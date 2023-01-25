ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littlefield, TX

FMX 94.5

Here’s The Creepy Religious Protestor That Was Bullying Lubbock Students

I am pretty hardcore against this kind of thing, but when it comes to kids, all bets are off. If you are unfamiliar with the story, extra creepy religious protestors were in front of Lubbock High School on Monday (and possibly in front of others on other days). The protesters were said to be impeding the kid's egress into the school, yelling at them, and generally being a nuisance.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KK’s Corner Mall is Valentines’ Day ready

LUBBOCK, Texas—Enjoy shopping local for Valentine’s Day at KK’s Corner Mall. They have a new line that the men are going to love. Plus, you can add any items to create a custom gift basket. Not sure where to start, let one of their personal shoppers help. Shop KK’s Corner Mall at 6409 Indiana Avenue.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock, What Should You Do If You Find A Jerusalem Cricket In Your Yard?

I remember very clearly the first time I ever encountered a Jerusalem Cricket aka Potato Bug (they have other, way creepier names I'll get to shortly). I was helping my grandmother in her garden by turning over her compost heap. I exposed the largest, scariest-looking insect I had ever seen in my life. I was so afraid at that moment that I dropped the shovel and went inside and- for some reason- never told anyone until now. You are the first to know my dark secret.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Can You Help Identify This Long-Tailed Texas Mystery Animal?

I caught something really weird on my driveway camera. This animal was caught crossing a driveway, traveling from underneath a car to underneath a truck in Lubbock, Texas. The area is on the outskirts of town and has been known to have possums, raccoons, foxes, skunks, and other small to midsized creatures. There are also quite a few feral cats and the odd pack of stray dogs. Let's just say that the area is just rural enough that some of these small varmints feel at home.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Open Door provides shelter from snow for Lubbock’s homeless population

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With snow and cold weather covering the South Plains, the Open Door community center is providing shelter and food for Lubbock’s homeless population. Chad Wheeler, the CEO of Open Door says, “Anytime that we have bad weather here in Lubbock we see a lot of people show up to the community center seeking shelter.”
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

New Lubbock Thrift Store Is Coming, Offering Cash On Spot & Helps Charities

If you are looking to sell some clothes or buy gently used clothes, there is a new store opening in Lubbock just for you. It is called Uptown Cheapskate and was first started back in 2009 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Today, Uptown Cheapskate has expanded to over 80 locations in 23 states. With its solid franchise concept and strong family roots, Uptown continues to grow, bringing great like-new fashions at cheapskate prices to people all over the country.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wednesday morning top stories: Manslaughter suspect turns himself in

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock ISD, Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper are all delayed two hours. Texas Tech and Lubbock Christian University in-person classes will start at 10 a.m. Manslaughter suspect arrested. 20-year-old Adrian Garcia surrendered yesterday after police asked for the public’s help in finding him. He’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
stakingtheplains.com

Texas Tech Basketball: The Ennui of Watching Now

It’s been a while since we’ve had to deal with something like this. A 15-point loss to West Virginia at home. At home. This is the definition of ennui, as the French would say, this is profound sadness, chagrin, or disgust. Apparently it can also mean disagreeableness. I am guessing that every single one of us fit in one of these definitions, whether it be sadness, chagrin, disgust or disagreeableness. Just pick one and go with it.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Two Drive-By Shootings In Lubbock Still Under Investigation

In 2022 in Lubbock, there should did seem to be a lot of drive-by shootings. Whether it was related to gangs, drugs, or random crime, guns were pulled a lot last year on Lubbock streets. Lubbock Police are still investigating two drive-bye shootings that were fatal last year according to...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: West Lubbock apartment damaged in overnight fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Firefighters spent more than an hour putting out flames at the District West Apartments. Details here: West Lubbock apartment damaged in early morning fire. City loses Lubbock Police Department files. A server issue caused the Lubbock Police Department to lose its body camera...
LUBBOCK, TX

