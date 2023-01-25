Following Public Scrutiny, Mayor Wheeler Pivots to Competitive Process for Gunshot Detection Pilot Program

Read full article on original website
Portland city leaders denounce police killing of Tyre Nichols, call for peace
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland city leaders Friday denounced the events that led to the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police in Memphis, Tennessee, and called for people who wanted to protest, to do it peacefully. The news conference, held over Zoom, included Mayor Ted Wheeler, Portland...
Protesters march in Portland after release of Tyre Nichols video
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered and marched in Portland on Friday night following the release of video that shows the deadly arrest of an unarmed man in Memphis earlier this month. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and...
Good Morning, News: City Announces Sweeps for Central Eastside, Nation Awaits Memphis Police Brutality Footage, Cake Still Not a Form of Speech
Good Morning, Portland! I saw Infinity...
Vancouver Police Department prohibits ‘thin blue line’ flag at agency
“We’re not interested in discussing the LAPD issue,” Portland Police Bureau said.
Wheeler, business leaders announce 'public safety reset' for the Central Eastside
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday, Mayor Ted Wheeler and Eastside business leaders announced a 90-day public safety “reset” for the Central Eastside, to take on the safety, cleanliness, and accessibility concerns of local businesses. In the conference, Wheeler said the City heard business owners' concerns loud and...
Portland protesters march over death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis
Hundreds of protesters, outraged over the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, took to the streets of Portland Friday night hours after body cam and surveillance footage was released by investigators.
‘It’s not safe’: NE Portland neighbors fed up with homeless, blame BottleDrop center
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People in the Hazelwood Neighborhood say they’re fed up with homeless camps in the area and believe a BottleDrop center is attracting even more campers. The complaints are coming from people who live on Northeast 120th Ave. It’s a quaint one-block street that most of the neighbors KOIN 6 News spoke […]
Good Afternoon, News: Memphis Police Release Brutal Video of Cops Murdering Tyre Nichols, While Portland Officials Urge Calm (Good Luck With That)
GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Our first story...
Good Afternoon, News: New Timbers CEO Praises Paulson, 600 City Workers Plan to Strike, and Memphis Cops Charged with Murder
Good afternoon, Portland! Yes, you're almost...
Kotek sees ‘mass timber’ homes being built quickly
Gov. Tina Kotekll took a closer look at production underway in Portland for a new type of modular home that could end up creating new homes in record time.
Portland Crime Victims Have a New Alternative to Prosecution: Restorative Justice. Here’s How It Works.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office launched two new programs last year to divert people accused of violent offenses from prison time. The first was profiled in this week’s paper: a treatment court for Measure 11 offenders. The second is called Restorative Roots. It’s a partnership among prosecutors,...
Police identify 19-year-old shot to death in Northeast Portland
Police have publicly identified the victim in a fatal January 19 shooting in Northeast Portland’s Cully neighborhood. Dazani S. Roberts, 19, was shot to death shortly before midnight near Northeast 42nd Avenue and Prescott Street. The shooter or shooters fled the scene before officers arrived on the scene, police said.
Jury: $1m To Oregon Woman Told ‘I Don’t Serve Black People’
A gas station worker’s remark of “I don’t serve Black people” resulted in a $1 million verdict for an African-American lady in Oregon. This Thursday, a Multnomah County jury awarded $550,000 in punitive damages to a 63-year-old Portland woman named Rose Wakefield. Jury: $1m To Oregon...
Honduran Man Charged for Trafficking Rainbow Fentanyl, Guns in Oregon
A Honduran man residing in Portland is facing federal charges after he was arrested moving two kilograms of rainbow fentanyl and several firearms between two Portland-area motels. Jose Isidro Zuniga Torres, 47, was charged with conspiracy to possess and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl. According to court documents, Torres...
Mayor Wheeler issues emergency declaration ahead of potential city worker strike
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued an emergency declaration Thursday in response to more than 600 city employees planning to go on strike in February.
Court docs: Speeding motorcyclist hit, dragged by trailer for 'some distance'
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jeffrey Schindler admitted to arresting officers he felt a "bump" when Christopher Heil was hit and killed by his truck in December, say court documents. Heil was killed on December 12th at SE 153rd and Division. Authorities say Heil was speeding nearly 100 miles per hour with another motorcyclist when he crashed into Schindler's Dodge Durango that was towing a trailer. Heil was dragged by the trailer for "some distance" and died at the scene.
Four Warming Shelters Open in Portland Area Due to Life-Threatening Cold Weather
Four warming shelters in the Portland area will open 8 pm Saturday as overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-20s. The shelters, coordinated by Multnomah County and city leaders, can host 200 people. The National Weather Service is forecasting a low of 27 degrees Saturday night, but, combined...
Fraud victims of disbarred Oregon attorney Lori Deveny left destitute, homeless, broken
Barbara Shorten of Oregon City remembers her lawyer brought a beautiful bouquet of flowers to her hospital room when she was paralyzed from the waist down after her car was rear-ended and thrown off the road into a pond in August 2015. Shorten considered the flowers a kind gesture by...
Oregon pins hopes on mass timber to boost housing, jobs
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Inside a warehouse at the industrial Port of Portland lies what some believe could be the answer to Oregon's housing crisis — a prototype of an affordable housing unit made from mass timber. Once mass-produced at the factory being planned at the...
Gov. Kotek breaks down how she wants $130M used to get homeless off the streets
PORTLAND, Ore. — Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek on Thursday released preliminary details of her "urgent request" to lawmakers to spend $130 million to help get at least 1,200 unsheltered Oregonians off the street this year. While declaring the homelessness issue an emergency during her inaugural speech Jan. 9, Kotek...
