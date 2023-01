From a Greene County Sheriff’s Office News Release:. On January 23rd, 2023 a Greene County Deputy located a stolen red 2007 Chevy Silverado 1500 in the area of Glenstone Avenue and McClernon Street. The Deputy initiated a traffic stop, but the stolen vehicle fled north into Greene County and a traffic pursuit ensued. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was later identified as, Jason Gideon, age 41 of Springfield. As the pursuit continued into Greene County, Fair Grove Police Department was able to get into position to set up spike strips near Shelby Road and US Highway 65. The stolen vehicle struck the spike strips causing the front passenger side tire to deflate.

GREENE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO