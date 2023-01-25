Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New solar farm proposal would be one of the country's biggestTed RiversMadison County, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Author of Menacing Letters Terrorizes Entire Town for DecadesZoe DixonCircleville, OH
Ohio State and Columbus leadership speak out on death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis policeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Levis score twice as No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 6-2 over Minnesota StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Five Buckeyes Crowned Champions at Blue Raider Open
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Five Buckeyes earned championships Saturday at the 2023 Blue Raider Open at the Holloway Wellness Center on the campus of Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky. Brendan McCrone (125), Nic Bouzakis (133), Gavin Brown (157), Seth Shumate (184) and Luke Geog (197) all went undefeated on...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Triumph 4-0 over UCF to Open ITA Kickoff Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 2 Ohio State took care of business on Saturday defeating UCF 4-0 on Saturday on the first day of the ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Buckeyes convincingly won the doubles point and moved swiftly through singles to clinch a stress-free victory. The No. 5 ranked player...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Take on Hoosiers Saturday Night
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall – Bloomington, Ind. TICKETS: Single-game and group tickets are available for all remaining men’s basketball games this season. Visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com or call the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State will complete a tough stretch...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 13 Buckeyes Complete Sweep of Princeton with 3-2 Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (6-2) needed five sets to complete a sweep of visiting Princeton (2-5) Friday at the Covelli Center. The match was the second of two between the two schools. Ohio State won the Thursday matchup 3-1. The Buckeyes won the first set Friday 25-13 but the Tigers got things going to win sets two (25-23) and three (25-17). Ohio State tied the match at 2-all with a 25-17 win in the fourth. The Buckeyes came out strong and in the final set to secure the victory with a 15-9 fifth-set victory.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 11 Ohio State Heads North to Face No. 3 Wolverines
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 11 Ohio State women’s gymnastics team makes a trip up north this weekend, meeting No. 3 Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Jan. 28. The meet will begin at 4 p.m. from the Crisler Center and will be streamed on B1G+ (subscription required).
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 5 Ohio State Opens Big Ten Slate at No. 6 Michigan Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 5 Ohio State men’s gymnastics team travels to No. 6 Michigan for the Big Ten opener on Saturday for a 1 p.m. dual meet. The meet will be broadcast live on B1G+. Ohio State had the highest team score (405.350) among six teams...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 12 Buckeyes Ready to Host ITA Kickoff Weekend Matches
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 12 Ohio State women’s tennis team is set to host ITA Kickoff Weekend matches in the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. Friday features the Buckeyes taking on Old Dominion at 10 a.m., with No. 22 Tennessee facing Wake Forest in the second match at 1 p.m. The championship match is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, with the consolation match at 7 p.m. Admission and parking are free to all matches. The site winner will advance to the 2023 ITA National Team Indoor Championship.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ryan Day Adds James Laurinaitis to Football Staff
COLUMBUS, Ohio – James Laurinaitis, one of the most decorated linebackers in Ohio State history during a four year – 2005-08 – career as a Buckeye, is returning to his alma mater as a member of the coaching staff. Head coach Ryan Day announced the news today that Laurinaitis, a graduate assistant at Notre Dame this past season, will join his staff as a graduate assistant coach who will work with the team’s linebackers.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 13 Buckeyes Topple Tigers 3-1
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (5-2) defeated Princeton (2-4) Thursday 3-1 at the Covelli Center in the first of two matches between the two schools. The teams will face each other again at 7 p.m. Friday at Covelli. Ohio State won the first set 27-25 before taking...
