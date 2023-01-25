Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Related
Shelby Reporter
Champy’s in Alabaster celebrates 10 years of business
ALABASTER – Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken is celebrating 10 years of business in the city of Alabaster. The announcement of the anniversary was first made in an official Facebook post by the business. “Thank you, Alabaster and the greater Birmingham area,” the post read. “This weekend we celebrate...
Bham Now
Social Taco NOW OPEN in Homewood—details here
The long awaited day has finally come! Social Taco—sister restaurant to Homewood favorites SoHo Social and SoHo Standard—is officially open for business. After over a year of planning, construction and preparation, Social Taco is finally opening its doors. Brought to you by the brains behind SoHo Social and...
birminghamtimes.com
Business Owner Nykki Houston Turns Home Into Self-Care Mini Mall
Just outside of Birmingham, in the community of Clay, sits a home with a neatly groomed lawn that is quiet on the outside but the hub of several small businesses on the inside. The enterprise comes from the vision of Hueytown native and entrepreneur Nykki Houston, 42, a natural nail...
Bham Now
8 new businesses in Birmingham, including MELT, Ono Poké + more
Get excited, we have tons of new openings this week. From food to retail and wellness, keep reading to find out the buzziest new businesses in Birmingham. After closing their doors in Avondale in December 2022, MELT has moved to the popular Lane Parke area in Mountain Brook. They’re still serving their delicious grilled cheese and beloved fries, just in a new location.
Birmingham Restaurant Week kicks off with a pop-up food truck park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Restaurant Week is officially underway in Birmingham. The event kicked off with a food truck pop-up experience Thursday. From now until Feb. 4, you can try special menu items at participating restaurants. It’s a great way to get a taste of the food scene in Birmingham. A new feature this year […]
Grieving community says goodbye to beloved teacher and pastor
A grieving community said goodbye to its beloved teacher and pastor on Friday.
Birmingham at the Oscars: 10 times the Magic City made it to the Academy Awards
Get your popcorn ready! Birmingham will be in the house at the Academy Awards this year, competing in major categories among the glitterati of Hollywood. Filmmaker Daniel Scheinert, born and raised in the Magic City, is one of the prime movers for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a 2023 Oscar contender for best picture, best director, best original screenplay and more.
Bham Now
32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 27-29
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Ashley Lewis at 205-907-7622 or...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham pizza restaurant semifinalist for national award
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham restaurant owner decided to take a chance on The Magic City and it's paying off in a big way. Ryan Westover is owner and chef at Pizza Grace on Morris Avenue in Birmingham. From the beginning, he's been on a mission to make sure his pizzas stand out above all others.
wbrc.com
BJCC on how to have an easier time finding parking for events
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parking in downtown can be a challenge sometimes, especially when there are multiple events happening on one night. The Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) is hoping to better educate the public on finding a good parking spot. BJCC executive director Tad Snider says there are between...
WAFF
Pleasant Grove man forges iron crosses in honor of his late wife
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Daniel Long can usually be found in his garage with a hammer in his hand forging crosses from hot iron. But this story isn’t about Daniel, it’s about his late wife, Rachel. On Oct. 7, 2021, Rachel was on her way to work when...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man scammed for 'Hamilton' tickets after spending $2,000
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham man has a warning when it comes to online ticket purchases for entertainment events. Todd Wheeles claims he was scammed out of money for Saturday’s showing of “Hamilton” at the BJCC. Wheeles said he and his family and friends spent more...
All American Circus Comes to Anniston
Anniston, AL – Saturday, January 28th is the day for the circus!. This year, Oscar Garcia presents an ALL-NEW show, perfect for the whole family. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. This event will be located at the Norwood Hodges Community Center (3125 Spring Valley Rd, Anniston, AL.) The will be two showtimes. One will be at 5:00 pm and one at 7:30 pm. Arrive early and enjoy a little extra circus fun at the kids fun zone before showtime.PRE-SALE DISCOUNT DEALS: AllAmericanCircus.com/tour-dates/
Tuscaloosa’s Hunt Club Honky Tonk Closes After 9 Months, New Concept in the Works
One of Tuscaloosa's more exotic eateries is permanently closed after less than a year in business and a new concept is in the works for its former home downtown. The Hunt Club Honky Tonk opened in Temerson Square in the old Wilhagan's location at 2209 4th Street in March last year.
Local developers bringing apartments, restaurants, and entertainment spaces to Birmingham in 2023
Developers in Birmingham have already begun working on over $28 million worth of renovation and construction in the area since the beginning of 2023. Local contractors Brasfield & Gorrie are the top commercial permit recipient so far in January. The company is currently working on three projects that total nearly $4 million.
Missing Brothers Located in Tuscaloosa
UPDATE: The missing boys have been located, family have told police. Their names and photos have been removed from this post. Top Stories from the Tuscaloosa Thread (1/16 - 1/23) 20 of the Top Stories published by the Tuscaloosa Thread during the week of January 16th, 2023.
Bham Now
The Kiwanis Club of Birmingham announces 2023 Emerging Leaders class
By improving productivity and training future leaders, the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham developed a one-year emerging leaders program, and today, Jan. 24, their team announced the 2023 class. Keep reading to hear all about the new class joining the Kiwanis Club. What is the Kiwanis Emerging Leaders Program?. This program...
wbrc.com
Towing mishap caught on camera; nearby restaurants say predatory towing been going on for years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A tow truck driver in downtown appears to damage a car in the lot plus the car they were towing and just drives away. Neighboring businesses and customers say Parking Enforcement System’s actions are getting out of hand. Parking Enforcement System, Inc. is getting fresh...
wbrc.com
Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free nuggets
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - How do free Chick-fil-A nuggets sound?. Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Birmingham area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée via the Chick-fil-A app now through Saturday, Jan. 28. Simply open the Chick-fil-A app and you will see a popup for the reward. Click...
New Book Explores Stories of Early African American Activists in Birmingham
Segregation in the New South: Birmingham, Alabama, 1871-1901 (Louisiana State University Press, 2023) by Carl V. Harris. Birmingham is known around the world as a place where African Americans fought and sometimes died to secure their rights as citizens and dismantle Jim Crown segregation. But Jim Crow did not spring up fully formed, nor was it a system that had always existed. It was the product of a long and tortuous push and pull between blacks seeking justice and whites seeking control.
Comments / 0