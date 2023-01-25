A Mountain Grove man will serve up to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to shooting at law enforcement during a pursuit in Wright County in February 2022. Bobby Naylor was arrested after he ran from a Mountain Grove Police Officer who attempted to stop him because his headlight was out. During the pursuit through Wright and Douglas County, Naylor fired several gunshots, striking the windshield of a deputy’s patrol vehicle. Naylor pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree attempted assault on a special victim and was sentenced to 25 years, and pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, to run concurrently. According to Wright County Prosecutor John Tyrrell, Naylor will serve at least 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole.

MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO