Read full article on original website
Related
‘Gals That Brunch’ bringing women together, building friendships on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas — Gals That Brunch is a group that allows all South Plains women to join to make a new friend. Gals That Brunch is a “community within a community” and is all about creating friendships rather than networking. “It’s just meeting together and intentionally getting to know someone for the purpose of being […]
Here’s The Creepy Religious Protestor That Was Bullying Lubbock Students
I am pretty hardcore against this kind of thing, but when it comes to kids, all bets are off. If you are unfamiliar with the story, extra creepy religious protestors were in front of Lubbock High School on Monday (and possibly in front of others on other days). The protesters were said to be impeding the kid's egress into the school, yelling at them, and generally being a nuisance.
everythinglubbock.com
KK’s Corner Mall is Valentines’ Day ready
LUBBOCK, Texas—Enjoy shopping local for Valentine’s Day at KK’s Corner Mall. They have a new line that the men are going to love. Plus, you can add any items to create a custom gift basket. Not sure where to start, let one of their personal shoppers help. Shop KK’s Corner Mall at 6409 Indiana Avenue.
Lubbock, What Should You Do If You Find A Jerusalem Cricket In Your Yard?
I remember very clearly the first time I ever encountered a Jerusalem Cricket aka Potato Bug (they have other, way creepier names I'll get to shortly). I was helping my grandmother in her garden by turning over her compost heap. I exposed the largest, scariest-looking insect I had ever seen in my life. I was so afraid at that moment that I dropped the shovel and went inside and- for some reason- never told anyone until now. You are the first to know my dark secret.
“It’s Not Okay To Be Gay” Protesters Near Lubbock School Left Parents Heated
Some parents of students at Lubbock High School were made very uncomfortable by the anti-gay protesters that stood at the corner with signs last Monday morning. There have been dozens of photos and videos circulating around the internet since the incident. The sidewalks in front of schools are public property,...
KCBD
LubbockPRIDE issues statement condemning anti-LGBTQ protests at local high schools
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LubbockPRIDE, a nonprofit promoting equality and awareness of the LGBTQ community in Lubbock, issued a statement today in response to anti-LGBTQ protests at Lubbock and Monterey High School on Monday. In a video posted to KFMX, protesters can be seen standing outside Lubbock High School on...
Can You Help Identify This Long-Tailed Texas Mystery Animal?
I caught something really weird on my driveway camera. This animal was caught crossing a driveway, traveling from underneath a car to underneath a truck in Lubbock, Texas. The area is on the outskirts of town and has been known to have possums, raccoons, foxes, skunks, and other small to midsized creatures. There are also quite a few feral cats and the odd pack of stray dogs. Let's just say that the area is just rural enough that some of these small varmints feel at home.
A New Mugshot Page. Randall County is Not Having All of the Fun
What did we do before Randall County Mugshot page? If you don't follow them you are missing out on some quality entertainment. There seems to always be drama when you include a mugshot. You get the people who go to the site getting mad that their loved ones' mugshot is...
What Do You Do About Someone Junking Up Your Lubbock Neighborhood?
I have a few people around my neighborhood like this. I really don't fault these people. It often seems like something somewhat mental is happening. It's not like they have trash in their yards, they have things that to them are treasures. I've been the guy who saved everything. At...
Lubbock’s New Family Owned Restaurant Is In An Unexpected Place
Being part of a family-owned business is a beautiful experience. Challenging, at times maddening, but incredibly, deeply rewarding. I know, because my family and I have all put sweat equity into our family business. I have profound respect for other Lubbock folks who do the same. The Watering Hole at...
fox34.com
City of Lubbock names downtown street in honor of Ballet Lubbock founder Suzanne Aker
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Suzanne Aker pioneered ballet in the Lubbock community, impacting every student that danced in her studio. On Jan. 25, the city honored her legacy by naming the stretch of Avenue L from Marsha Sharp to 9th Street, Suzanne Aker Avenue. Artistic Director of Ballet Lubbock, Yvonne...
KCBD
Open Door provides shelter from snow for Lubbock’s homeless population
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With snow and cold weather covering the South Plains, the Open Door community center is providing shelter and food for Lubbock’s homeless population. Chad Wheeler, the CEO of Open Door says, “Anytime that we have bad weather here in Lubbock we see a lot of people show up to the community center seeking shelter.”
New Lubbock Thrift Store Is Coming, Offering Cash On Spot & Helps Charities
If you are looking to sell some clothes or buy gently used clothes, there is a new store opening in Lubbock just for you. It is called Uptown Cheapskate and was first started back in 2009 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Today, Uptown Cheapskate has expanded to over 80 locations in 23 states. With its solid franchise concept and strong family roots, Uptown continues to grow, bringing great like-new fashions at cheapskate prices to people all over the country.
Gallery: Lubbock Photographer Captures Haunting Images of Snowy Texas Tech Campus
It's been a cold one this week in Lubbock, Texas. Classes were canceled all over town and the Texas Tech campus was rather quiet on Tuesday morning, muffled by a thick layer of snow. Lubbock photographer, Karen Woodruff Nichols, took the frosty opportunity to grab some breathtaking photos around campus,...
‘It can create a dangerous situation’: Sledding in West Texas means you have to keep precautions in mind
Snowing accidents aren't seen often, but when they do happen, they can be devastating.
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Manslaughter suspect turns himself in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock ISD, Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper are all delayed two hours. Texas Tech and Lubbock Christian University in-person classes will start at 10 a.m. Manslaughter suspect arrested. 20-year-old Adrian Garcia surrendered yesterday after police asked for the public’s help in finding him. He’s...
stakingtheplains.com
Texas Tech Basketball: The Ennui of Watching Now
It’s been a while since we’ve had to deal with something like this. A 15-point loss to West Virginia at home. At home. This is the definition of ennui, as the French would say, this is profound sadness, chagrin, or disgust. Apparently it can also mean disagreeableness. I am guessing that every single one of us fit in one of these definitions, whether it be sadness, chagrin, disgust or disagreeableness. Just pick one and go with it.
Two Drive-By Shootings In Lubbock Still Under Investigation
In 2022 in Lubbock, there should did seem to be a lot of drive-by shootings. Whether it was related to gangs, drugs, or random crime, guns were pulled a lot last year on Lubbock streets. Lubbock Police are still investigating two drive-bye shootings that were fatal last year according to...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: West Lubbock apartment damaged in overnight fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Firefighters spent more than an hour putting out flames at the District West Apartments. Details here: West Lubbock apartment damaged in early morning fire. City loses Lubbock Police Department files. A server issue caused the Lubbock Police Department to lose its body camera...
Why Did A Wanted Man Show Up To Lubbock County Detention Center
A man wanted by police in connection to a murder actually showed up to the Lubbock County Detention Center. The Lubbock Police Department took to social media to ask the public for help in searching for a man that they suspect is connected to a shooting death. That shooting occurred...
Comments / 0