environment across Minnesota. “The investments in our Infrastructure Plan are a down payment...
UNDATED (WJON News) -- For the first time in a long time the population in greater Minnesota has grown. The Center for Rural Policy and Development has released its annual State of Rural Minnesota Report. They say in 2020 and 2021 the decades-long trend of population loss in rural counties was reversed.
The St. John's University hockey team made a thrilling Hockey Day Minnesota debut with a come-from-behind overtime win, the St. Cloud State University women's hockey team and Gopher men's hockey teams notched shutout wins, and the Gopher women's hockey team, St. Cloud Norsemen, and Granite City Lumberjacks all kicked off the weekend with a win Friday. Meanwhile, the St. Cloud State men's hockey team fell in Duluth and Augustana proved to be too much for the SCSU basketball teams. On Saturday, the St. John's and St. Ben's basketball teams will host St. Olaf, the CSB hockey team will close out the series against Augsburg, the Gopher men's basketball team will face Northwestern on the road, and the Minnesota Wild will host Buffalo as part of the Hockey Day Minnesota celebration.
(St. Paul, MN) — Top Republicans warn Governor Tim Walz’s 3.3-billion-dollar infrastructure proposal will put a “huge” debt load on taxpayers. Governor Walz recommends 900 million dollars of the budget surplus be used to pay cash for public works projects — but House Capital Investment Committee Chair Fue (FOO) Lee says the number should be more than double that — two billion dollars. And unlike bonding dollars, Democrats could pass it without Republicans’ help. G-O-P Senator Karin (CAR-in) Housley from Stillwater says Democrats doing it that way would be “an abuse of their one-party control” and “a terrible disservice to the state.”
The Science Museum of Minnesota is showing "The Bias Inside Us," a project from the Smithsonian Institute's Traveling Exhibition Service which examines our understanding of implicit bias.Their goal? To start a dialogue that will increase empathy and create more inclusive schools, communities, and workplaces.Laura Zelle, of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, spearheaded this project and said it's timely, as Friday also marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day.Click here to see the online exhibit.
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A new report shows teacher shortages have reached almost every district in the state. The biennial Teacher Supply and Demand Report includes an overview of the supply of qualified teachers in Minnesota and specific data about their job satisfaction. Education Minnesota President Denise Specht says...
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FOLEY (WJON News) - A delegation of officials from Foley was in St. Paul Wednesday to build support for the wastewater connection with St. Cloud. Mayor Jack Brosh says the legislators are mainly supportive of the project. The connection project is roughly 60% complete, and a portion of the funding was tied up in the bonding bill that failed to pass the last legislative session.
MINNEAPOLIS — As the potential merger of two major health care systems draws nearer, more voices are speaking out and some of them are criticizing the move. Minnesota's Attorney General Keith Ellison is asking that the two health systems delay the merger. In a statement to KARE 11, Ellison...
The 1996 movie Fargo almost was named after a different town entirely. The movie stars Frances McDormand as Marge Gunderson, a Minnesota police chief investigating a triple homicide that takes place after a desperate car salesman (William H. Macy) hires two criminals (Steve Buscemi and Peter Stormare) to kidnap his wife in order to extort a hefty ransom from her wealthy father (Harve Presnell).
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A new classroom reading policy at District 742 will allow for options for potentially offensive material. Under Board Policy 413, teachers are required to maintain an environment that is free from discrimination, harassment, and violence. In order to keep that standard, Superintendent Laurie Putnam has...
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Three national artists have been announced for a new two-day festival coming to St. Cloud this summer. Celebrate Minnesota 2023 will be held on August 11th and 12th at Whitney Park. Organizers say rapper Lecrae along with Christian singer-songwriters Chris Tomlin and Christine D'Clario will...
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare and St. Cloud Hospital staff were honored Friday morning for their courage and commitment throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. City officials unveiled a special monument in Hester Park to express appreciation and gratitude to all frontline workers. Joy Plamann is the President of CentraCare -...
