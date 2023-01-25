ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shelby Reporter

Champy’s in Alabaster celebrates 10 years of business

ALABASTER – Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken is celebrating 10 years of business in the city of Alabaster. The announcement of the anniversary was first made in an official Facebook post by the business. “Thank you, Alabaster and the greater Birmingham area,” the post read. “This weekend we celebrate...
ALABASTER, AL
Bham Now

Social Taco NOW OPEN in Homewood—details here

The long awaited day has finally come! Social Taco—sister restaurant to Homewood favorites SoHo Social and SoHo Standard—is officially open for business. After over a year of planning, construction and preparation, Social Taco is finally opening its doors. Brought to you by the brains behind SoHo Social and...
HOMEWOOD, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Business Owner Nykki Houston Turns Home Into Self-Care Mini Mall

Just outside of Birmingham, in the community of Clay, sits a home with a neatly groomed lawn that is quiet on the outside but the hub of several small businesses on the inside. The enterprise comes from the vision of Hueytown native and entrepreneur Nykki Houston, 42, a natural nail...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

8 new businesses in Birmingham, including MELT, Ono Poké + more

Get excited, we have tons of new openings this week. From food to retail and wellness, keep reading to find out the buzziest new businesses in Birmingham. After closing their doors in Avondale in December 2022, MELT has moved to the popular Lane Parke area in Mountain Brook. They’re still serving their delicious grilled cheese and beloved fries, just in a new location.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham Restaurant Week kicks off with a pop-up food truck park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Restaurant Week is officially underway in Birmingham. The event kicked off with a food truck pop-up experience Thursday. From now until Feb. 4, you can try special menu items at participating restaurants. It’s a great way to get a taste of the food scene in Birmingham. A new feature this year […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham at the Oscars: 10 times the Magic City made it to the Academy Awards

Get your popcorn ready! Birmingham will be in the house at the Academy Awards this year, competing in major categories among the glitterati of Hollywood. Filmmaker Daniel Scheinert, born and raised in the Magic City, is one of the prime movers for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a 2023 Oscar contender for best picture, best director, best original screenplay and more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 27-29

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Ashley Lewis at 205-907-7622 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham pizza restaurant semifinalist for national award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham restaurant owner decided to take a chance on The Magic City and it's paying off in a big way. Ryan Westover is owner and chef at Pizza Grace on Morris Avenue in Birmingham. From the beginning, he's been on a mission to make sure his pizzas stand out above all others.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

BJCC on how to have an easier time finding parking for events

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parking in downtown can be a challenge sometimes, especially when there are multiple events happening on one night. The Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) is hoping to better educate the public on finding a good parking spot. BJCC executive director Tad Snider says there are between...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

All American Circus Comes to Anniston

Anniston, AL – Saturday, January 28th is the day for the circus!. This year, Oscar Garcia presents an ALL-NEW show, perfect for the whole family. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. This event will be located at the Norwood Hodges Community Center (3125 Spring Valley Rd, Anniston, AL.) The will be two showtimes. One will be at 5:00 pm and one at 7:30 pm. Arrive early and enjoy a little extra circus fun at the kids fun zone before showtime.PRE-SALE DISCOUNT DEALS: AllAmericanCircus.com/tour-dates/
ANNISTON, AL
92.9 WTUG

Missing Brothers Located in Tuscaloosa

UPDATE: The missing boys have been located, family have told police. Their names and photos have been removed from this post. Top Stories from the Tuscaloosa Thread (1/16 - 1/23) 20 of the Top Stories published by the Tuscaloosa Thread during the week of January 16th, 2023.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

The Kiwanis Club of Birmingham announces 2023 Emerging Leaders class

By improving productivity and training future leaders, the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham developed a one-year emerging leaders program, and today, Jan. 24, their team announced the 2023 class. Keep reading to hear all about the new class joining the Kiwanis Club. What is the Kiwanis Emerging Leaders Program?. This program...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free nuggets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - How do free Chick-fil-A nuggets sound?. Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Birmingham area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée via the Chick-fil-A app now through Saturday, Jan. 28. Simply open the Chick-fil-A app and you will see a popup for the reward. Click...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

New Book Explores Stories of Early African American Activists in Birmingham

Segregation in the New South: Birmingham, Alabama, 1871-1901 (Louisiana State University Press, 2023) by Carl V. Harris. Birmingham is known around the world as a place where African Americans fought and sometimes died to secure their rights as citizens and dismantle Jim Crown segregation. But Jim Crow did not spring up fully formed, nor was it a system that had always existed. It was the product of a long and tortuous push and pull between blacks seeking justice and whites seeking control.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy