NASDAQ

5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors

The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
NASDAQ

Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
Benzinga

3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Above 8%

One of the best things about real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the diversity of property types, which allows investors to choose subindustries as well as the ability to choose an investment based on its dividend income or recent momentum. Some income investors buy REITs strictly for high-yielding dividends. Other...
investing.com

Stocks head toward positive week as investors await Fed rate move

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were rising, pushing the major indexes toward a positive week after economic data showed inflation slightly accelerated in December from the prior month. At 10:33 ET (15:33 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 53 points or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.2%...
Motley Fool

1 Energy Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist

Baker Hughes' restructuring efforts are aimed at shaving $150 million off annual costs. Firm equipment orders will lead to higher-margin services orders in a few years. Oil majors still aren't spending anything near what they did in 2014, yet the price of oil remains high. You’re reading a free article...
NASDAQ

Tesla (TSLA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Tesla (TSLA) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.17%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
NASDAQ

Like Income? These 3 Chip Stocks Pay Dividends

Chip stocks, also commonly referred to as semiconductor stocks, have quickly become some of the more popular investments within the market. After all, it’s easy to understand why, as chips are found within nearly every daily aspect of our lives, ranging from computers to freezers. And as we’re all...
NASDAQ

Cenovus Energy (CVE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cenovus Energy (CVE) closed at $20.40, marking a +1.19% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the oil company had gained...
NASDAQ

2 Tech Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings

The long-term growth prospects among many technology companies is still intriguing even with the short-term headwinds that correlate with inflation and the broader economic slowdown. Moving through earnings seasons, here are two tech stocks that look attractive before their earnings reports next week. Allegro MicroSystems ALGM. Set to report its...

