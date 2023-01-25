Read full article on original website
UPDATE: One man arrested after standoff in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Mo. — Four people were detained after holding a mother and child against their will in Hollister, Missouri, however, only one is in the Taney County Jail. According to a press release from the Hollister Police Department, police responded to a home at the 900 block of Evergreen Street at 9:20 p.m. on Jan. […]
Man charged; Chase caught on KOAM camera exceeded 100 mph
CHEROKEE CO., Kan. / JASPER CO., Mo. (KOAM) - Prosecutors charge a Joplin man after a nearly 16-mile pursuit exceeded 100 mph. KOAM security cameras caught part of the chase that started in Jasper County, Missouri and ended in Cherokee County, Kansas. Arrest/Charges. Johnny S. Green II is in the...
Man charged with misdemeanor DWI year after DWI crash that killed 2 people
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man is being charged with a misdemeanor count of DWI from an incident that occurred almost a year after he was connected to a crash that killed two people. Gary Charles Calhoun Jr., 65, of Springfield, is charged with five counts from two separate DWI incidents: From Aug. 27, 2021: […]
CATCH-A-CROOK: Help identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are working to identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit and car theft. Deputies first spotted the vehicle on January 19 shortly after 10:30 p.m. near National and Sunshine. They observed the vehicle weaving from line to line and attempted to pull over the driver. The driver took off and deputies pursued the vehicle on a brief chase that stayed within the Springfield city limits.
Springfield Man Sentenced In Kidnapping, Murder
(KTTS News) — A man from Springfield will spend the rest of his life in prison for kidnapping and killing a man. A Greene County judge sentenced 33-year-old Dustin Winter for the murder of 34-year-old Elijah Reynolds. His body was never found. Prosecutors say Winter lured Reynolds to a...
Joplin duo arrested on stolen mail charges
JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people from Joplin were arrested Thursday after an investigation into reports of stolen mail, Jasper County authorities said. The search began after Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle stopping in front of houses near Fleece Lane & North Peace Church Ave. in Joplin. The caller provided a license plate number and vehicle description.
Neighbors concerned over squatters after Springfield, Mo. house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in a north Springfield neighborhood say “enough is enough” after a vacant home caught fire early Friday morning. Firefighters responded after 3:30 a.m. to the 800 block of E. Locust, north of Boyd Elementary School. The first unit to arrive on the scene...
Forsyth man accused of kidnapping
A Forsyth man is facing life in prison after being accused of kidnapping. Todd A. Thompson, 45, is facing a count of first degree kidnapping and first degree harassment for an incident which took place in Branson on Jan. 3. He is also facing a charge of Tampering With A Witness In A Felony Prosecution from a second related incident.
Springfield Man Arrested for Stolen Truck Pursuit
From a Greene County Sheriff’s Office News Release:. On January 23rd, 2023 a Greene County Deputy located a stolen red 2007 Chevy Silverado 1500 in the area of Glenstone Avenue and McClernon Street. The Deputy initiated a traffic stop, but the stolen vehicle fled north into Greene County and a traffic pursuit ensued. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was later identified as, Jason Gideon, age 41 of Springfield. As the pursuit continued into Greene County, Fair Grove Police Department was able to get into position to set up spike strips near Shelby Road and US Highway 65. The stolen vehicle struck the spike strips causing the front passenger side tire to deflate.
Prosecutor charges driver in deadly 2021 crash in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver faces charges for his involvement in a deadly 2021 crash in Springfield. The Greene County prosecutor charged Gary Calhoun, Jr. with two counts of DWI resulting in death, two counts of DWI resulting in the death of another, not a passenger, and DWI resulting in a physical injury.
Springfield Rappers Indicted For Guns Linked To Recent Shootings
(KTTS News) — Two members of a local rap group have been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing several firearms linked to shootings in Springfield and Kansas City. Ezekiel King, 19, and Jardell Williams, 19, both from Springfield, each face two counts of being an unlawful...
Mountain Grove man sentenced after firing shots at Police
A Mountain Grove man will serve up to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to shooting at law enforcement during a pursuit in Wright County in February 2022. Bobby Naylor was arrested after he ran from a Mountain Grove Police Officer who attempted to stop him because his headlight was out. During the pursuit through Wright and Douglas County, Naylor fired several gunshots, striking the windshield of a deputy’s patrol vehicle. Naylor pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree attempted assault on a special victim and was sentenced to 25 years, and pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, to run concurrently. According to Wright County Prosecutor John Tyrrell, Naylor will serve at least 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole.
Fire Destroys Vacant House In Springfield
Fire destroyed a house in Springfield Thursday night. The Springfield Fire Department responded to a fire at a house at Nettleton and Webster. Springfield Fire Captain Chad Davis said the house was a total loss. The house was vacant so there were no injuries. The cause of the fire has...
House fire in Monett, 4 departments respond to battle flames
MONETT, Mo. — Just before 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night, January 25, 2023, Barry County E-911 were alerted of a structure fire in the 400 block of Eisenhower. Monett Fire Dept responded and auto-mutual aid Monett Rural Fire. “Engine 1211 responded with 6 crew members that was assigned to fire...
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for meth conspiracy and illegal firearms
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy that distributed at least 11 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri and for illegally possessing firearms. Gregory D. Robinson, 45, Springfield, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison...
Fredrick to head Sheriff’s Community Services Section
There is something new in Laclede County’s neighborhood watch programs, according to Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap. In a press release, Millsap announced Thursday that Corporal Matt Frederick will head up the office’s Community Services Section. “In 2017 we made a commitment to be a part of the community and to address crime issues by working with community members. Corporal Frederick will be able to build on what we have done and I am confident he will take us to the next step,” Millsap said in the release. For more on this story, see Saturday's LCR.
Driver smashes into a light pole during rush-hour traffic in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver and two passengers suffered minor injuries after their Jeep pickup hit a traffic signal pole. Officers responded to Kansas and Bennett Streets around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the driver told police he fell asleep while going northbound on Kansas Expressway. The crash...
IRS Seizes Assets from Springfield Restaurateur
The IRS has seized a yacht, several vehicles, and other assets from a Springfield restaurant owner accused of fraud. John Felts is accused of fraudulently applying for paycheck protection program loans and economic injury disaster loans. Felts owns several restaurants, including Taco Habitat, Hot Cluckers, and Bourbon and Beale. Federal...
Weekend Crackdown on Drunk Driving
Springfield Police cracked down on drunk driving over the weekend, conducting a DWI saturation patol. Over 80 traffic stops were made, with drivers being stopped for behaviors commonly associated with intoxicated driving. Out of those 88 stops, there were 57 citations, 64 Warnings, 7 DWI arrests, and 4 misdemeanor warrant...
