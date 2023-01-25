Anniston, AL – Saturday, January 28th is the day for the circus!. This year, Oscar Garcia presents an ALL-NEW show, perfect for the whole family. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. This event will be located at the Norwood Hodges Community Center (3125 Spring Valley Rd, Anniston, AL.) The will be two showtimes. One will be at 5:00 pm and one at 7:30 pm. Arrive early and enjoy a little extra circus fun at the kids fun zone before showtime.PRE-SALE DISCOUNT DEALS: AllAmericanCircus.com/tour-dates/

ANNISTON, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO