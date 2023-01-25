Read full article on original website
History says there are very strong odds the stock market gains 20% this year after taking a beating in 2022, Fundstrat says
The market bloodbath of 2022 signals positive returns for stocks this year, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. He noted that stocks were flat only 11% of the time after a negative year, whereas the market saw strong gains 53% of the time. Lee previously estimated the S&P 500 would gain...
5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors
The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
2 Stocks Down More Than 45% to Buy Right Now
These beaten-down stocks have the potential to deliver big wins for investors.
3 Strong Buy Stocks With Major Upside Potential in 2023
Despite mass layoffs, the U.S. economy looks resilient enough to avoid a recession. Moreover, consumer sentiment remains pretty robust. Therefore, investors could consider buying quality stocks CVS Health (CVS), McKesson...
4 Dow Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Can't Stop Buying
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is comprised of 30 generally profitable, time-tested businesses, four of which have been top buys for billionaire investors.
Gautam Adani — the world's richest Asian — saw his net worth crash by more than $5 billion in a day after a short-seller targeted his business empire
Shares in Adani's listed businesses fell after Hindenburg alleged his conglomerate is involved in market manipulation and accounting fraud.
Chevron Is Returning More of Its Oil-Fueled Windfall to Shareholders. Time to Buy This Oil Stock?
The oil giant is boosting its dividend and share repurchase program.
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Above 8%
One of the best things about real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the diversity of property types, which allows investors to choose subindustries as well as the ability to choose an investment based on its dividend income or recent momentum. Some income investors buy REITs strictly for high-yielding dividends. Other...
Stocks are about to crash as the 'perfect bull market cocktail' of the last 4 decades ends, veteran investment chief says
In an interview with Insider, Gateway Credit chief investment officer Tim Gramatovich said stock valuations will crater in 2023. Demographics and policy are becoming less favorable for productivity, and that could drag on markets, he explained. "We had the perfect bull market cocktail starting in the early 1980s, incredibly low...
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023
The average yield of these stocks could pay $479 in annual income on a $10,000 investment.
2 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023
You can count on them for passive income and growth over time.
7 Strong Buy Raymond James ‘Analyst Current Favorite’ Stocks Have Big Upside and Big Dividends
These seven Raymond James analyst favorite stock picks with dependable dividends are in sectors that should thrive in the current environment. They look like very good ideas for growth and income investors looking to reset portfolios for the rest of the year.
Stocks head toward positive week as investors await Fed rate move
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were rising, pushing the major indexes toward a positive week after economic data showed inflation slightly accelerated in December from the prior month. At 10:33 ET (15:33 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 53 points or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.2%...
1 Energy Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
Baker Hughes' restructuring efforts are aimed at shaving $150 million off annual costs. Firm equipment orders will lead to higher-margin services orders in a few years. Oil majors still aren't spending anything near what they did in 2014, yet the price of oil remains high. You’re reading a free article...
Tesla (TSLA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Tesla (TSLA) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.17%. A quarter ago,...
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Like Income? These 3 Chip Stocks Pay Dividends
Chip stocks, also commonly referred to as semiconductor stocks, have quickly become some of the more popular investments within the market. After all, it’s easy to understand why, as chips are found within nearly every daily aspect of our lives, ranging from computers to freezers. And as we’re all...
Cenovus Energy (CVE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cenovus Energy (CVE) closed at $20.40, marking a +1.19% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the oil company had gained...
2 Tech Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings
The long-term growth prospects among many technology companies is still intriguing even with the short-term headwinds that correlate with inflation and the broader economic slowdown. Moving through earnings seasons, here are two tech stocks that look attractive before their earnings reports next week. Allegro MicroSystems ALGM. Set to report its...
