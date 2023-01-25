Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Two people seriously injured in possible DWI crash in Pettis County
A Henry County man is facing a possible driving while intoxicated charge following a two-vehicle collision with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Carsen Gerke, 21, of Windsor, was driving just east of his hometown on Highway 52 early Saturday morning when he traveled into oncoming traffic, striking an oncoming pickup truck.
KYTV
Neighbors concerned over squatters after Springfield, Mo. house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in a north Springfield neighborhood say “enough is enough” after a vacant home caught fire early Friday morning. Firefighters responded after 3:30 a.m. to the 800 block of E. Locust, north of Boyd Elementary School. The first unit to arrive on the scene...
mykdkd.com
Investigation at Warsaw R-IX School District Reveals Students and Staff are Safe
Warsaw R-IX School District was informed of a situation that there might be a student with a gun in a backpack. Their SRO responded to the South School and searched the student. There is no gun at the school. An investigation into the situation continues. All students and staff are safe!
myozarksonline.com
Lake Ozark woman charged with domestic assault
A Lake Ozark woman is facing multiple charges following an incident at her home on Ridgecrest Circle on January 18th. According to the report from Camden County, when they arrived on the scene they found Alexis Whitaker in the parking lot screaming and in a highly intoxicated state. Whitaker was reportedly combative and swung at the deputy. At the same time, the victim of an alleged assault came to the door of the apartment but said she was afraid of Whitaker and went back inside. When the officer spoke with the victim she said they got into an argument and Whitaker grabbed her by the neck, and also threatened her with a kitchen knife, before stabbing herself in the stomach, causing a laceration. While being subdued by law enforcement, Whitaker reportedly began striking her head against the pavement multiple times. After Whitaker was taken into custody she was transported to an area hospital and was sedated. Whitaker has since been charged with domestic assault, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting arrest. She is being held without bond.
KRMS Radio
3 Of 5 People Captured In Morgan County’s Most Wanted Criminals
Criminals on the Morgan County Most Wanted List are becoming fewer and fewer. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say they’ve captured 3 out of the 5 people they’re on the hunt for, including Coetta Lutjen, Andrew Hibdon and Robert Dore. Deputies are still searching for Jerry Mullins...
kjluradio.com
Woman with ties to Camden & Pettis counties arrested with meth in Camdenton
A woman is arrested in Camdenton after officers from numerous agencies serve a search warrant for suspected drugs. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says the raid took place Wednesday afternoon at Palm Gardens apartments. During the search, officers uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia commonly used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances.
933kwto.com
Fire Destroys Vacant House In Springfield
Fire destroyed a house in Springfield Thursday night. The Springfield Fire Department responded to a fire at a house at Nettleton and Webster. Springfield Fire Captain Chad Davis said the house was a total loss. The house was vacant so there were no injuries. The cause of the fire has...
KYTV
Rezoning of intersection causes a stir for Nixa residents
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Wild African Serval cat found wandering loose in Ava, Mo. Sen. Josh Hawley says the popular App TikTok poses a security issue to millions of Americans from the Chinese government.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Help identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are working to identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit and car theft. Deputies first spotted the vehicle on January 19 shortly after 10:30 p.m. near National and Sunshine. They observed the vehicle weaving from line to line and attempted to pull over the driver. The driver took off and deputies pursued the vehicle on a brief chase that stayed within the Springfield city limits.
KYTV
Hundreds find treasures at the 29th annual Greater Springfield Garage Sale
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Just about anyone looking for a good deal could be found at the Greater Springfield Garage Sale on Saturday. The two-day annual event returned to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds for its 29th year. More than 400 booths are set up for treasure seekers to find anything...
fourstateshomepage.com
The subdued opulence of this $3M Missouri mansion
OZARK, Mo. – You’re never far away from peace and quiet in Missouri. Seclusion and serenity are usually a short drive away. About 16 miles south of Springfield is a 30-acre estate hidden in the trees that has cliff-side views of the Finley River and the surrounding valley.
KTTS
Charges Filed In Deadly Springfield Crash
(KTTS News) — Greene County prosecutors have filed charges in connection with a fatal crash in Springfield two years ago. Investigators said Gary Calhoun, Jr. ran a red light in his pickup and hit an SUV, which then hit a semi. The crash happened near Glenstone and Cherry in...
myozarksonline.com
Latest School and Area Closings
LACLEDE EARLY EDUCATION PROGRAM (LEAP) NORMAL OPERATIONS ON FORT LEONARD WOOD FOR WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25, HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED FOR ALL PERSONNEL WHO ARE NOT CRITICAL AND OR ESSENTIAL — AS PREVIOUSLY IDENTIFIED BY SUPERVISORS. MISSION ESSENTIAL PERSONNEL WILL REPORT TO FORT LEONARD WOOD AS REQUIRED. MAXIMUM TELEWORKING IS IN EFFECT IF ELIGIBLE AND CAPABLE FOR WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25. PLEASE CHECK WITH YOUR IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR FOR MORE DETAILS.
KYTV
Springfield attorney presented with 2023 Springfieldian award
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Springfield native Lloyd Joseph “Joe” Carmichael was presented with the 2023 Springfieldian award this week by the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce. According to a news release from the chamber, the Springfieldian is given each year to an individual who exemplifies outstanding...
KYTV
IRS seizes $1.3M yacht, several vehicles, and more from Springfield multi-restaurant owner
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Federal court documents show that Springfield multi-restaurant owner, John Michael Felts, is accused of using various companies to fraudulently apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans and Economic Injury Disaster loans. Felts is a prominent business owner of familiar restaurants such as Hot Cluckers, Taco Habitat, Bourbon...
mykdkd.com
All Students and Staff at Clinton School District are Safe and Conducting School as Normal
The Clinton School District has received concerns from parents and community members that there is an active shooter at Clinton High School. THERE IS NO ACTIVE THREAT AT ANY OF OUR SCHOOL BUILDINGS. All students and staff are safe and conducting school as normal. As a reminder, if they were...
lakeexpo.com
Concrete Truck Overturns On Roundabout In Lake Ozark
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A concrete truck overturned on the Highway 54 exit roundabout to Highway W, by Rick's C Store, Monday afternoon. According to the truck owner, the driver was coming from a job site and the top-heavy truck overturned as he tried to navigate through the roundabout. The owner added he was thankful no one was hurt. The truck was towed from the scene.
krcgtv.com
GoFundMe created for the victim of Osage Beach shooting
A fundraiser was created to help pay for the cremation and funeral services for the victim in Friday night's shooting in Osage Beach. Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was found in a grassy area near the Sunset Drive Apartments suffering from gunshot wounds. The description in the GoFundMe said, "Fundraising...
KYTV
Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. The hardest-hit counties in Missouri are Carter, Howell, Oregon Reynolds and Shannon. There are also outages from Lebanon stretching southwest to Stone County. Springfield’s City Utilities has also reported outages. Major...
KYTV
Nixa City Council approves rezoning for area at Main-Tracker Rd. to build apartments
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Contentious zoning issues are common in any town that has regulations on what can be built and where. Springfield has certainly had its share lately ranging from changes requested at University Heights and Galloway to a coffee business winning the right to build on Sunshine in a heavy-traffic area across from an elementary school.
