A Lake Ozark woman is facing multiple charges following an incident at her home on Ridgecrest Circle on January 18th. According to the report from Camden County, when they arrived on the scene they found Alexis Whitaker in the parking lot screaming and in a highly intoxicated state. Whitaker was reportedly combative and swung at the deputy. At the same time, the victim of an alleged assault came to the door of the apartment but said she was afraid of Whitaker and went back inside. When the officer spoke with the victim she said they got into an argument and Whitaker grabbed her by the neck, and also threatened her with a kitchen knife, before stabbing herself in the stomach, causing a laceration. While being subdued by law enforcement, Whitaker reportedly began striking her head against the pavement multiple times. After Whitaker was taken into custody she was transported to an area hospital and was sedated. Whitaker has since been charged with domestic assault, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting arrest. She is being held without bond.

LAKE OZARK, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO