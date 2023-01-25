Shenandoah National Park’s “Youth Wildflower Art Contest” is statewide this year. The contest, for kindergarten through 12th grade public, private and homeschooled students, combines native spring wildflowers with youth creativity. Art submissions are welcome online from February 13 through April 7, 2023. Students may submit their own art, or have a teacher, parent or guardian submit their art.

